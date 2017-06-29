« previous next »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:49:51 PM
A good result for us as it means both will play games in midweek before we play Utd (and then play Wolves).

Just need to win tomorrow so we keep that week free.

Excellent result for us.  Think Ole will go quite strong at home to Wolves too, especially if they lose to city in the league cup.
Mods, a renaming might be in order - "Chasing the treble". The title is all but in the bag, we aren't really chasing it. :)
Was thinking before the game, Were down to the bare bones now, and then Milner came off...
Then all that...

Now it feels like weve got a resting Milner and four more decent plausible senior squad options.

Flippin eck!
The kids are alright, eh?

There are two good teams in this city - Liverpool and Liverpool reserves.
Remember when some people wanted us to play our strongest possible team? ;D
Quote from: bailey90 on Today at 06:25:38 PM
Remember when some people wanted us to play our strongest possible team? ;D
Keyword highlighted in bold.
Quote from: bailey90 on Today at 06:25:38 PM
Remember when some people wanted us to play our strongest possible team? ;D

No-one except maybe Klopp realised they would be so much better than everton.

Lets get this wrapped up asap and the kids can then get 5 games each to get a medal ;D
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:21:16 PM
Was thinking before the game, Were down to the bare bones now, and then Milner came off...
Then all that...

Now it feels like weve got a resting Milner and four more decent plausible senior squad options.

Flippin eck!

haha same here!

Larouci was more than decent tonight... Williams will give TAA competition and he will be a great backup..
Seriously though - would you feel too nervous with either of Minamino or Jones starting a league game?

Gotta give them all some serious confidence as a group.
I've gotta say - and may the powers that be strike me down if I jinx it - the way that we've carried through despite a fairly constant stream of injuries this season has been sensational. Not simply keeping things ticking over, but surging to a 13 point lead with a game in hand. That's nuts.

If one of the front 3, or even Trent for that matter were out for a couple of weeks, I'd still be fairly relaxed. That's how good we've been at adjusting and continuing to win.

Regarding the FA Cup

Next round takes place on 25 Jan, and we have Wolves 2 days before that. I wonder if that game will now get rescheduled - particularly if Wolves beats United in the replay?
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 10:24:41 PM
I've gotta say - and may the powers that be strike me down if I jinx it - the way that we've carried through despite a fairly constant stream of injuries this season has been sensational. Not simply keeping things ticking over, but surging to a 13 point lead with a game in hand. That's nuts.

If one of the front 3, or even Trent for that matter were out for a couple of weeks, I'd still be fairly relaxed. That's how good we've been at adjusting and continuing to win.

Regarding the FA Cup

Next round takes place on 25 Jan, and we have Wolves 2 days before that. I wonder if that game will now get rescheduled - particularly if Wolves beats United in the replay?

They would move our game to either the Sunday or the Monday night
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:05 PM
They would move our game to either the Sunday or the Monday night

FA Cup game will be the Sunday as we have our rescheduled trip to West Ham on the Wednesday night.

Thurs-Sun-Wed is incredibly tight, so it'll be the kids again in the fourth round.
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 10:24:41 PM
I've gotta say - and may the powers that be strike me down if I jinx it - the way that we've carried through despite a fairly constant stream of injuries this season has been sensational. Not simply keeping things ticking over, but surging to a 13 point lead with a game in hand. That's nuts.

If one of the front 3, or even Trent for that matter were out for a couple of weeks, I'd still be fairly relaxed. That's how good we've been at adjusting and continuing to win.

Regarding the FA Cup

Next round takes place on 25 Jan, and we have Wolves 2 days before that. I wonder if that game will now get rescheduled - particularly if Wolves beats United in the replay?

Oxford, Portsmouth or Northampton at Anfield please and we play the same side as today. We've got a tough set of fixtures coming up this month and the next round of this seems way too soon. Hopefully we get lucky with the draw for once.
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 10:24:41 PM
I've gotta say - and may the powers that be strike me down if I jinx it - the way that we've carried through despite a fairly constant stream of injuries this season has been sensational. Not simply keeping things ticking over, but surging to a 13 point lead with a game in hand. That's nuts.

If one of the front 3, or even Trent for that matter were out for a couple of weeks, I'd still be fairly relaxed. That's how good we've been at adjusting and continuing to win.

Regarding the FA Cup

Next round takes place on 25 Jan, and we have Wolves 2 days before that. I wonder if that game will now get rescheduled - particularly if Wolves beats United in the replay?

I presume our FA Cup game would just be on the Sunday or even Monday night.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:05 PM
They would move our game to either the Sunday or the Monday night

The league game is currently Thursday, so maybe the FA Cup game would be Monday.

Not a huge concern anyway, if our kids keep playing the way they're playing. And with any luck we'll draw a relatively smaller team.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:05 PM
They would move our game to either the Sunday or the Monday night

We've got the rescheduled West Ham game on the following Wednesday... would that be pushed back again? Or are we looking at three games in six days? Then we've got Southampton three days after that.

Mental.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:30:46 PM
Hopefully we get lucky with the draw for once.

Like we did for the third round, you mean? Would be good to get another home tie against a side as weak as Everton.
In the FA cup, I actually prefer playing a team we rarely play from the lower divisions. Playing premier league teams all the time is boring
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:31:26 PM
We've got the rescheduled West Ham game on the following Wednesday... would that be pushed back again? Or are we looking at three games in six days? Then we've got Southampton three days after that.

Mental.

doesnt matter.

It will be a 2nd 11 in the cup again.

Shoudl have Shaq back. Maybe Matip & Lovren too. It is 3 weeks away to time for players to get back.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:30:31 PM
FA Cup game will be the Sunday as we have our rescheduled trip to West Ham on the Wednesday night.

Thurs-Sun-Wed is incredibly tight, so it'll be the kids again in the fourth round.

It wasn't the kids in this game though. Villa in the League Cup was the kids because of our involvement in the World Club Championship.

Today we had an experienced spine. Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Lallana, Minamino and Origi. Players who would walk in to most teams in the top Leagues of Europe.

Add in the likes of Lovren, Matip, Keita etc plus our brilliant kids and we are more than a match for anyone.
