« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 395834 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 04:10:24 AM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:29:15 PM
Amazing isn't it?

It wasn't so long ago that Abu Dhabi PRFC were declared the greatest team in the history of the world, yet here we are, Champions of Europe, Club World Champions and leaving the current English champs looking like chumps trailing in our wake... but it's us that need to perform all kinds of circus tricks in order to be a great side according to the hypocritical goal-post movers out there.  ::)
Man City: Woo hoo we've won a hundred points, and now a domestic treble. we're centurions, if your happy and you know it...etc. We're the best PL side ever.

Liverpool: Hold my beer

This is one of the things that really gets to them. They thought they'd arrived somewhere; instead they're receding in our rear view mirror...
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,379
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 04:26:09 AM »
The all time great side are judged by winning multiple European cups and the space of a few years. The great Liverpool sides.of the 70s and 80s did that. This side still needs to do that. If we do the league and CL double this season, then this will be the best side in the history of the club.
Logged

Offline muszka

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 06:21:20 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:19:48 PM
Say this quietly... but I think that were yet to hit top form......

Leicester maybe ....

But were just pacing ourselves at the moment..

Just look at the first 10 minutes of the 2nd half of United match. It was a total domination but it's just not sustainable playing like that over the whole game. When we turn it on we're monsters but there's no need to do it as we're winning almost always without doing it.
Logged

Offline nico 8

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 06:33:47 AM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 04:26:09 AM
The all time great side are judged by winning multiple European cups and the space of a few years. The great Liverpool sides.of the 70s and 80s did that. This side still needs to do that. If we do the league and CL double this season, then this will be the best side in the history of the club.

Spot on. And then do it again and again.
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 06:44:42 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:10:24 AM
Man City: Woo hoo we've won a hundred points, and now a domestic treble. we're centurions, if your happy and you know it...etc. We're the best PL side ever.

Liverpool: Hold my beer

This is one of the things that really gets to them. They thought they'd arrived somewhere; instead they're receding in our rear view mirror...

The failures of the past did not crush Klopp nor this team and club but became the instruments that forged hearts of steel that made the present success possible.

Just imagine if we win the premiership this  season and the next season - being so unused to failure, that may just cause Guardiola to decide not to renew his contract at City and to go elsewhere to avoid Liverpool!
Logged

Offline Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
  • Meow
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 06:52:47 AM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 06:44:42 AM
The failures of the past did not crush Klopp nor this team and club but became the instruments that forged hearts of steel that made the present success possible.

Just imagine if we win the premiership this  season and the next season - being so unused to failure, that may just cause Guardiola to decide not to renew his contract at City and to go elsewhere to avoid Liverpool!

Pep just needs another half a billion to try again.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,281
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 07:11:35 AM »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:01:43 AM
Whatever happens we can't get complacent. Not just for the sake of winning the league. If we want to go far in the CL and FA Cup we'll need this intensity throughout the campaign. I think the longer we can stay unbeaten in the league or have +100 points to aim for the better.

We saw in 1987-88 how a team who has been imperious can tail off. That happened a bit after we lost 1-0 away to Everton and lost our unbeaten streak. We still had the very good performance later on in that league season but performances dipped, and that culminated in us losing the 19988 FA Cup final to Wimbledon.

Keeping intensity in the league might ultimately help us in the league AND other competitions this year. Hard to switch things on and off and expect us to go easy in some league games but  turn up for big games later in the season.

That's some predicting there, Jookie. I'm not sure Milner will last that long...
Logged
Better looking than Samie.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 08:06:16 AM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 06:44:42 AM
The failures of the past did not crush Klopp nor this team and club but became the instruments that forged hearts of steel that made the present success possible.

Just imagine if we win the premiership this  season and the next season - being so unused to failure, that may just cause Guardiola to decide not to renew his contract at City and to go elsewhere to avoid Liverpool!

When Pep took over at City and spending about 200m on full backs plus millions elsewhere they really thought they go on a title run for years and years.

They didn't see us coming, not like this.

City will spend big (again) in the summer and it's always tough to retain a title but let's not worry about next season and concentrate on Wolves and winning 10 more league games.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 08:37:38 AM »
Is the "Chasing #7" thread going up after the Atletico game?  :D
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,156
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 08:53:39 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:51:15 AM
It is a bit mad for me. I was 11 when we last won it. My son was born when I was 30 and now here we are poised to win it when hell be 11 having got into us in a big way in the last couple of years.


Make sure he has a kid at 17 then please mate.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 08:59:31 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:41:56 PM
After 22 games, we have 12 more points than Arsenal's invincibles of 2004 and 23(!) more than United's treble winners of 1999. We'd take both of them to the cleaners.

They would be tough games. Going up against Henry in his prime wouldn't be easy.
Logged

Offline an tha

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • Talking about The Reds an tha....
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 09:03:28 AM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 06:52:47 AM
Pep just needs another half a billion to try again.

And the nice helping hand from the African Football Confederation won't hurt either.
Logged

Offline mike777

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 09:24:17 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:59:31 AM
They would be tough games. Going up against Henry in his prime wouldn't be easy.

God love Milner/Hendo/Keita as well but they had peak Vieira and Petit centre mid as well; they were some players at that time; Vieira in particular was an absolute monster.
I think I'd put those 3 into a composite XI of that Arsenal side and this LFC side for sure.  Not sure I'd put anyone else in though.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 09:24:17 AM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 04:26:09 AM
The all time great side are judged by winning multiple European cups and the space of a few years. The great Liverpool sides.of the 70s and 80s did that. This side still needs to do that. If we do the league and CL double this season, then this will be the best side in the history of the club.

Yes it is true. I also think the game is different now, you could argue it is even harder to compete these days, with so much money at the clubs we all know about.

This could be the best Liverpool team of all time, based on the team mentality and the sheer quality of Becker, VVD, Fab, Gini, Mo, Sadio, even Henderson now compares with some the best working-class, work-horse midfielders Liverpool enjoyed having in the 80s. People have become obsessed with football being all about celebrity and players on 300k a week but at the end of the day, it is still a game about 11 characters, who have to work with one another and overcome adversity (in a sporting sense). That's why Klopp goes further than any other manager. And is absolutely perfect for Liverpool.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,903
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 09:30:27 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:10:24 AM
Man City: Woo hoo we've won a hundred points, and now a domestic treble. we're centurions, if your happy and you know it...etc. We're the best PL side ever.

Liverpool: Hold my beer

This is one of the things that really gets to them. They thought they'd arrived somewhere; instead they're receding in our rear view mirror...

We're threatening to take everything from them that makes them feel special.

I'm not a vindictive man. I try very hard not to hold grudges, or be cocky and arrogant.  Life's too short to get wrapped up in hate, anger or regret.

But if we smash their record points total I am going to savour every delicious second of their misery. Solely because they've got it coming. We are their worst nightmare come alive.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,604
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 09:50:50 AM »
Pffft. Forget grudges and forget jinxes, Ive got the pep gif saved to use when we get another title next year.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,156
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 10:06:43 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:30:27 AM
We're threatening to take everything from them that makes them feel special.

I'm not a vindictive man. I try very hard not to hold grudges, or be cocky and arrogant.  Life's too short to get wrapped up in hate, anger or regret.

But if we smash their record points total I am going to savour every delicious second of their misery. Solely because they've got it coming. We are their worst nightmare come alive.

It's glorious.

Man City thought their money had guaranteed them a succession of titles with nobody able to stop them. Essentially like when people cheat on Football Manager and give themselves a £1bn budget so they can just focus on winning title after title and enjoying lauding it at the top of the league, season in and season out. Then in 2018 they came to Anfield with a ridiculous start and set to go to the season unbeaten and we ruined it for them that day. They came to Anfield and we absolutely battered them. Salah lobbing Ederson from miles out . Then only a few weeks later we dumped them out of the European Cup as well. What followed was that at the end of the season and with 100 points and us admittedly having nothing to show for it, rather than focusing on 100 points and Guardiola and singing to the heavens about what a great football team they had been lucky enough to end up with, they spend the summer and the entirety of the next season singing about how the "scousers won fuck all".

Then last season we battled out one of the greatest Premier League title races there has ever been, with the record combined points total for the two teams in first and second in the Premier League and we came up just short. When Kompany twatted the ball in against Leicester, they had done it, they had ended our season and won the title for themselves. A double whammy. Unfortunately for them we went out, literally the very next day and destroyed Barcelona 4-0 culminating us winning the European Cup and taking all the plaudits from their domestic treble season.

Then this season, with them expecting us to fall back into the pack, we've hit gear five and sped away in the league and not only that, we are threatening to take their record points total off them this season. They can't even sit back and enjoy the benefits of their success off the back of their massively inflated transfer and wage budgets because Klopp's come in and is doing it all comparatively on a fraction of the resources they have, especially in terms of net transfer investment.

Perhaps they should have just enjoyed the moments they've had (and to be fair the moments they are going to have) as a celebration of their own team rather than having this weird obsession with us. But as you say, due to that obsession, I am enjoying this fall out immensely.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:12 AM by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline liverbloke

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 10:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:30:27 AM
We're threatening to take everything from them that makes them feel special.

I'm not a vindictive man. I try very hard not to hold grudges, or be cocky and arrogant.  Life's too short to get wrapped up in hate, anger or regret.

But if we smash their record points total I am going to savour every delicious second of their misery. Solely because they've got it coming. We are their worst nightmare come alive.


BIB nah, it's all part of football and being a supporter, but keep it at that - in other words, don't go home and kick the dog because of it.






Logged


Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 10:38:38 AM »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:06:43 AM
It's glorious.

Man City thought their money had guaranteed them a succession of titles with nobody able to stop them. Essentially like when people cheat on Football Manager and give themselves a £1bn budget so they can just focus on winning title after title and enjoying lauding it at the top of the league, season in and season out. Then in 2018 they came to Anfield with a ridiculous start and set to go to the season unbeaten and we ruined it for them that day. They came to Anfield and we absolutely battered them. Salah lobbing Ederson from miles out . Then only a few weeks later we dumped them out of the European Cup as well. What followed was that at the end of the season and with 100 points and us admittedly having nothing to show for it, rather than focusing on 100 points and Guardiola and singing to the heavens about what a great football team they had been lucky enough to end up with, they spend the summer and the entirety of the next season singing about how the "scousers won fuck all".

Then last season we battled out one of the greatest Premier League title races there has ever been, with the record combined points total for the two teams in first and second in the Premier League and we came up just short. When Kompany twatted the ball in against Leicester, they had done it, they had ended our season and won the title for themselves. A double whammy. Unfortunately for them we went out, literally the very next day and destroyed Barcelona 4-0 culminating us winning the European Cup and taking all the plaudits from their domestic treble season.

Then this season, with them expecting us to fall back into the pack, we've hit gear five and sped away in the league and not only that, we are threatening to take their record points total off them this season. They can't even sit back and enjoy the benefits of their success off the back of their massively inflated transfer and wage budgets because Klopp's come in and is doing it all comparatively on a fraction of the resources they have, especially in terms of net transfer investment.

Perhaps they should have just enjoyed the moments they've had (and to be fair the moments they are going to have) as a celebration of their own team rather than having this weird obsession with us. But as you say, due to that obsession, I am enjoying this fall out immensely.

This is a good summation.

The excuse when we knocked them out was that ok no worries - they are a cup team and they lose in finals.

They didn't expect us to take them down to the wire last season and also win Big Ears. So all of a sudden the idea that they lose in finals was out the window so all they could fall back on now was - oh well the PL is a bigger deal, harder to win, and you all always bottle it.

And now this year - they knew we would be a contender - but they didn't understand what Klopp had built, the types of players he recruited (mentality monsters), and the push that the loss + CL win from last season gave us.

So now they are left with saying even if you win this year you actually need to win multiple titles to be considered a good team.



Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,903
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 11:51:13 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:08:06 AM
BIB nah, it's all part of football and being a supporter, but keep it at that - in other words, don't go home and kick the dog because of it.

Which is exactly what the City fans are doing.  Sucks all the joy out of life.  They're supporting a team that's virtually guaranteed at least one trophy a year and they're freaking out because we're pissing on their chips for having the audacity to make them fight for it.

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:50:50 AM
Pffft. Forget grudges and forget jinxes, Ive got the pep gif saved to use when we get another title next year.

Like I said, with City I make an exception to a degree. I'm looking forward to their grids when they lift the League Cup because they've got nothing but contempt for it - but it could well be the only other piece of silverware they lift this season.  Even LFC, who hold the record, realise there are bigger fish to fry.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,903
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 11:57:00 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:38:38 AM
This is a good summation.

The excuse when we knocked them out was that ok no worries - they are a cup team and they lose in finals.

They didn't expect us to take them down to the wire last season and also win Big Ears. So all of a sudden the idea that they lose in finals was out the window so all they could fall back on now was - oh well the PL is a bigger deal, harder to win, and you all always bottle it.

And now this year - they knew we would be a contender - but they didn't understand what Klopp had built, the types of players he recruited (mentality monsters), and the push that the loss + CL win from last season gave us.

So now they are left with saying even if you win this year you actually need to win multiple titles to be considered a good team.

I don't think many people were expecting Liverpool to mount back to back title challenges, as it's not something we've done since we were top dogs.  I don't think anybody was expecting us to do this though; and as it turned out, it was City who fell back into the pack.

I'll be interested to hear that scrote Gallagher's definition of "booby prize" this year.  The massive tit.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 12:01:19 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:57:00 AM
I don't think many people were expecting Liverpool to mount back to back title challenges, as it's not something we've done since we were top dogs.  I don't think anybody was expecting us to do this though; and as it turned out, it was City who fell back into the pack.

I'll be interested to hear that scrote Gallagher's definition of "booby prize" this year.  The massive tit.

I thought we would challenge!! You could see Klopp come to understand this league year over year. That was how I felt anyway.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,489
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 12:05:26 PM »
Our CL title has killed the multiple title thing to be a great team. Only those who have a hand in the game and are bitter but most fans recognise the impressiveness in winning a CL and then winning the league.

Lots of neutrals would have parroted the one season wonder line but the CL has banished all that.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 164
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 12:09:31 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:57:00 AM
I'll be interested to hear that scrote Gallagher's definition of "booby prize" this year.  The massive tit.

I fucking pray that someone sticks a camera in that scruffy pricks face at the end of the season and asks for his thoughts.

Irrelevant, no mark, bitter bastard.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 12:12:09 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:05:26 PM
Our CL title has killed the multiple title thing to be a great team. Only those who have a hand in the game and are bitter but most fans recognise the impressiveness in winning a CL and then winning the league.

Lots of neutrals would have parroted the one season wonder line but the CL has banished all that.

Ive been told because we had 3 losses in the group stage our CL title was tainted. Also because we had the second leg at home in one of the rounds. Plus Bayern and Barca were in decline. And VAR screwed up the final.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 12:16:22 PM »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 06:21:20 AM
Just look at the first 10 minutes of the 2nd half of United match. It was a total domination but it's just not sustainable playing like that over the whole game. When we turn it on we're monsters but there's no need to do it as we're winning almost always without doing it.

Think that's coming in the CL. Can't wait to how see the absolute slugs we will face in Europe deal with that kind of intensity. Rabbit in headlights i.e Barca last year.
Logged

Online Petadroli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • Swiss Red
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 12:20:25 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:09 PM
Ive been told because we had 3 losses in the group stage our CL title was tainted. Also because we had the second leg at home in one of the rounds. Plus Bayern and Barca were in decline. And VAR screwed up the final.

You can only beat what's put in front of you. And we beat the Champions of Portugal, the Champions of Germany, the Champions of Spain, the Champions of France and the runner-up of Italy on our way to #6.

And all of that while racking up 97 points in the league. No team even got near us with regards of excellency, resilience and persistance in 18/19.
Logged
Last resort if you need tickets in Switzerland.

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 12:24:01 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:09 PM
Ive been told because we had 3 losses in the group stage our CL title was tainted. Also because we had the second leg at home in one of the rounds. Plus Bayern and Barca were in decline. And VAR screwed up the final.

Obviously they are on a wind up.

Don't let it bother you
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 