So, Wolves away... Though game.
I think this and Man City away are our two most difficult remaining away games.
Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass
Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !
Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.
Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started
Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.
Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)
Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating