« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 392064 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,097
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 07:18:43 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 05:26:49 PM
and if we do win more than one League it's gonna be "you have to win a League *and* the Champions League" and if we do that, it's gonna be "well, you won that because the other teams were shite, you didn't win them when there was REAL competition"

and so on. There'll always be an excuse for them to downplay our success.
And then finally we need to win the treble (which we'll get behind us this season- thankfully!).

Done with that, we'll need to win the league while balancing a banana peel- on ice, in a 30-mile per second wind, on a greased cookie sheet, standing on one leg.... while someone throws an elephant with bad breath at us!

Then we can "prolly" be considered a great team. BUT fuck 'em. We're the #unbearables!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:43 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,891
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 07:26:38 PM »
"Greatest team ever" is not something that can be judged in real time, as it is happening.  You have to let history decide that.

Whatever happens this year, this Liverpool side is a GREAT team; and certainly the greatest Liverpool side in 30 years. 

Consistent success is one of the yardsticks to measure greatness; and this is the first time we will have won major trophies in back to back seasons since 05 and 06.  For now let's just enjoy THAT, and leave the rest up to history to judge.  The Klopp era is only just getting started.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,985
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 07:29:15 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:18:43 PM
And then finally we need to win the treble (which we'll get behind us this season- thankfully!).

Done with that, we'll need to win the league while balancing a banana peel in a 30-mile per second wind, on a greased cookie sheet, standing on one leg.... on ice!

Then we can "prolly" be considered a great team. BUT fuck 'em. We're the #unbearables!
Amazing isn't it?

It wasn't so long ago that Abu Dhabi PRFC were declared the greatest team in the history of the world, yet here we are, Champions of Europe, Club World Champions and leaving the current English champs looking like chumps trailing in our wake... but it's us that need to perform all kinds of circus tricks in order to be a great side according to the hypocritical goal-post movers out there.  ::)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,815
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 07:31:58 PM »
You know the funny thing is everyone in this country talks about winning in Europe after winning the League title, Everyone and their nan can't say that about this current squad if we win it.  ;D
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,258
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 08:04:28 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:57:19 AM
Listening to the UWS podcast (a guilty pleasure after they lose) and the line comes up again - they dont think were anywhere near the best side in the league. Thats almost the best thing about all this. Its still a narrative about how were somehow lucky. Analysts at clubs are hopefully in the same place. They cant figure out why were able to do things the way we do.

Fucking hell back to Goldbridge and McKola for me after listening to this unrelenting pack of tossers.
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 08:12:40 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 07:13:23 PM
....and we've done this without Nathaniel Clyne...

Ha Ha - nice one
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 08:18:53 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 03:24:31 PM
The thing with the song belted out after Salah's goal yesterday and why it was so emotional to me when I watched it had nothing to do with thinking that it's already done and we've won it months before the last match. That could be a bit arrogant and, as we all know, plenty of things could happen from here on out. You're right - we haven't won it yet, having played 22 matches.

But, yesterday, that goal meant to many different things at once. It meant our victory against the eternal rivals was assured, outside their own desperate reach. It meant that, particularly due to the way the last couple of minutes went by, it was the ultimate middle finger, a suitably epic conclusion to this specific instance of our clashes, so we could see all the hope they had slowly built throughout the second half be dashed spectacularly in a moment of brilliance. It meant that Mo Salah had finally broken that particular curse, if you will, of being unable to score against them - of all teams, they had remained elusive, unreachable. It needed correction, and corrected it was - in such a way, such a memorable and glorious way that almost seemed worth the wait. It also meant that our boys remained unbeaten and unbroken at the top of the table, 13 wins on a row, 16 points beyond our nearest competitor... remained elusive, unreachable to them.
It meant so many things at once.

...

We haven't won it yet. But we believe, we finally believe.

We are going to win the League.

Very good post, thank you for writing it.

I've always been somewhat cautious, and very much a 'one game at a time' man. And enjoying every game. But I don't feel this has made me any sort of doubter. Rather, I have felt differing grades of belief.

When Jürgen joined us and spoke so eloquently: I believed that we could win the League.

As his vision emerged and during last season, I believed that we would win the League.

After Mo's goal on Sunday, I believed that we have won the League.

And when the mathematics make it unassailable, the belief will then be transformed into fact.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 08:24:31 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:26:38 PM
"Greatest team ever" is not something that can be judged in real time, as it is happening.  You have to let history decide that.


Agree with this to some extent.

The thing is, when you want to compare great Liverpool sides - the teams have usually won multiple Leagues/European Cups, or done the League/European Cup in one season.

1976-79 - 2 European Cups / 1 UEFA Cup / 3 Leagues
1981-84 - 3 leagues in a row / 2 European Cups / 4 League Cups
1986-88 - 2 Leagues/ (& The double in '86)

So it all depends if you think this current team has done enough to join that list.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:11 PM by Lotus Eater »
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,137
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 08:28:45 PM »
I was dead pissed yesterday and fellded over when we scords.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,046
  • I live!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 08:41:56 PM »
After 22 games, we have 12 more points than Arsenal's invincibles of 2004 and 23(!) more than United's treble winners of 1999. We'd take both of them to the cleaners.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 09:04:42 PM »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 08:24:31 PM
Agree with this to some extent.

The thing is, when you want to compare great Liverpool sides - the teams have usually won multiple Leagues/European Cups, or done the League/European Cup in one season.

1977-79 - 2 European Cups / 2 Leagues
1981-84 - 3 leagues in a row / 2 European Cups / 4 League Cups
1986-88 - 2 Leagues/ (& The double in '86)

So it all depends if you think this current team has done enough to join that list.

You need to push that first team back one more season to include the league championship & UEFA cup double in 1975/76. The UEFA Cup was a seriously tough trophy to win back then too. The fact that Emlyn Hughes lifted three back to back European trophies is often overlooked.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 09:11:26 PM »
10 to go
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 09:17:41 PM »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 09:04:42 PM
You need to push that first team back one more season to include the league championship & UEFA cup double in 1975/76. The UEFA Cup was a seriously tough trophy to win back then too. The fact that Emlyn Hughes lifted three back to back European trophies is often overlooked.

Of course - you're spot on
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 09:18:33 PM »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 08:24:31 PM
Agree with this to some extent.

The thing is, when you want to compare great Liverpool sides - the teams have usually won multiple Leagues/European Cups, or done the League/European Cup in one season.

1976-79 - 2 European Cups / 1 UEFA Cup / 3 Leagues
1981-84 - 3 leagues in a row / 2 European Cups / 4 League Cups
1986-88 - 2 Leagues/ (& The double in '86)

So it all depends if you think this current team has done enough to join that list.

Modified to include the 1976 team
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 09:36:49 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:44:49 PM
That be me.  I'll take your numbers and update the hi-tech graphic this evening :D

Ah nice. Loved the analogy mate, it's probably the clearest thing I've come across to help me visualise our current lead. Didn't want to steal your thunder by working it out but curiosity got the better of me at work today :P
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 09:37:06 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:11:26 PM
10 to go

But more than likely far fewer.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 09:48:31 PM »
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 09:36:49 PM
Ah nice. Loved the analogy mate, it's probably the clearest thing I've come across to help me visualise our current lead. Didn't want to steal your thunder by working it out but curiosity got the better of me at work today :P

It's still a rough representation, but close enough for illustrative purposes. Finish line is at 94 points:

« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:13 PM by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,891
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 09:55:43 PM »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 08:24:31 PM
Agree with this to some extent.

The thing is, when you want to compare great Liverpool sides - the teams have usually won multiple Leagues/European Cups, or done the League/European Cup in one season.

1976-79 - 2 European Cups / 1 UEFA Cup / 3 Leagues
1981-84 - 3 leagues in a row / 2 European Cups / 4 League Cups
1986-88 - 2 Leagues/ (& The double in '86)

So it all depends if you think this current team has done enough to join that list.

Oh of course the potential is certainly there.  In the context of what other teams and clubs have accomplished then clearly we need a sustained period of success where were are almost constantly at or near the top of the pile.  Ignoring other clubs and just being the best LIVERPOOL side ever, then we still need to build on what we are accomplishing now.  For us, the journey is only just starting.

But if we do pull in other teams as examples, City, for all their dominance, have only comfortably won one of their PL titles.  The others have all been extremely tight.  Admittedly they showed immense quality, grit and hunger to win those titles, but four titles over a dozen years isn't a great return on their sizeable investment.  So despite their clear superiority they are far from the greatest team ever.  A powerful and formidable team yes, but not the greatest.

No United fan will call us a better side simply because of Ferguson's longevity.  And Arsenal's "Invincibles" tag looks a bit worn out when you realise that side would only have managed third place last year.

Rival supporters who at least try to give us credit still remark that our side is less entertaining than it was, and certainly not compared to other "great" PL sides of the past.  Where they have a blind spot is that our quality comes from being able to cycle through the gears, change playing styles depending on our opponent - sometimes even in game - and the quick thinking footballing brains that can keep up with our players' feet.

In any case, if we go by the lunatic fringe we will be the worst "greatest ever" side to win the league! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:27 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 10:01:29 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:48:31 PM
It's still a rough representation, but close enough for illustrative purposes. Finish line is at 94 points:



Norwich can't catch us so basically lapped!
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • Save The Majestic Pine Weasel
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:08:39 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:11:26 PM
10 to go

That's my mantra as well. Trying hard not to get excited yet. It's not working today.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 