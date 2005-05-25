Agree with this to some extent.



The thing is, when you want to compare great Liverpool sides - the teams have usually won multiple Leagues/European Cups, or done the League/European Cup in one season.



1976-79 - 2 European Cups / 1 UEFA Cup / 3 Leagues

1981-84 - 3 leagues in a row / 2 European Cups / 4 League Cups

1986-88 - 2 Leagues/ (& The double in '86)



So it all depends if you think this current team has done enough to join that list.



Oh of course the potential is certainly there. In the context of what other teams and clubs have accomplished then clearly we need a sustained period of success where were are almost constantly at or near the top of the pile. Ignoring other clubs and just being the best LIVERPOOL side ever, then we still need to build on what we are accomplishing now. For us, the journey is only just starting.But if we do pull in other teams as examples, City, for all their dominance, have only comfortably won one of their PL titles. The others have all been extremely tight. Admittedly they showed immense quality, grit and hunger to win those titles, but four titles over a dozen years isn't a great return on their sizeable investment. So despite their clear superiority they are far from the greatest team ever. A powerful and formidable team yes, but not the greatest.No United fan will call us a better side simply because of Ferguson's longevity. And Arsenal's "Invincibles" tag looks a bit worn out when you realise that side would only have managed third place last year.Rival supporters who at least try to give us credit still remark that our side is less entertaining than it was, and certainly not compared to other "great" PL sides of the past. Where they have a blind spot is that our quality comes from being able to cycle through the gears, change playing styles depending on our opponent - sometimes even in game - and the quick thinking footballing brains that can keep up with our players' feet.In any case, if we go by the lunatic fringe we will be the worst "greatest ever" side to win the league!