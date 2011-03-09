Our pre-season Alpine training will stand us in good stead.









Remember when I was a kid,we were putting in a new pond in the back garden and redoing the fence so had to go the tip with all the old shite from the garden. I was about 14 and my lil brother was 11. Anyway,he started acting up like usual and my Mum who was in the back of the van ,kicked off.She was going through the menopause at the time. As usual I got the fucking blame for it. Next thing you know,"DUNK!!"She'd only twatted me over the head with a fucking empty bottle of pineapplade with the fucking lid still on.So there was no give and the noise made it seem heavier....I was fucking fuming. I picked up the nearest 7 foot fence post and went for my mum before I saw her do that thing mums do when they get angry and pull that face! I shat myself and legged it. She took plates off the wall in the hall and started throwing all sorts of shit as I was running up the stairsLucky escape