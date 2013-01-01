« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title

Offline scutty

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 04:55:19 AM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:30:05 PM
A good way of thinking about it.

If that team were City, I would be feeling pretty glum.

We have just equalled their best ever start and we are European and World champions so City fans should be feeling pretty bloody glum right now.

The glummest domestic treble in history.

We're the talk of the town.
Why was my post deleted?

Online Egyptian36

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 05:29:56 AM »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:14:01 AM
Anyone that doesn't think we're going to win the league is off their heads

Too early to think that. Lets wait until the end of January and see.
Offline scutty

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 06:44:17 AM »
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on Yesterday at 10:28:22 PM
I see what you did there  ;D

I'd just seen the points thing and still didn't click on. Lol
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 07:03:59 AM »
100+ points would be a great achievement but winning the treble is for me an even bigger achievement.
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 07:10:49 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 07:03:59 AM
100+ points would be a great achievement but winning the treble is for me an even bigger achievement.

The treble is what I want, but the performances could drop off in the cups if we throttle back in the league, so I can see us doing both
Offline ThePeetmix

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 07:11:03 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 07:03:59 AM
100+ points would be a great achievement but winning the treble is for me an even bigger achievement.

Absolutely. I think injuries will determine if we can win the FA cup. Sunday will be tough because we need to rest players but injuries have really affected our ability to rotate as strongly as we want. If we can get through Sunday, with the players we have due back, there's a good chance we could go far if we can  keep a healthy squad.
Offline scutty

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 07:27:20 AM »
It's over, we will be crowned champions.

Even a graeme souness rebuild would win it from here.

Admitting it won't take anything away from whatever crazy shit happens when Hendo lifts that trophy.

It's going to be glorious, I think my head may fall off.
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 07:29:51 AM »
My mind is unable to compute this. 20+ years of following this club have not equipped me to face this situation. Am I supposed to unclench and relax now? Wtf sorcery is this!
Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 07:31:05 AM »
If we're confirmed champions early ie March/April time will the parade still be Monday 18th? 

Or will it depend on the Champions League and if we're still in that they'll do the parade Sunday 31st May?

I'm trying to book accommodation.

Offline Fromola

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 07:38:06 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:32:17 AM
I was just looking through top 5 leagues, I didn't think there were that many teams in the history of game that got 100+ points in a 38 game season.

From what I can tell only these teams have managed it:

Barcelona (100 points)
Madrid (100 points)
City (100 points)
Juventus (102 points)

Bayern have never kept up a 100 point season pace even though they only play 34 games in a season. PSG have never managed it either. As things stand, we are on pace for 110+ points. Even if we get more than 102 points that will be the most successful league season of all time in top 5 leagues.

To be fair with Bayern they've won titles in March and then jibbed the last 6 or 7 games a few times lately.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 07:47:12 AM »
I want this team to be the unarguable best team in the top flights history. Undefeated. 112 points. The CL. The FA cup.

I want it all.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 08:23:08 AM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 07:31:05 AM
If we're confirmed champions early ie March/April time will the parade still be Monday 18th? 

Or will it depend on the Champions League and if we're still in that they'll do the parade Sunday 31st May?

I'm trying to book accommodation.


I'm pretty sure that last year if we won the title the plan was to have the parade be the Monday after the final league game of the season, with another parade also planned for after the CL final. I'd say that's the best bet again, unless we get to the FA Cup final.
Offline royhendohohohoho!

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 08:31:39 AM »
Id settle for the league and nowt else... but thatll be feasible with 2PPG as Tepid says.

Look at JP-65s numbers. 2.33PPG gets us 100 points. That would represent a significant downturn in form for us.



Taken from here:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343475.msg16975042#msg16975042
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 09:03:17 AM »
Im happy with just winning the league this season. Lets look at breaking records next season!
Online wige

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 09:04:02 AM »
If City, Leicester and ourselves continue at our current pace, we win the league at Goodison.

Injuries have me slightly concerned. The remaining fit players are obviously fucking amazing, but they're putting in a LOT of minutes. Concerned about if/when/where that takes its toll. Currently missing Matip, Lovren, Fab, Keita, Ox, Shaq and Brewster. Gini only just back from a strain (though you'd never know it after last night's performance)

Even though I think it's done, the next three are massive. Spurs away will be tough, everyone knows what we can expect from Mourinho. United follow then a tough trip to Wolves who are likely up for a bit of revenge with them feeling (however ridiculous it is in fact) a bit robbed by VAR the other night. If we can win those three, or take 7 points at least, I just don't see where else we're dropping the required points to let the others back in. Again ignoring the fact that they need to be perfect.

Intrigued by the lineup for Everton. We obviously won't go as weak as the Villa CC game, but we surely have to get some minutes in legs. Would expect something along the lines of Allison/Adrian, Trent, Phillips, Virg, Milner, Hendo, Jones, Lallana, Origi, Bobby, Elliott. Maybe even see a start for Neco Williams. Think I'd rather see us go out than face a replay, though that's a painful and ugly thing to think and write.

Still. What a team. Even more impressively we continue to improve. The Sheff United and Leicester games have been utterly dominant performances. Absolutely ruthless defensively, either in the back line or just through counter pressing and competing for and winning 50/50s and second balls. We have a multitude of ways to hurt teams - slick football, lightning counters, crosses, direct passes, set pieces, individual brilliance. Pretty much every way that's possible, we have it.

A joyous time to be a Liverpool fan. I'm greedy though, I want another dynasty. Hopefully we look back in 20 years at Klopp and this side as those that started a period of total domestic and international dominance.
Offline SP

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 09:10:05 AM »
Minamino is added into the mix now which opens up another possible rotation in most games - he is coming off a winter break. We need a centre back back off the injury table,  but beyond that we look to have weathered the Christmas slog better than the Cities.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 09:16:53 AM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 09:10:05 AM
Minamino is added into the mix now which opens up another possible rotation in most games - he is coming off a winter break. We need a centre back back off the injury table,  but beyond that we look to have weathered the Christmas slog better than the Cities.

With Keita's injury, Minamino can slot in to play in his stead as attacking midfield as well so his signing is just at the right time to help take up the increasing burden of injury and fatigue.
Offline Qston

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 09:19:30 AM »
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/

97% now and also the first time we have been rated the best team in Europe on their system.
Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 09:23:02 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:19:30 AM
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/

97% now and also the first time we have been rated the best team in Europe on their system.
No idea what most of that means (apart from last two columns) but it looks beautiful

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 09:26:19 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 08:23:08 AM
I'm pretty sure that last year if we won the title the plan was to have the parade be the Monday after the final league game of the season, with another parade also planned for after the CL final. I'd say that's the best bet again, unless we get to the FA Cup final.
So it's possible there could be 2, even 3 parades then with the FA Cup?

Offline Redknight60

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 09:26:23 AM »
I'm certainly not celebrating in January but it really is over I think. By my maths a 13-0-5, 12-2-4 or 11-5-2 record would all be enough to take the title. The chances of us doing worse than that AND city winning 17 straight has got to be less than 1%.

If city drop points in even 2 or 3 games, then 9 or 10 wins from 18 may be enough.
Offline SP

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 09:26:48 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:19:30 AM
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/

97% now and also the first time we have been rated the best team in Europe on their system.

Also just overtaken Bayern as their favourite for the CL with a 19% chance of winning it.
Online Henry Gale

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 09:43:05 AM »
So 13 wins out of our last 18 games makes us champions?  ;D
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 09:26:19 AM
So it's possible there could be 2, even 3 parades then with the FA Cup?

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



I would say it is more likely they will combine it all into 1. You know a PL parade will attract 100s of thousands and then if we do the double or treble, it'll be nuts again.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 09:48:17 AM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:43:05 AM
So 13 wins out of our last 18 games makes us champions?  ;D

That's worst case scenario, yes. That would require Man City to find a level they haven't shown all season though, so in reality we only need 10 or 11 wins. Basically, it's over.
Online Fordy

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 09:48:19 AM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 09:10:05 AM
Minamino is added into the mix now which opens up another possible rotation in most games - he is coming off a winter break. We need a centre back back off the injury table,  but beyond that we look to have weathered the Christmas slog better than the Cities.

Phillips recalled. Marip back in training next week I believe. Lovern not too far away.
Online FiSh77

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 09:49:45 AM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:43:05 AM
So 13 wins out of our last 18 games makes us champions?  ;D

Win the next 12 and it's done, the 12th game is away to city and would put us 20 points clear (presuming they win all their games before)with 6 left to play ;D

Obviously there'll probably be some re-arranged games cos of the cup so it won't work out like that anyway
Online MJD-L4

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 09:52:54 AM »
I was born 2 months after our last league win. I've been supporting LFC since about 1995. I was forced to grow up, like many of you, dealing with constant ribbing from United fans (Wall to wall Mancs down here in South Wales). Well, now we're going to win the league with the highest points total ever (of that I'm sure) whilst also being European champions!

The final stick they all have to beat us with is about to be snapped up big time!

No idea how I'll react when Hendo lifts that trophy, but I can't wait to find out!  :D
