« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 397191 times)

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 02:02:14 PM »
Sure. But what I'm trying to say is that our judgement of which players are going to drastically increase in value is much more accurate than other teams (mainly, imo, because it's being driven by analytics which is giving us so much more clarity). What if, for example, we'd signed Maguire for £75m instead of Van Dijk? You might sit here in hindsight and say "well no-one would've been stupid enough to do that" but I think it's easily something we could've done in the past and United are obviously still doing now.

It's like United don't have any true metric to judge how effective a player is, in that instance. Next to us they look blind.

It's the success rate that's startling for us. There's been so little wasted.
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 02:03:47 PM »
Quote from: groove on Today at 01:43:41 PM
What City do have though is the luxury of throwing money at different players until one sticks. What we've done incredibly well is built a team purely looking for players who were undervalued with very little wasted. Where our judgement of the value of the player is more accurate than the price being asked. We had to do this because we couldn't compete with City financially.

People looked at Van Dijk and thought we'd broke away from the strategy of looking for undervalued players but really all that had happened was the price range of the footballers we can target has increased as this team has gotten better and more trust has been put into the recruitment team. Instead of looking for £30m footballers who are really worth £70m+, we're now looking at £60-70m footballers who are actually worth over £100m.

We have an unprecedented success rate in the transfer market over the last 4-5 years. Most teams historically have been delighted with even a 60% success rate over that kind of period. We must be pushing 90%+.

Absolutely. Our front 3 were available to anyone who was interested at the time (Chelsea had passed on Salah already) and cost us £30-40M each. Bobby is now worth twice that and Mane/Salah are literally priceless. I didn't see City or Utd bidding for them. Our talent evaluation department has been exceptional. Elsewhere in the team, Trent was free, Gomez less than £4M, Robbo less than £10M and so on. City spunk £50M each on more fullbacks than I have fingers and not one of them is good enough to make the Wolves team let alone ours. And then they say we're lucky!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:19 PM by Schmarn »
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 02:09:20 PM »
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 171
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 02:11:14 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:20 PM
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?

Solanke was pretty useless, yeah. Other than him I can only think of Klavan & he was only ever signed to be 3rd or 4th choice.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 02:15:33 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:20 PM
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?

Karius, but at least he was cheap.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,748
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 02:15:34 PM »
Caulker was iffy. At best.
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 02:16:17 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:20 PM
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?

Karius, surely. Cost us a CL title
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 171
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 02:16:59 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:15:33 PM
Karius, but at least he was cheap.

I'd managed to completely scrub the memory of him from my mind. Thanks for the reminder  :'(
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 02:23:42 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:20 PM
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?

The price we got Solanke for and the price we sold him for, for me, says it wasn't that bad.

 
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:15:34 PM
Caulker was iffy. At best.
Was a loan.

Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:11:14 PM
.....can only think of Klavan & he was only ever signed to be 3rd or 4th choice.

Klavan again for cost to benefit was a perfectly adequate signing.

Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:16:17 PM
Karius, surely. Cost us a CL title

Simply has to be him. I have no positive memories associated with him at all. I just feel angry when i think about him.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,380
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 02:26:45 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:59:13 PM
Just to put it out there

United never did it. Weve won as many as them in 15 years in there 20 year of dominance and one of them was during

Fergie simply couldnt control european refs.

United have never had an all time great team in their history.  They had a level 2 all time great team in 99 and 08. But Tier 1 is only reserved for teams that dominate Europe over seasons. United have never done that. We did that twice in the 70s and 80s.

This current Liverpool side is a Level 3 all time great team if we win the league only.  If we win the Champions League as well, we are up there with the Level 1 all time great sides. For a comparison, Arsenal Invincibles and this current City team are Level 4.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:46 PM by LFC when it suits »
Logged

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 02:33:13 PM »
Karius. Even Solanke we made a significant profit on. We spotted a player we could pay £3m at tribunal for and two years later sell him for 7x that.

It's impressive how ruthless FSG have been. They've turned an exceptionally exploitable market (because the other players in it are kind of clueless), thrown a load of geniuses at it - top-level data analysts, theoretical physicists and philosophy PHDs - and absolutely ruined it. They've built arguably the most valuable squad in the world for a third of what City have spent over the last 5 years, half of what United have, even less money than Everton have churned through. That's before you even mention them making sure they got Klopp, who is the perfect coach to play the style of football for the type of footballers we seem to be targetting (aggressive, hungry, direct, athletic and intelligent).
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 02:42:56 PM »

I just hope that our owners continue to invest rather than sit back and just let momentum take us forward (I have faith in them). The greatest long term challenge will be replacing the front 3 and it means looking for young talent now that we can nurture and grow. We probably have 4 or 5 years to work it out before Salah and Mane in particular start to lose a yard of pace. There will be hits and misses as it is notoriously difficult to identify those players. Minamino could be one and I'm pleased to see that they are taking their time with him.

I remember the barren years where we would buy 5 mediocre players in the summer and United would just buy 2 quality ones. How the worm has turned!
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 02:48:06 PM »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:56 PM
I just hope that our owners continue to invest rather than sit back and just let momentum take us forward (I have faith in them). The greatest long term challenge will be replacing the front 3 and it means looking for young talent now that we can nurture and grow. We probably have 4 or 5 years to work it out before Salah and Mane in particular start to lose a yard of pace. There will be hits and misses as it is notoriously difficult to identify those players. Minamino could be one and I'm pleased to see that they are taking their time with him.

I remember the barren years where we would buy 5 mediocre players in the summer and United would just buy 2 quality ones. How the worm has turned!


The role minamino played V everton was very bobby firmino. I think the process has already begun with his singing. But then I also think the next iteration of our forward line won't neccessarily be a 'front 3' like we have now, and we'll tweak the system again and again. This team probably has another 2 years at absolute peak for me, but if we add from a position of strength then maybe we won't even notice a rebuild happening.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 02:55:31 PM »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:56 PM
I just hope that our owners continue to invest rather than sit back and just let momentum take us forward (I have faith in them).

Absolutely they won't. At the end of the day they are ruthless American capitalists and essentially the transfer market is a big juicy, exploitable, virtually (completely?) unregulated market. FFP is a joke and they don't have to deal with salary caps or draft systems. They're probably pissing themselves how exploitable it all is. They don't stop when they've made a little bit of money or had a little bit of success. They will take every edge they can find and squeeze every last drop out of it.
Logged

Online Gitsy606

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 02:57:09 PM »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:56 PM
I just hope that our owners continue to invest rather than sit back and just let momentum take us forward (I have faith in them). The greatest long term challenge will be replacing the front 3 and it means looking for young talent now that we can nurture and grow. We probably have 4 or 5 years to work it out before Salah and Mane in particular start to lose a yard of pace. There will be hits and misses as it is notoriously difficult to identify those players. Minamino could be one and I'm pleased to see that they are taking their time with him.

I remember the barren years where we would buy 5 mediocre players in the summer and United would just buy 2 quality ones. How the worm has turned!

I think that's one of the biggest myths of the premier league era, Ferguson often bought a lot of dross to go with his expensive signings which dont really get talked about

Another is they were attracting top level targets during that era , they seem to have went to that approach once Ferguson left prior to that their big signings were Dwight Yorke, Ferdinand, Veron, 18 year old Rooney & Ronaldo, Valencia, Young, Anderson, Nani , Berbatov  , Carrick , Van Nistlerooy

While some turned out to fantastic signings for them, none could be said as really in the top bracket,  the list of the crap they signed along with the above is laughable and lead to them having the highest net spend until Chelsea came along
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,905
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 02:57:18 PM »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:56 PM
I just hope that our owners continue to invest rather than sit back and just let momentum take us forward (I have faith in them). The greatest long term challenge will be replacing the front 3 and it means looking for young talent now that we can nurture and grow. We probably have 4 or 5 years to work it out before Salah and Mane in particular start to lose a yard of pace. There will be hits and misses as it is notoriously difficult to identify those players. Minamino could be one and I'm pleased to see that they are taking their time with him.

I remember the barren years where we would buy 5 mediocre players in the summer and United would just buy 2 quality ones. How the worm has turned!

Our owners dont invest in us, at least not in the manner of bankrolling us. They're highly skilled businessmen who turned their acquired acumen on sports franchises to see if they could replicate results in a different field.  Working well so far. :)

Best thing about all this is that we're financially independent, and not being used as a piggy bank.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmarn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 03:08:24 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:57:18 PM
Our owners dont invest in us, at least not in the manner of bankrolling us. They're highly skilled businessmen who turned their acquired acumen on sports franchises to see if they could replicate results in a different field.  Working well so far. :)

Best thing about all this is that we're financially independent, and not being used as a piggy bank.

I think we agree here. By invest, I mean buying players at value that deliver success on the pitch which results in profit to them and trophies for us. From what they have done with the Red Sox, they seem to understand what is necessary to achieve that.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 03:11:34 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:57:18 PM
Our owners dont invest in us, at least not in the manner of bankrolling us. They're highly skilled businessmen who turned their acquired acumen on sports franchises to see if they could replicate results in a different field.  Working well so far. :)


I'm sure they see it as clearly as we do, but the key place they should always be looking to invest is in the manager. If Virgil was worth £75m+ his contract, for example, then so is klopp. And more. As long as he's happy, pay him whatever he wants, let him stay forever.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 03:14:34 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:20 PM
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?


Keita :-X
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 03:21:38 PM »
Quote from: groove on Today at 02:33:13 PM
Karius. Even Solanke we made a significant profit on. We spotted a player we could pay £3m at tribunal for and two years later sell him for 7x that.

It is harsh to call a £4m keeper a flop, mostly as its connected to a performance in a final, there's a good keeper there whose confidence may never recover fully but that's the risk when buying someone young and inexperienced.

The fact we can only come up with Karius as a flop saysis that every big money signing has otherwise come off, with only really Keita having question marks around him - something that will soon disappear if he stays clear of injury.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 03:25:19 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:20 PM
Who would you say is the worst signing Klopp has made? I'm struggling to think of any. Perhaps Solanke?
Loris Karius for me and most above by the looks of it. Bobby Duncan deserves a mention as well, although he was never classed as a first team player.

Surprised Klavan got a mention as I thought he filled a gap when required and hardly cost us much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 