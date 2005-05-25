« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 290411 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 08:38:38 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:18:29 PM
Does Adrian already qualify for a medal?

5 games, isn't it? So yes.
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Dan6times

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 09:12:31 PM »
I enjoyed this thread once..

People on about booking accommodation for the day "we lift it" and how many point were going to win it by

Beat Spurs Saturday
For those of you in the cheap seats I'd like ya to clap your hands to this one; the rest of you can just rattle your jewelry!

Offline Floydy

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 PM »
Know what you mean Dan. I struggle to make sense of the planning of celebrations at the midway point of proceedings. So much football to be played. Pop the corks once its in the bag.
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 PM »
The next four games are huge. Three tricky aways and our bogey team at home. It feels like the crux of the season, despite it only being January.
Offline meady1981

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 09:23:47 PM »
I do remember someone in this thread last season around this time of year asking what the parade route would be  when we were 7 points ahead
Offline Fordy

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:18:29 PM
Does Adrian already qualify for a medal?

Tends to be 40 medals and back up keeper will get one no matter what.

However, those that play 5 games automatically get one and Adrian has played 5 PL games for us.

We still need 13 wins to be thinking about medals though.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:23:47 PM
I do remember someone in this thread last season around this time of year asking what the parade route would be  when we were 7 points ahead

Yeah, that would have been premature. 14 points though...
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 09:39:24 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:33:43 PM
Yeah, that would have been premature. 14 points though...
Always minus 6 as that can happen in the blink of an eye. So 8. Yep, still premature.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:23:32 PM
The next four games are huge. Three tricky aways and our bogey team at home. It feels like the crux of the season, despite it only being January.

I expect us to beat United at home. Yes we struggled away to them last 2 occasions but at home we smashed them last season and they've arguably got worse. and West Ham isn't as tough as it used to be - I'd expect a win there.

Wolves and Spurs away are tough. I'd absolutely take 4 points from these 2 - Spurs probably play better without Kane and Jose will be desperate to make himself feel relevant.

"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:45:09 PM
I expect us to beat United at home. Yes we struggled away to them last 2 occasions but at home we smashed them last season and they've arguably got worse. and West Ham isn't as tough as it used to be - I'd expect a win there.

Wolves and Spurs away are tough. I'd absolutely take 4 points from these 2 - Spurs probably play better without Kane and Jose will be desperate to make himself feel relevant.
Completely agree on which two are toughest, and yeah Id take 10 points all day long.

Shouldnt be looking ahead really but the temptation grows as the season goes on.

Anyway......Spurs.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 09:56:26 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:39:24 PM
Always minus 6 as that can happen in the blink of an eye. So 8. Yep, still premature.

Always minus 6?
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 10:01:45 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:56:26 PM
Always minus 6?
The football equivalent of adding 2 wickets. One can happen in an over, the other can happen in the space of a week.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:01:45 PM
The football equivalent of adding 2 wickets. One can happen in an over, the other can happen in the space of a week.

Makes no sense. We're 14 points clear of City. What has "minus 6" got to do with anything, surely they're more likely to drop 6 points than us?
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:03:25 PM
Makes no sense. We're 14 points clear of City. What has "minus 6" got to do with anything, surely they're more likely to drop 6 points than us?

Hes not saying it will, just that it could happen.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:03:25 PM
Makes no sense. We're 14 points clear of City. What has "minus 6" got to do with anything, surely they're more likely to drop 6 points than us?
He means that any team can drop 6 points quickly. City dropped 9 last season in a very short period for example.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:33:43 PM
Yeah, that would have been premature. 14 points though...
You know what they say... "Let's look at the table in March."
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Floydy

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 PM »
tough run of games indeed, and usually I would be looking at it and thinking 10 from 12 would be fantastic, 9 from 12 wouldn't be a disaster, but this team will just go out to win each game (at a time may I add) and whether they do or not, I take comfort in the fact that should they suffer a defeat (which is going to happen at some point) then this team will get back on the horse and go again.  We are spoilt beyond our wildest dreams at the moment, lets not lose sight of reality in the process.
Its weird, I always felt pre Klopp that as a club/fanbase we were some how undone by our own expectations, this time round its like Klopp has said "right, no more negative history, the past is the past, we can make our own history, bring the noise, support the boys"  Just imagine for one second he even challenged the Famous Kopites to turn from doubters to believers...:)
We may not have realised it at the time but the first press conference where he lay down the doubters to believers challenge, he was asking us to take the good things about the past, but use it and channel onto the team, try to let go of the anxiety and enjoy the ride. It all makes sense now looking back and listening to him speak.
So for me I'm sitting back in awe of my team , ever so proud, and i shout louder and sing louder than I ever have, and my expectations are running as wild as Robbo down the left flank,,,and back again.
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 10:13:07 PM
tough run of games indeed, and usually I would be looking at it and thinking 10 from 12 would be fantastic, 9 from 12 wouldn't be a disaster, but this team will just go out to win each game (at a time may I add) and whether they do or not, I take comfort in the fact that should they suffer a defeat (which is going to happen at some point) then this team will get back on the horse and go again.  We are spoilt beyond our wildest dreams at the moment, lets not lose sight of reality in the process.
Its weird, I always felt pre Klopp that as a club/fanbase we were some how undone by our own expectations, this time round its like Klopp has said "right, no more negative history, the past is the past, we can make our own history, bring the noise, support the boys"  Just imagine for one second he even challenged the Famous Kopites to turn from doubters to believers...:)
We may not have realised it at the time but the first press conference where he lay down the doubters to believers challenge, he was asking us to take the good things about the past, but use it and channel onto the team, try to let go of the anxiety and enjoy the ride. It all makes sense now looking back and listening to him speak.
So for me I'm sitting back in awe of my team , ever so proud, and i shout louder and sing louder than I ever have, and my expectations are running as wild as Robbo down the left flank,,,and back again.
:) enjoyed that post, and youre spot on of course.
Offline rob1966

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 10:23:30 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:18:29 PM
Does Adrian already qualify for a medal?

Yes. Players only need 5 games to qualify
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:10:15 PM
You know what they say... "Let's look at the table in March."

Why March? League finishes in May...
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Floydy

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4180 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM
Why March? League finishes in May...
Beware the Ides of March
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4181 on: Yesterday at 10:30:23 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 10:28:18 PM
Beware the Ides of March

He's cup tied though?
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Alan_X

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4182 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:39:24 PM
Always minus 6 as that can happen in the blink of an eye. So 8. Yep, still premature.

Really? What do you base that on? Why only six? If our form collapses so completely that we're going to drop 6 pints then why not 12?... or 18?.. why not lose every game until the last day of the season...

We've played 37 games in the last calendar year and haven't lost in that time picking up 101 points. That 10 points dropped in a year yet dropping six will happen in the blink of an eye?

We're 14 points clear with a game in hand so its's actually 17 points not 8. So even allowing for your 6 points discount that puts us 11 clear. 4 points more than we had over City last year when their amazing run of straight wins saw them scrape to a one point win for the league.

If this was a Liverpool team from the couple of last decades then I'd agree with you. But we are watching one of the best football teams I've ever seen. 
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4183 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:06:45 PM
He means that any team can drop 6 points quickly. City dropped 9 last season in a very short period for example.

And they won the league. So the point is?
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4184 on: Yesterday at 10:55:31 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:41:19 PM
Really? What do you base that on? Why only six? If our form collapses so completely that we're going to drop 6 pints then why not 12?... or 18?.. why not lose every game until the last day of the season...

We've played 37 games in the last calendar year and haven't lost in that time picking up 101 points. That 10 points dropped in a year yet dropping six will happen in the blink of an eye?

We're 14 points clear with a game in hand so its's actually 17 points not 8. So even allowing for your 6 points discount that puts us 11 clear. 4 points more than we had over City last year when their amazing run of straight wins saw them scrape to a one point win for the league.

If this was a Liverpool team from the couple of last decades then I'd agree with you. But we are watching one of the best football teams I've ever seen. 
Just something to help avoid getting too carried away (as the discussion was about people planning the parade), no science to it, doesnt need analysis ;D  (Ill still be using it though).
Offline Roady

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4185 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 PM »
People way ahead of themselves on here
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Black Bull Nova

« Reply #4186 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:23:47 PM
I do remember someone in this thread last season around this time of year asking what the parade route would be  when we were 7 points ahead

What we have now (58 points) would have seen us finish 7th last year. Every single team we play from here on in will try and ensure we get 0 points from each game and if we assume we only have to turn up then 7th it will be because every team we have played has given us a game so far. Once we have sufficient points to ensure no-one can catch us, then I will start believing.

We have probably qualified for the Europa league so far, that is all that is (probably) in the bag.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Alan_X

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4187 on: Yesterday at 11:37:17 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:09:03 PM
What we have now (58 points) would have seen us finish 7th last year. Every single team we play from here on in will try and ensure we get 0 points from each game and if we assume we only have to turn up then 7th it will be because every team we have played has given us a game so far. Once we have sufficient points to ensure no-one can catch us, then I will start believing.

We have probably qualified for the Europa league so far, that is all that is (probably) in the bag.

No one is saying we just have to turn up. They're saying exactly the opposite. The reason some of us believe this is our year is because there is no complacency in the team. I don't agree that every team has given us a game but even if it's true that shows that we are capable of beating anyone.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Sinyoro

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4188 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM »
At some point United players will see the light and down tools. Ole is not a good manager and many careers are going backwards.
Jose lost his job after an Anfield beating. Oles is hanging by the thread
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4189 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:09:03 PM
Once we have sufficient points to ensure no-one can catch us, then I will start believing.
Not having a personal dig at you mate, but isn't this way of thinking precisely what Klopp wanted us to change, i.e. from doubters to believers but without any conditions. Just believe. Stop doubting.
Of course, that doesn't mean you have to be a smug tosser and sing about winning the league from Xmas on..

Anyone can believe when it's mathematically impossible to be caught.
It's about believing in this team right now.
That's what the players are doing and that's why they're amazing on the pitch.
When we believe we can be amazing in the stands just as we need to be always.


And for the record, I think talk of the treble is ridiculous. Not because i don't think we'll win the league. I think we will.
But because there are too many variables in the cup comps (FA and CL) and a few direct competitors for those trophies that will be gagging to knock us out.
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Online rhysd

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 12:15:22 AM »
By the time we play Spurs a lot of our boys have had a 9 day rest.

Then another 8 day rest until United.

We're golden.
19 and 6

Online Mozology

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 12:29:18 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:23:32 PM
The next four games are huge. Three tricky aways and our bogey team at home. It feels like the crux of the season, despite it only being January.

Agreed, the hardest run of games we've got remaining.

Thankfully Spurs and Utd are depleted by injury and they're not in the best of form. Think we'll drop points at Spurs but we really should be beating Utd. Wolves away is a huge banana skin, West Ham have hit some form, always a hard place to go get a win.

I'd take eight points and no injuries right now if offered.
