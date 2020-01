Absolutely. I do t care by the way, just think we should embrace their attempted ridicule and throw it back at them.There’s also loads of sour grapes about how poor the rest of the League is. Stuff we never heard these last few years when other teams were winning it. Leaving aside City’s defeats, the fact teams like Newcastle and Palace have pegged them back with late equalisers shows that most teams in this league can still spring a surprise if you’re not on it. The fact we’ve won so many games by a single goal and as yet have avoided what keeps happening to City shows how ‘on it’ we’ve been, rather than showing how weak everyone else is.