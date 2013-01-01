I just hope that our owners continue to invest rather than sit back and just let momentum take us forward (I have faith in them). The greatest long term challenge will be replacing the front 3 and it means looking for young talent now that we can nurture and grow. We probably have 4 or 5 years to work it out before Salah and Mane in particular start to lose a yard of pace. There will be hits and misses as it is notoriously difficult to identify those players. Minamino could be one and I'm pleased to see that they are taking their time with him.
I remember the barren years where we would buy 5 mediocre players in the summer and United would just buy 2 quality ones. How the worm has turned!
I think that's one of the biggest myths of the premier league era, Ferguson often bought a lot of dross to go with his expensive signings which dont really get talked about
Another is they were attracting top level targets during that era , they seem to have went to that approach once Ferguson left prior to that their big signings were Dwight Yorke, Ferdinand, Veron, 18 year old Rooney & Ronaldo, Valencia, Young, Anderson, Nani , Berbatov , Carrick , Van Nistlerooy
While some turned out to fantastic signings for them, none could be said as really in the top bracket, the list of the crap they signed along with the above is laughable and lead to them having the highest net spend until Chelsea came along