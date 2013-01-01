Sure. But what I'm trying to say is that our judgement of which players are going to drastically increase in value is much more accurate than other teams (mainly, imo, because it's being driven by analytics which is giving us so much more clarity). What if, for example, we'd signed Maguire for £75m instead of Van Dijk? You might sit here in hindsight and say "well no-one would've been stupid enough to do that" but I think it's easily something we could've done in the past and United are obviously still doing now.



It's like United don't have any true metric to judge how effective a player is, in that instance. Next to us they look blind.



It's the success rate that's startling for us. There's been so little wasted.