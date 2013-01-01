If City, Leicester and ourselves continue at our current pace, we win the league at Goodison.



Injuries have me slightly concerned. The remaining fit players are obviously fucking amazing, but they're putting in a LOT of minutes. Concerned about if/when/where that takes its toll. Currently missing Matip, Lovren, Fab, Keita, Ox, Shaq and Brewster. Gini only just back from a strain (though you'd never know it after last night's performance)



Even though I think it's done, the next three are massive. Spurs away will be tough, everyone knows what we can expect from Mourinho. United follow then a tough trip to Wolves who are likely up for a bit of revenge with them feeling (however ridiculous it is in fact) a bit robbed by VAR the other night. If we can win those three, or take 7 points at least, I just don't see where else we're dropping the required points to let the others back in. Again ignoring the fact that they need to be perfect.



Intrigued by the lineup for Everton. We obviously won't go as weak as the Villa CC game, but we surely have to get some minutes in legs. Would expect something along the lines of Allison/Adrian, Trent, Phillips, Virg, Milner, Hendo, Jones, Lallana, Origi, Bobby, Elliott. Maybe even see a start for Neco Williams. Think I'd rather see us go out than face a replay, though that's a painful and ugly thing to think and write.



Still. What a team. Even more impressively we continue to improve. The Sheff United and Leicester games have been utterly dominant performances. Absolutely ruthless defensively, either in the back line or just through counter pressing and competing for and winning 50/50s and second balls. We have a multitude of ways to hurt teams - slick football, lightning counters, crosses, direct passes, set pieces, individual brilliance. Pretty much every way that's possible, we have it.



A joyous time to be a Liverpool fan. I'm greedy though, I want another dynasty. Hopefully we look back in 20 years at Klopp and this side as those that started a period of total domestic and international dominance.