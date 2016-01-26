Damn, I should have acted on booking with a view to a cancel.

Anyone got a garden I can pitch a tent in?



Our AirBnb it has to be said leaves a lot to be desired. It's got two rooms with two set of bunk beds. But we'll get 8 of us in there. I imagine it will be very much for sleeping and fuck all else. Don't want to tempt fate - but equally we're so widely supported that it wouldn't make sense to wait until it was done to risk booking these things. I've not waited most of my adult life for this to happen to potentially watch the trophy lift at home or in a pub near me.Our lead has actually given a few complications. Obviously all of this is with the caveat that we maintain the gap but equally I think I could be a fool if I didn't look to make some tentative arrangements with the current gap. But you've got to currently factor in when we might win it (could be when we play or if one of the others drops points), when we might lift it (should be Chelsea unless the gap is closed to under 4 points before that game) and then when we might parade it. If we had just won it last season, it'd have been on the final day and then winning it/trophy lift would happen on the same day and the parade would follow literally the day after. Depending on how we do in Europe there could be 2 weeks or more between each of them which is crazy.Getting to Liverpool at every opportunity there is a chance to win it mathematically might be impossible - so I'll probably have to jump on a 2 hour train to the supporters club in Brighton which will at least be rammed with reds. Even thinking about that is absurd. Might have to head down there for a Man City game on the off chance they drop points because if I don't we could win it and I'd be stuck at home on my own.It's all utter madness. But I'm totally signed up for it