« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 774808 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 10:13:03 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:05:47 PM
Some lad on twitter is shitting his keks at this City v Burnley scoreline. I had to remind him we're 20 points clear of this lot currently.  ;D
We need 5 points from a possible 24 yet some are shitting it.  :lmao

We do our job and Abu Dhabi can win the rest of their games 15-0 and it won't matter one iota.

Looking at their fixtures after the restart I'd have expected only us and possibly Chelsea to even give them a game. I'd have the rest down as nailed on Abu Dhabi wins.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Dynasty

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 10:15:21 PM »
Klopp really does deserve more credit to be so far ahead of Man City who are still a great team hell they could easily end up with 3 trophies this season.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,035
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:13:03 PM
We need 5 points from a possible 24 yet some are shitting it.  :lmao

We do our job and Abu Dhabi can win the rest of their games 15-0 and it won't matter one iota.

Looking at their fixtures after the restart I'd have expected only us and possibly Chelsea to even give them a game. I'd have the rest down as nailed on Abu Dhabi wins.

And a draw at Everton without their fans baying them to get forward with ancelotti in charge and no Salah Robbo 

Yeah thats also not a shock

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 PM »
Do I think City will beat us next week?  Yes cos I think they will want to put a show on against us. Will we win the league? Of course we will. No need to panic.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 PM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 10:15:21 PM
Klopp really does deserve more credit to be so far ahead of Man City who are still a great team hell they could easily end up with 3 trophies this season.
yeah as we have seen since the restart, they could field  a second team and beat most teams in the PL, although perish  the thought of them winning anything with the way they have done it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,513
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 10:24:59 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 10:23:55 PM
Do I think City will beat us next week?  Yes cos I think they will want to put a show on against us. Will we win the league? Of course we will. No need to panic.

Say what now? So we're turning up for the food they put out at the Etihad?  ???
Logged

Offline Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:59 PM
Say what now? So we're turning up for the food they put out at the Etihad?  ???

Can see Guardiola getting them well up for this. No biggie if the do beat us tho. Get number 19 won as thats all thats important.
Logged

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 10:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 10:23:55 PM
Do I think City will beat us next week?  Yes cos I think they will want to put a show on against us. Will we win the league? Of course we will. No need to panic.

Oh stop it.. City away, they are going to come at us. Plays right into our hands. So long as defensively we are up to it then this is the perfect game to win the league.. YES, WIN THE MOTHA F**KIN LEAGUE!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 10:31:43 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:09:53 PM
Absolutely, once we get over the line I hope he gets his due for this amazing achievement as all they are doing at the moment is downplaying it. City haven't been able to live with us this season, but their demise has been greatly exaggerated by some.
Abu Dhabi putting a good run in to the end of the season should help highlight the true quality and magnitude of what Klopp and his team will have achieved. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon with numerous twists and turns.

Despite Abu Dhabi's clear unfair advantages that have come from years of financial doping, their players are still only human. The 100 point season followed by a 98 point season was never sustainable. Their season this time around is about right. There's also very little chance of Liverpool racking up another 97 points season then another one like this season. It's outrageous form, but just not sustainable season after season, no matter who you are.

The reality at the moment is that Liverpool and Abu Dhabi are in a different league to the rest. We had a fantastic run of form but it's been a bit tougher this end of the season. Abu Dhabi had their own sticky patches earlier in the season but seem to be back on it now. As I said, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Fortunes fluctuate over a long season, and this one has been even longer than ever before.
As you said, Abu Dhabi's demise has been greatly exaggerated, and Klopp and his team eclipsing them will have been a monumental achievement.

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:13:03 PM
We need 5 points from a possible 24 yet some are shitting it.  :lmao

We do our job and Abu Dhabi can win the rest of their games 15-0 and it won't matter one iota.

Looking at their fixtures after the restart I'd have expected only us and possibly Chelsea to even give them a game. I'd have the rest down as nailed on Abu Dhabi wins.

Absolute  madness isnt it?

27 of the last 30 games weve won and youve got people on here worried because we got an entirely predictable result after Everton played an entirely predictable way. We didnt even play badly yesterday, I would just about understand some modicum of concern if wed played terribly and got beaten comfortably (although it would still be misplaced,) but in all honesty I was roughly expecting what we got yesterday.

Likelihood is we win on Wednesday and Chelsea draw against City, thats what I think will happen.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 10:45:04 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 10:26:38 PM
Can see Guardiola getting them well up for this. No biggie if the do beat us tho. Get number 19 won as thats all thats important.
I'd counterbalance that with Klopp getting our lads well up for it.
We'll win it at the Etihad.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 PM »
one thing I thought watching the match last night was any club thinking of putting up ticket prices might just have realised, football is nothing without fans.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:34:39 PM
Absolute  madness isnt it?

27 of the last 30 games weve won and youve got people on here worried because we got an entirely predictable result after Everton played an entirely predictable way. We didnt even play badly yesterday, I would just about understand some modicum of concern if wed played terribly and got beaten comfortably (although it would still be misplaced,) but in all honesty I was roughly expecting what we got yesterday.

Likelihood is we win on Wednesday and Chelsea draw against City, thats what I think will happen.
Yep, it's mad.  :rollseyes

We've steamrolled the league prior to the lockdown. We came back after three months off to a Merseyside derby that went very much to type. Even so, we were by far the better side and ran virtually the whole game on their pitch.

Before lockdown Abu Dhabi went away in their own Derby and lost. We went away and come home with a point.

Knowing the Goodison Derby I go in hoping for the win but I'm content with a draw if that's what happens. A 0-0 was the least surprising result of the season so far.

We will get sharper, and we need 5 points from the 24 available to us.

I think we'll be ok.

Abu Dhabi may well end with a bit of a sprint, but the title is a marathon, and we've paced it perfectly.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10533 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 10:46:04 PM
one thing I thought watching the match last night was any club thinking of putting up ticket prices might just have realised, football is nothing without fans.
Yep. The importance and value of the fans has really been highlighted during the pandemic. Without fans we have a game. With fans we have an occasion. Fans really do make the difference.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,172
  • @tharris113
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10534 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 PM »
I've seen people genuinely worried about this team getting 5 points from 8 games. That's not even relegation form, come on...
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10535 on: Yesterday at 11:08:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:47:39 PM
Yep, it's mad.  :rollseyes

We've steamrolled the league prior to the lockdown. We came back after three months off to a Merseyside derby that went very much to type. Even so, we were by far the better side and ran virtually the whole game on their pitch.

Before lockdown Abu Dhabi went away in their own Derby and lost. We went away and come home with a point.

Knowing the Goodison Derby I go in hoping for the win but I'm content with a draw if that's what happens. A 0-0 was the least surprising result of the season so far.

We will get sharper, and we need 5 points from the 24 available to us.

I think we'll be ok.

Abu Dhabi may well end with a bit of a sprint, but the title is a marathon, and we've paced it perfectly.
I think we will be fine, but it must seem endless for the team considering how hard it is for us to wait.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10536 on: Yesterday at 11:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:08:23 PM
I think we will be fine, but it must seem endless for the team considering how hard it is for us to wait.
Yep, we'll be fine.

One thing I'm pretty sure of is that on a psychological level it must have messed with the heads of our players. Before lockdown they were within touching distance of becoming genuine legends. Then, the world fell apart, and what mattered so much, suddenly felt almost unimportant given the overall context.

Three months on and it suddenly matters all over again and true legendary status awaits these lads once they gather just five more points from the remaining twenty-four.

So near, then so far, and now, so near once more.

All this takes its toll, but we have a few things in our favour. One being that we have been relentless and have built the biggest points cushion ever in this league. The other is something that is priceless, but something we've shown time after time. That precious quality of mental strength.

We went to Kiev and lost in heartbreaking fashion. We came back stronger the following season and lifted the biggest club trophy of all. Last season we bagged 97 points but we're thwarted by cheats. That would have broken many teams, but we came back this season and built a 25 point lead over those very same cheats.

This manager and these players have the mentality to finish the job and become legends, and they'll have done it in the most mentally and physically gruelling season in history.

We don't do things the easy way, but we still manage to do them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:23 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10537 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:34:28 PM
Yep, we'll be fine.

One thing I'm pretty sure of is that on a psychological level it must have messed with the heads of our players. Before lockdown they were within touching distance of becoming genuine legends. Then, the world fell apart, and what mattered so much, suddenly felt almost unimportant given the overall context.

Three months on and it suddenly matters all over again and true legendary status awaits these lads once they gather just five more points from the remaining twenty-four.

So near, then so far, and now, so near once more.

All this takes its toll, but we have a few things in our favour. One being that we have been relentless and have built the biggest points cushion ever in this league. The other is something that is priceless, but something we've shown time after time. That precious quality of mental strength.

We went to Kiev and lost in heartbreaking fashion. We came back stronger the following season and lifted the biggest club trophy of all. Last season we bagged 97 points but we're thwarted by cheats. That would have broken many teams, but we came back this season and built a 25 point lead over those very same cheats.

This manager and these players have the mentality to finish the job and become legends, and they'll have done it in the most mentally and physically gruelling season in history.

We don't do things the easy way, but we still manage to do them.
;D yeah we never do it the easy way and hopefully even though it's been mentally draining for the players that it will make them even stronger.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 12:09:14 AM »
Nice script if we win it at Etihad. Haha!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,513
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 12:18:05 AM »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 12:21:12 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:08:23 PM
I think we will be fine, but it must seem endless for the team considering how hard it is for us to wait.

I've been convinced we would win it since the end of December,I cannot remember a season where I have been so relaxed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,518
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 01:32:32 AM »

Just done that predictor thing and even with City winning every game bar one and throwing in some dodgy results for us ...

Palace 2-2
City 1-1
Arsenal 1-1
Chelsea 1-2

We still finish on 98pts ... 13pts ahead of them.

Relax


https://www.worldfootball.net/table_calculator/eng-premier-league/
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:07 AM by Red_Rich »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 