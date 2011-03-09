« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man  (Read 441802 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • kopite
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6560 on: January 26, 2020, 02:54:25 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 26, 2020, 02:48:52 PM

The Lemo man  :)

Used to like dandelion and burdock and cream soda - never tastes the same when bought from the shops these days.

Think it's called the Food and Drink Saftey Act of 1990!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6561 on: January 26, 2020, 02:54:42 PM »
https://www.thoughtco.com/homemade-fireworks-projects-607331

The classic smoke bomb is very easy to make, but I know some of you are concerned about the possibility of accidentally setting off your smoke alarm or igniting the mixture during preparation. There is safer way to make a smoke bomb. It uses the same ingredients and produces a comparable amount of smoke, but it takes a bit longer to make. Here's how to make the safer smoke bomb.

Smoke Bomb Ingredients
potassium nitrate or saltpeter (if you can't find it at a garden store I see Skylighter sells it online)
sugar (sucrose)
water
fuse
paper or plastic cups
plastic spoon
waxed paper
Construct the Smoke Bombs
In a paper or plastic cup, mix 3 parts potassium nitrate with 2 parts sugar (e.g., 3 tablespoons potassium nitrate and 2 tablespoons sugar).
Using your plastic spoon, stir in just enough water to make a thick paste. Continue stirring until the ingredients are evenly mixed.
Set lumps of the mixture (~1 tablespoon each or a little less) onto the waxed paper. Insert a fuse into each lump.
Allow the smoke bombs to set up for 1-2 days. The drying time will depend on temperature and humidity. Warmer and drier is faster; cooler and damper will take longer. Keep the smoke bombs away from excessive heat or flame. The smoke bombs will be like clay when they are ready, not hard and solid.
Set a completed smoke bomb outdoors on a fireproof surface and light it.
Logged

Offline fiveways

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6562 on: January 26, 2020, 03:00:38 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on January 26, 2020, 02:33:41 PM
Alpine lemmo, that brings back memories. Think it was made in Halewood, they had some great flavours, well before the big brands did them. Cheap and cheerful, and probably contained some piss from the L26 lads!

They had a depot in Huyton Ind Estate - can remember their wagons bombing it down Wilson Road 😊
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,834
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6563 on: January 26, 2020, 03:21:55 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 26, 2020, 02:48:52 PM

The Lemo man  :)

When we were kids we used to keep the bottles and get 5 or 10p off the next order or something like that.

Used to like dandelion and burdock and cream soda - never tastes the same when bought from the shops these days.


 

Made by Barr werent they?
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • kopite
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6564 on: January 26, 2020, 03:23:47 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 26, 2020, 03:21:55 PM
Made by Barr werent they?

I think Alpine was an independent make.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6565 on: January 26, 2020, 04:43:13 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2020, 02:54:42 PM
https://www.thoughtco.com/homemade-fireworks-projects-607331

The classic smoke bomb is very easy to make, but I know some of you are concerned about the possibility of accidentally setting off your smoke alarm or igniting the mixture during preparation. There is safer way to make a smoke bomb. It uses the same ingredients and produces a comparable amount of smoke, but it takes a bit longer to make. Here's how to make the safer smoke bomb.

Smoke Bomb Ingredients
potassium nitrate or saltpeter (if you can't find it at a garden store I see Skylighter sells it online)
sugar (sucrose)
water
fuse
paper or plastic cups
plastic spoon
waxed paper
Construct the Smoke Bombs
In a paper or plastic cup, mix 3 parts potassium nitrate with 2 parts sugar (e.g., 3 tablespoons potassium nitrate and 2 tablespoons sugar).
Using your plastic spoon, stir in just enough water to make a thick paste. Continue stirring until the ingredients are evenly mixed.
Set lumps of the mixture (~1 tablespoon each or a little less) onto the waxed paper. Insert a fuse into each lump.
Allow the smoke bombs to set up for 1-2 days. The drying time will depend on temperature and humidity. Warmer and drier is faster; cooler and damper will take longer. Keep the smoke bombs away from excessive heat or flame. The smoke bombs will be like clay when they are ready, not hard and solid.
Set a completed smoke bomb outdoors on a fireproof surface and light it.
Only on RAWK.  :lmao :wellin :lmao

You ask if anyone has a link to an outlet that sells smoke bombs... and posters will come in to tell you how to build a nuclear device in your kitchen.

I love it.  :wellin

Nice one, Rob and FiSh77.  :D
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6566 on: January 26, 2020, 04:57:49 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 26, 2020, 01:01:59 PM
Wow, that brought a lump a lump to my throat.

Ive got a similar thing going with my dad. Go down to where hes buried and tell him about the results at the weekend. Hed probably like to know about a few other things, but he just gets the footy now!

Went to the funeral of one of his old mates last Monday, and someone came up to me and said, your dad wouldve loved seeing Jurgens team play, Im gutted hes not around to see it. I just nodded as I couldnt speak.

I was a blubbering wreck last June 1st......its coming again x100
Thanks to you and others who replied regarding my post.

I think if we do lift the trophy there will be an awful lot of us who take a few moments out to reflect on how so many of our loved ones are sadly not around to see it.

I dare say more than a few glasses will be raised towards photographs on mantelpieces. I stood my replica European Cup next to my dad's picture after Madrid '19.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,550
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6567 on: January 26, 2020, 07:09:31 PM »
How come on the winter break some teams play on the 8th/9th Feb?
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6568 on: January 26, 2020, 07:21:57 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 26, 2020, 04:43:13 PM
Only on RAWK.  :lmao :wellin :lmao

You ask if anyone has a link to an outlet that sells smoke bombs... and posters will come in to tell you how to build a nuclear device in your kitchen.

I love it.  :wellin

Nice one, Rob and FiSh77.  :D

Nothing dangerous about it, the only nuclear explosion you get is when your missus walks in and finds her best pan caked in red smoke bomb mix ;D
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6569 on: January 26, 2020, 07:22:37 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 26, 2020, 07:09:31 PM
How come on the winter break some teams play on the 8th/9th Feb?

It's over a couple of weeks, 5 games one week then 5 the next
Logged

Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,899
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6570 on: January 26, 2020, 11:09:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 26, 2020, 07:09:31 PM
How come on the winter break some teams play on the 8th/9th Feb?

The Premier League and Sky seem to think that people cant survive a weekend without any football so have split half the teams one week and half the teams the other.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6571 on: January 27, 2020, 08:17:08 AM »
Back to the title of the thread...

This is it now. A result at West Ham and let's start getting these games ticked off. I'm more worried about this next sequence than anything else. We earned that game in hand, so let's go there and make it worth something.

Most of you lot might be relaxed, but I'm still shitting myself.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,035
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6572 on: January 27, 2020, 08:23:30 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on January 27, 2020, 08:17:08 AM
Back to the title of the thread...

This is it now. A result at West Ham and let's start getting these games ticked off. I'm more worried about this next sequence than anything else. We earned that game in hand, so let's go there and make it worth something.

Most of you lot might be relaxed, but I'm still shitting myself.

The most pressured part is to come, the run in we should be wary. Its not done yet, the nearer it comes the more pressure comes with it. Which is why we should be backing Klopp and the players at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,411
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6573 on: January 27, 2020, 10:38:06 AM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on January 25, 2020, 08:38:26 PM
Our pre-season Alpine training will stand us in good stead.



Remember when I was a kid,we were putting in a new pond in the back garden and redoing the fence so had to go the tip with all the old shite from the garden. I was about 14 and my lil brother was 11. Anyway,he started acting up like usual and my Mum who was in the back of the van ,kicked off.She was going through the menopause at the time. As usual I got the fucking blame for it. Next thing you know,"DUNK!!"

She'd only twatted me over the head with a fucking empty bottle of pineapplade with the fucking lid still on.So there was no give and the noise made it seem heavier....I was fucking fuming. I picked up the nearest 7 foot fence post and went for my mum before I saw her do that thing mums do when they get angry and pull that face! I shat myself and legged it. She took plates off the wall in the hall  and started throwing all sorts of shit as I was running up the stairs

Lucky escape

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6574 on: January 27, 2020, 11:54:03 AM »
Quote from: Priest078 on January 26, 2020, 02:41:33 AM
Where does anyone buy pyro from ? Any links?
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 26, 2020, 02:46:24 AM
I was going to ask the same question.

I'm looking to get hold of those red smoke canisters (not flares) you can hold. Not to take into a ground, in case anyone is concerned about that. I'm just not aware of the best place or website to get hold of them.

Any pointers would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
Just Google paintball smoke grenades, you might have to order them from abroad.

Make sure you get red ones...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6575 on: January 27, 2020, 01:29:08 PM »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,305
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6576 on: January 27, 2020, 04:57:04 PM »
Quote from: Priest078 on January 26, 2020, 02:41:33 AM
Where does anyone buy pyro from ? Any links?

Not sure if Pyro is for sale, mate, but if he is, Glasgow is the place.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=9090
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline liverbloke

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6577 on: January 27, 2020, 05:58:04 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January 27, 2020, 10:38:06 AM
Remember when I was a kid,we were putting in a new pond in the back garden and redoing the fence so had to go the tip with all the old shite from the garden. I was about 14 and my lil brother was 11. Anyway,he started acting up like usual and my Mum who was in the back of the van ,kicked off.She was going through the menopause at the time. As usual I got the fucking blame for it. Next thing you know,"DUNK!!"

She'd only twatted me over the head with a fucking empty bottle of pineapplade with the fucking lid still on.So there was no give and the noise made it seem heavier....I was fucking fuming. I picked up the nearest 7 foot fence post and went for my mum before I saw her do that thing mums do when they get angry and pull that face! I shat myself and legged it. She took plates off the wall in the hall  and started throwing all sorts of shit as I was running up the stairs

Lucky escape

Sounds like something from the Darling Buds of May  ;D

I've had the ol' plates thrown at me too. I got pretty good at determining their trajectory and dodging them - a bit like Mr. Miyagi  :wave

Logged


Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,411
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6578 on: January 27, 2020, 06:35:58 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 27, 2020, 05:58:04 PM
Sounds like something from the Darling Buds of May  ;D

I've had the ol' plates thrown at me too. I got pretty good at determining their trajectory and dodging them - a bit like Mr. Miyagi  :wave


Haha Darling buds. Wasn't arsed aboot em hitting me. Just wanted to gerraway from the nutter  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6579 on: Yesterday at 08:19:46 AM »
I reckon that if we've won the title unbeaten , then playing the remaining league games like cup ties would be the best preparation for the champions League. European games are generally more cagey affairs , we can sit tight and look to take the goals more patiently. Every now and then up the tempo to beast mode.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6580 on: Yesterday at 07:18:53 PM »
I think the only way we win the title unbeaten is if we go out of the CL in the next round.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,188
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6581 on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM »
Quote from: jillc on January 27, 2020, 08:23:30 AM
The most pressured part is to come, the run in we should be wary. Its not done yet, the nearer it comes the more pressure comes with it. Which is why we should be backing Klopp and the players at the moment.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on January 27, 2020, 08:17:08 AM
Back to the title of the thread...

This is it now. A result at West Ham and let's start getting these games ticked off. I'm more worried about this next sequence than anything else. We earned that game in hand, so let's go there and make it worth something.

Most of you lot might be relaxed, but I'm still shitting myself.
I am shitting myself because I have a ticket among the WHU fans, it will be f*"$%£@ cold, and by the time I get back home it will be around midnight.....and early to work on Thursday morning...
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 09:20:56 AM »
If we go out to Shrewsbury then it's all eyes on that palace game for me.....
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 10:53:35 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2020, 02:54:42 PM
Ingredients
potassium nitrate or saltpeter (if you can't find it at a garden store I see Skylighter sells it online)
sugar (sucrose)
water
fuse
paper or plastic cups
plastic spoon
waxed paper
Thanks Heisenberg  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 11:45:52 AM »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:20:56 AM
If we go out to Shrewsbury then it's all eyes on that palace game for me.....

Don't understand, what do you mean? Whether we win or lose shouldn't affect the 1st team...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 11:48:18 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:53:35 AM
Thanks Heisenberg  ;D
Are you sure about that?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,122
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 11:53:10 AM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 07:18:53 PM
I think the only way we win the title unbeaten is if we go out of the CL in the next round.

Why? We've gone unbeaten this season while qualifying from the group stage, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Last season we only lost one game (against City) in January then went unbeaten to the end of the season despite statying in the CL and winning it.

Have you actually been watching this team?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,906
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 12:19:52 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:53:10 AM
Why? We've gone unbeaten this season while qualifying from the group stage, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Last season we only lost one game (against City) in January then went unbeaten to the end of the season despite statying in the CL and winning it.

Have you actually been watching this team?

They're very capable, we know that. I suspect the way the end of this season pans out will be different from last season. We can wrap up the title much earlier and wont have to play our best XI every game, if still in the CL.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 12:40:20 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:53:10 AM
Why? We've gone unbeaten this season while qualifying from the group stage, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Last season we only lost one game (against City) in January then went unbeaten to the end of the season despite statying in the CL and winning it.

Have you actually been watching this team?

His point makes some sense inasmuch as if we wrap up the league early there may be some temptation to make wholesale changes to league line-ups if we are also in the latter stages of the CL. We didnt have the luxury of that choice last season and so had to go full tilt in both comps.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 01:24:52 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:40:20 PM
His point makes some sense inasmuch as if we wrap up the league early there may be some temptation to make wholesale changes to league line-ups if we are also in the latter stages of the CL. We didnt have the luxury of that choice last season and so had to go full tilt in both comps.

Can't remember the season, but when we won it with 5 or 6 to go, we were shite after that, so I get where he is coming from.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,845
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 02:05:00 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:24:52 PM
Can't remember the season, but when we won it with 5 or 6 to go, we were shite after that, so I get where he is coming from.

I remember securing 4th place early and resting players for the CL final against Milan and being well off the pace. I think you have to find a balance of remaining competitive in Europe and give players recovery time.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • YNWA
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 02:14:28 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:24:52 PM
Can't remember the season, but when we won it with 5 or 6 to go, we were shite after that, so I get where he is coming from.

But Klopp wasn't the manager then. I don't think he'll let off players with a conscious drop off. And I think, with this team, winning is like a habit, so if they have to continue going forward in the CL, they need to give their all and try to win games in the PL as well. It's what happened last season.
Logged

Online lfc1

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6592 on: Today at 02:35:32 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:53:10 AM
Why? We've gone unbeaten this season while qualifying from the group stage, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Last season we only lost one game (against City) in January then went unbeaten to the end of the season despite statying in the CL and winning it.

Have you actually been watching this team?
Last season we went into a champions league semi-final against Barcelona without Salah or Firmino due to injury. I'm sure Klopp would want to avoid this again if possible and will rest players before CL games if we qualify to the next round and once we are confirmed champions. I think we can still go unbeaten with resting some first team players before CL games anyway.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6593 on: Today at 02:38:58 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:48:18 AM
Are you sure about that?
Ha ha, quality. Underrated post
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online pascoli

  • Shit Googler & Easily Amused Bar Steward...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,032
  • PER ARDUA AD ASTRA
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6594 on: Today at 03:18:02 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 25, 2020, 10:49:34 PM
About 11 minutes in. You cant see it on a small screen. I only saw the look on his face when I watched it on a big monitor.

I spotted it on my mobile when watching.

As the other players (Inc Alisson) leg it towards Salah, Henerson just drops to hs knees and stays there for a few seconds before slowly getting up and looking to the heavens. You can see the emotion in his face....... I thought the same though... VVD is kinda saying "thats it mate. done and dusted"

Logged
INTERNET TERRORIST. AND PROUD TOO.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title, sponsored by the Alpine man
« Reply #6595 on: Today at 03:21:30 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:40:20 PM
His point makes some sense inasmuch as if we wrap up the league early there may be some temptation to make wholesale changes to league line-ups if we are also in the latter stages of the CL. We didnt have the luxury of that choice last season and so had to go full tilt in both comps.

Even if we don't make loads of changes if we do win the title early we won't be digging deep like we have been giving every last drop to win games. Every win is a massive slog for us pretty much, its not like we can coast.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 