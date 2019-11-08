« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 400436 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 05:25:37 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:02:01 PM
Haha exactly, this thread has gone way off topic! I come on here to read about how close we are to number 19 nothing else!
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,459
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 05:51:48 PM »
I really feel Wolves will be our hardest league game until March. So a win there means we are still on target for winning the title when we play City.

Of course Sheffield Utd could do us a favour tonight at bramall lane. that'll be worth a watch.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 176
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 05:53:14 PM »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 05:51:48 PM
I really feel Wolves will be our hardest league game until March. So a win there means we are still on target for winning the title when we play City.

Of course Sheffield Utd could do us a favour tonight at bramall lane. that'll be worth a watch.

I'm not sure it'll go that far. I think City will drop more points than us before we meet them at their place. They'll be giving us a guard of honor and it'll kill them.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,293
  • kopite
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 06:15:40 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:37 PM
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard

Said this myself loads of times, why the fuck people spend (waste!) their time on such sites is beyond me, then they come on here, reposting the offending shite, complaining how angry/pissed off they are. Err just ignore the fuckers then, quite simple.

I hate being subjected to such pre teen garbage when it needlessly pops up on RAWK. Plus I shouldn't be told to avoid something if it shouldn't be here in the first place.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,098
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 06:21:06 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:58:23 PM
Yeah Klavan was perfectly fine for us. Did a good job when called upon, plus Burnley away, and his stepovers were nice! Was never anything more than a stopgap but was not a poor signing by any means.
Agree re Klavan. He filled a gap and did a job.
No way was he a bad signing. An average signing maybe, but not a bad signing.
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,807
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 06:24:08 PM »
Winning the title at Goodison or City can get to fuck. I'd happily draw an away game if it meant having to wait until the following week to win it at home.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,973
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 06:33:53 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:37 PM
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard

It really is a fucking disease  ;D

Here, look how crazy and obsessed about Liverpool these lot are. All I had to do to find out was search for their forum, register with a name that doesnt give me away, go through whatever registration process and then trawl their forum and post the results back here. Haha theyre well obsessed

I think the irony is genuinely lost on many.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,924
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 06:34:19 PM »
I'm looking forward to them updating the Champions Wall at the end of the season - might even be earlier. ;) ;D

I reckon they will add a silhouette of the PL trophy and below it will say, League Titles/Premier League Titles to match the European Cup/UEFA Champions League entry.

Those numbers are gonna be spinning like dials soon! 

« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:21 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,293
  • kopite
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 06:39:22 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:33:53 PM
It really is a fucking disease  ;D

Here, look how crazy and obsessed about Liverpool these lot are. All I had to do to find out was search for their forum, register with a name that doesnt give me away, go through whatever registration process and then trawl their forum and post the results back here. Haha theyre well obsessed

I think the irony is genuinely lost on many.

It reminds of a quote on here recently saying with a 1000 page Liverpool thread Bluemoon are obsessed with us. Apparently their pages are quite small, so our City thread of 960 odd pages probably outdwarfs theres!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 06:41:53 PM »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 06:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:37 PM
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard

Check out Outraged of Tunbridge Wells here.

Fair point though, we know everyone else are dickheads, we do t need reminding of it.

PS - Were this close to the title.
Logged

Offline Earl of Dingleberry

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 07:03:38 PM »
Quote
Blue Moon
Redcafe

Killem all, let God sortem out!
Logged

Online keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 07:05:09 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:37 PM
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard
Definitely this.

It's tragic that some people not only have the time to even look on those sites, but then think that people on here actually care what is said. Most of it is written by morons to get a reaction from other morons.

I could think of literally a million things I'd rather do with my spare time before even thinking about looking on a rival forum or twitter feed, or any other social media drivel. If you go looking in a sewer then you will find lots of shit - which is fine if that's your thing, but don't bring that shit on here. Needs to be banned from this site in my view, as its a smalltime mentality and doesn't even deserve our attention.

We are the best team in the world. Just enjoy it.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,054
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 07:09:30 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:05:09 PM
Definitely this.

It's tragic that some people not only have the time to even look on those sites, but then think that people on here actually care what is said. Most of it is written by morons to get a reaction from other morons.

I could think of literally a million things I'd rather do with my spare time before even thinking about looking on a rival forum or twitter feed, or any other social media drivel. If you go looking in a sewer then you will find lots of shit - which is fine if that's your thing, but don't bring that shit on here. Needs to be banned from this site in my view, as its a smalltime mentality and doesn't even deserve our attention.

We are the best team in the world. Just enjoy it.
Yeah. Don't see why people want to know what other supporters say about our team and then not like it when it's negative.

I still don't necessarily think we get the full credit we deserve (in a European sense).
Logged

Offline Fernando_Torres_Was_Good

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 07:20:48 PM »
Don't see anywhere near as many fans of other clubs on this forum these days. I remember quite a few Spurs, Arsenal and Utd fans would post fairly regularly back in the Hodgson/Kenny/Brendan eras, at least on the general football page. I wonder what it is about us being the best club side in the world that's keeping them away.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 07:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Fernando_Torres_Was_Good on Today at 07:20:48 PM
Don't see anywhere near as many fans of other clubs on this forum these days. I remember quite a few Spurs, Arsenal and Utd fans would post fairly regularly back in the Hodgson/Kenny/Brendan eras, at least on the general football page. I wonder what it is about us being the best club side in the world that's keeping them away.

I wonder what happened to that manc who went up skiing and never came back ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 07:26:29 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:05:09 PM

We are the best team in the world. Just enjoy it.
:wave
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 07:43:15 PM »
I will cry when I am outside lime street station and we are the champions of England
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Cormack Snr

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 08:18:44 PM »
: November 8, 2019, 10:02:38 PM »
We are on the up and City are not quite the team of last season, we will win on Sunday and gradually pull further and further ahead and win the league on the weekend of April 4-5th and on the same weekend TIGER ROLL wins his Third Grand National..

LIVERPOOL

                                  31pts
City               H  Win   34pts
Palace            A  Win   37pts
Brighton         H  Win   40pts
Everton          H  Win   43pts
Bournemouth  A  Win   46pts
Watford          H  Win   49pts
Leicester         A  Draw 50pts
Wolves            H Win    53pts
Sheff Utd         H Win    56pts
Spurs              A Draw   57pts
Utd                 H Win     60pts
Wolves            A Win     63pts
West Ham       A Win      66pts
Southampton   H Win     69pts
Norwich           A  Win    72pts
West Ham        H  Win    75pts
Watford            A  Win    78pts
Bournemouth    H Win     81pts
Everton            A Draw    82pts
Palace              H Win      85pts
City                  A Win     88pts  Win the league on the same weekend TIGER ROLL Wins his Third Grand National
Villa                 H Win     91pts
Brighton           A Win     94pts
Burnley            H Win     97pts
Arsenal            A Win     100pts
Chelsea           H Win     103pts
Newcastle        A Draw   104pts

MANCHESTER CITY

25pts
Libpool   A  Lose     25pts
Chelsea  H Draw     26pts
Newc      A Win       29pts
Burnley  A  Win       32pts
Utd        H  Win       35pts
Arsenal  A  Draw      36pts
Leicester H Draw      37pts
Wolves    A Draw      38pts
Sheff Utd H Win        41pts
Everton H  Win          44pts
Villa      A  Win          47pts
Palace   H   Win         50pts
Sheff Utd  A  Win       53pts
Spurs    A   Lose        53pts
West Ham  H  Win      56pts
Leicester  A  Draw      57pts
Arsenal   H   Win        60pts
Utd  A   Draw             61pts
Burnley  H  Win          64pts
Chelsea A  Draw         65pts
Liverpool  H  Lose       65pts
Southampton A  Win   68pts
Newcastle H  Win        71pts
Brighton  A   Win         74pts
Bournemouth H  Win    77pts
Watford  A   Win          80pts
Norwich  H   Win          83pts

Still on track Mighty Reds and just need TIGER to jump 30 fences and come home in front again for my near 100/1 bet with a few bookies..
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 08:21:56 PM »
Can sheffield nick some points today? That ll let us make celebrations earlier.
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 08:24:59 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:34:19 PM
I'm looking forward to them updating the Champions Wall at the end of the season - might even be earlier. ;) ;D

I reckon they will add a silhouette of the PL trophy and below it will say, League Titles/Premier League Titles to match the European Cup/UEFA Champions League entry.

Those numbers are gonna be spinning like dials soon! 



I think theres no need another silhouette on the wall.

They ll just update league titles to 19
Logged

Online red whine

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 09:34:27 PM »
We play three league games now before City play again which is spurs away a week Sunday.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 09:40:28 PM »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 08:24:59 PM
I think theres no need another silhouette on the wall.

They ll just update league titles to 19

Theyll definitely update the silhouette to the PL trophy, and it would make sense to.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 09:41:29 PM »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 09:34:27 PM
We play three league games now before City play again which is spurs away a week Sunday.

Could be 22 points clear by then!
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 10:01:14 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:37 PM
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard

Im with capon on this.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 10:20:22 PM »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 08:24:59 PM
I think theres no need another silhouette on the wall.

They ll just update league titles to 19

Just had a peek at the Arsenal, Chelsea, City and Utd websites to see how they present their league title honours list. From what I can see three of them hardly make any distinction between their pre-1992 football league 1st division titles and premier league titles labelling them all under 'League Champions', the remaining one does bang on a bit about '13' premier league titles and '7' football league first division titles but does not forget the combined total of '20' when it suits them...

How should we present an incoming new league title on our champions wall?

I see 3 options one of which is a big NOOOOO! ;

1. 2 seperate entries - a number '1' under 'FA Premier League' heading with silhouette of premier league trophy and another entry next to it a number '18' under 'League titles' as now with silhouette of the football league trophy (NO - this is what the red mancs and Sky would want us to do 'football began in 1992' etc)

2. a single '19' under 'League titles' heading as now with silhouettes of both old fl trophy and pl trophy squeezed in together (Not my choice, a bit messy but doable)

3. a single '19' under 'League titles' heading as now but silhouette of Premier league trophy replacing the old football league trophy which was last used for the top flight champions by Leeds Utd in 1992 (keeps it simple and would annoy our red manc friends)

It's got to be option 2 or 3 but which one?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:53 PM by Onward Liverpudlian »
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,098
  • @tharris113
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 10:25:51 PM »
Everything is saying that it's over, but I can't bring myself to believe it.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 10:35:59 PM »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:18:44 PM
: November 8, 2019, 10:02:38 PM »
We are on the up and City are not quite the team of last season, we will win on Sunday and gradually pull further and further ahead and win the league on the weekend of April 4-5th and on the same weekend TIGER ROLL wins his Third Grand National..

LIVERPOOL

                                  31pts
City               H  Win   34pts
Palace            A  Win   37pts
Brighton         H  Win   40pts
Everton          H  Win   43pts
Bournemouth  A  Win   46pts
Watford          H  Win   49pts
Leicester         A  Draw 50pts
Wolves            H Win    53pts
Sheff Utd         H Win    56pts
Spurs              A Draw   57pts
Utd                 H Win     60pts
Wolves            A Win     63pts
West Ham       A Win      66pts
Southampton   H Win     69pts
Norwich           A  Win    72pts
West Ham        H  Win    75pts
Watford            A  Win    78pts
Bournemouth    H Win     81pts
Everton            A Draw    82pts
Palace              H Win      85pts
City                  A Win     88pts  Win the league on the same weekend TIGER ROLL Wins his Third Grand National
Villa                 H Win     91pts
Brighton           A Win     94pts
Burnley            H Win     97pts
Arsenal            A Win     100pts
Chelsea           H Win     103pts
Newcastle        A Draw   104pts

MANCHESTER CITY

25pts
Libpool   A  Lose     25pts
Chelsea  H Draw     26pts
Newc      A Win       29pts
Burnley  A  Win       32pts
Utd        H  Win       35pts
Arsenal  A  Draw      36pts
Leicester H Draw      37pts
Wolves    A Draw      38pts
Sheff Utd H Win        41pts
Everton H  Win          44pts
Villa      A  Win          47pts
Palace   H   Win         50pts
Sheff Utd  A  Win       53pts
Spurs    A   Lose        53pts
West Ham  H  Win      56pts
Leicester  A  Draw      57pts
Arsenal   H   Win        60pts
Utd  A   Draw             61pts
Burnley  H  Win          64pts
Chelsea A  Draw         65pts
Liverpool  H  Lose       65pts
Southampton A  Win   68pts
Newcastle H  Win        71pts
Brighton  A   Win         74pts
Bournemouth H  Win    77pts
Watford  A   Win          80pts
Norwich  H   Win          83pts

Still on track Mighty Reds and just need TIGER to jump 30 fences and come home in front again for my near 100/1 bet with a few bookies..
Good luck with your bets fella. Though, Im sure nothing will quite beat seeing our mighty captain and your favourite player lifting that trophy! 😀
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 10:50:07 PM »
I wonder if Klopp has a talk with the players to reset hearts and minds after Sunday. I have total faith in their professionalism and commitment to the "next game" mantra, but it would only be human for them to have some sort of reaction to the outburst of joy from Anfield after the United game.

I can't really see anything other than them getting their heads down, recovering, focussing, preparing and starting again against Wolves, but it will be a big challenge in it's own right, let alone if we even slip one or two percent after Sunday's game.

Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 10:58:07 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:50:07 PM
I wonder if Klopp has a talk with the players to reset hearts and minds after Sunday. I have total faith in their professionalism and commitment to the "next game" mantra, but it would only be human for them to have some sort of reaction to the outburst of joy from Anfield after the United game.

I can't really see anything other than them getting their heads down, recovering, focussing, preparing and starting again against Wolves, but it will be a big challenge in it's own right, let alone if we even slip one or two percent after Sunday's game.

Considering what we did last year, and the obstacles they've been through, I don't think this is an issue. They've proven that countless times.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 