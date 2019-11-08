I think theres no need another silhouette on the wall.



They ll just update league titles to 19



Just had a peek at the Arsenal, Chelsea, City and Utd websites to see how they present their league title honours list. From what I can see three of them hardly make any distinction between their pre-1992 football league 1st division titles and premier league titles labelling them all under 'League Champions', the remaining one does bang on a bit about '13' premier league titles and '7' football league first division titles but does not forget the combined total of '20' when it suits them...How should we present an incoming new league title on our champions wall?I see 3 options one of which is a big NOOOOO! ;1. 2 seperate entries - a number '1' under 'FA Premier League' heading with silhouette of premier league trophy and another entry next to it a number '18' under 'League titles' as now with silhouette of the football league trophy (NO - this is what the red mancs and Sky would want us to do 'football began in 1992' etc)2. a single '19' under 'League titles' heading as now with silhouettes of both old fl trophy and pl trophy squeezed in together (Not my choice, a bit messy but doable)3. a single '19' under 'League titles' heading as now but silhouette of Premier league trophy replacing the old football league trophy which was last used for the top flight champions by Leeds Utd in 1992 (keeps it simple and would annoy our red manc friends)It's got to be option 2 or 3 but which one?