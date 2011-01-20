I think it's done. City have to have a half season that is better than their 100 point season AND we have to slip into form that would struggle to get into the CL places for the whole half of the season.



If City win every single game left they only get 95 points. To get 95 points we need 40 points from 19 games. Basically 2 points a game. That equates to 76 points in a season. Again, that's a 4th place finish most seasons.



We basically only need to be as good as Liverpool circa 16/17 for the rest of the season and city have to win every single game. We are miles better than 16/17 and city won't win every game.



In fact, Leicester will probably finish 2nd.