I think we will be fine, but it must seem endless for the team considering how hard it is for us to wait.



Yep, we'll be fine.One thing I'm pretty sure of is that on a psychological level it must have messed with the heads of our players. Before lockdown they were within touching distance of becoming genuine legends. Then, the world fell apart, and what mattered so much, suddenly felt almost unimportant given the overall context.Three months on and it suddenly matters all over again and true legendary status awaits these lads once they gather just five more points from the remaining twenty-four.So near, then so far, and now, so near once more.All this takes its toll, but we have a few things in our favour. One being that we have been relentless and have built the biggest points cushion ever in this league. The other is something that is priceless, but something we've shown time after time. That precious quality of mental strength.We went to Kiev and lost in heartbreaking fashion. We came back stronger the following season and lifted the biggest club trophy of all. Last season we bagged 97 points but we're thwarted by cheats. That would have broken many teams, but we came back this season and built a 25 point lead over those very same cheats.This manager and these players have the mentality to finish the job and become legends, and they'll have done it in the most mentally and physically gruelling season in history.We don't do things the easy way, but we still manage to do them.