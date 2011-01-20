« previous next »
Chasing the Title

free_at_last

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:44:16 PM
They're only a goal or two behind us now when trailing by 11 points.  We'd have to bitch slap a few teams by 3 or more goals to put some realistic distance between the two teams when it comes to GD.

That said their defence remains shockingly bad, as evidenced today.
I don't think goal difference is relevant unless city beat us 3-1.It's on head to head now so GD won't matter against Leicester(we beat them twice) and as long as we only lose by 1 to city it won't matter against them either.

Actually it's a bit ambiguous but looks like we can lose by 1 to City:
https://www.premierleague.com/news/1262217
free_at_last

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 05:50:58 AM
I don't think goal difference is relevant unless city beat us 3-1.It's on head to head now so GD won't matter against Leicester(we beat them twice) and as long as we only lose by 1 to city it won't matter against them either.

Actually it's a bit ambiguous but looks like we can lose by 1 to City:
https://www.premierleague.com/news/1262217
Actually just ignore me. The head to head only comes in if points, goal difference and goals scored is tied.

"The new rule has been introduced ahead of the 2019/20 season, and will come into effect if teams are level on points, goal difference and goals scored."
SprouterAtFart

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:44:16 PM
They're only a goal or two behind us now when trailing by 11 points.  We'd have to bitch slap a few teams by 3 or more goals to put some realistic distance between the two teams when it comes to GD.

That said their defence remains shockingly bad, as evidenced today.

They've scored 9 more goals than us and conceded 10 more while playing 2 more games.

Not that I think it'll come down to GD, but I think we'll end up witha  better GD than them as well.
Alan_X

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 08:12:33 AM
They've scored 9 more goals than us and conceded 10 more while playing 2 more games.

Not that I think it'll come down to GD, but I think we'll end up witha  better GD than them as well.

That logic doesn't hold up. Those figures are for City on their current 3rd place form. For GD to matter they'll probably need 5 more wins than us (implying a Liverpool melt-down) so their GD would improve and ours would stay the same (draws) or get worse (losses). I cant see a scenario where GD would matter and their GD wouldn't improve against ours.
SprouterAtFart

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:25:22 AM
That logic doesn't hold up. Those figures are for City on their current 3rd place form. For GD to matter they'll probably need 5 more wins than us (implying a Liverpool melt-down) so their GD would improve and ours would stay the same (draws) or get worse (losses). I cant see a scenario where GD would matter and their GD wouldn't improve against ours.

Yeah probably phrased it weirdly. I meant GD won't matter because we'll clearly be ahead plus our GD will be higher than theirs at the end of the season. Didn't mean they'll catch up with us points-wise.
Alan_X

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 08:32:51 AM
Yeah probably phrased it weirdly. I meant GD won't matter because we'll clearly be ahead plus our GD will be higher than theirs at the end of the season. Didn't mean they'll catch up with us points-wise.

Got you.
Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
Yeah. I was just making an observation on the situation as things stand. As has been said though, GD is not at this point. I doubt any of us would much care if we won all our remaining games 1-0  ;D
newterp

Re: Chasing the Title
[allen]GOAL DIFFERENCE?? WE TALKIN BOUT GOAL DIFFERENCE?? I MEAN COME ON, GOAL DIFFERENCE??"[/iverson]
spider-neil

Re: Chasing the Title
Goal difference? GOAL DIFFERENCE?! We don't need no stinking goal difference!
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: lovestospooge on Yesterday at 08:48:05 PM
nah c'mon that's not right. that 100 point season from them deserves our full respect (regardless of Abu Dhabi blood money) because of how they set the performance standards that our team worked their asses off to rise to.

Nothing Man City have done since 2008 deserves any respect whatsoever. That's like saying we should respect Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson because they pushed other competitors to be better.
Sangria

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 12:17:50 PM
Nothing Man City have done since 2008 deserves any respect whatsoever. That's like saying we should respect Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson because they pushed other competitors to be better.

Nothing Man City have done deserves our liking. But their 17-18 season provides us with a target, and an idea of what is possible. We haven't passed their 17-18 par yet, and it's clear that season is what Klopp is setting as our target to aim for. It's why our heads didn't drop after last season. We did well last season, but Man City showed it's possible to do even better, so let's do better this season, and so on.
Melbred

Re: Chasing the Title
We memory tells me we tend to struggle a bit in January and have a pretty tough run starting tonight:

Sheffield Utd (H)
Mancs (H)
Tottenham (Jose) (A)
Wolves (A)
West Ham (A)

In saying that I haven't seen as resilient team as ours before - the whole club looks entirely focused and locked in for what's to come. If we can get through with 12 from 15 then I'd be pretty ready to call it.
vorsprungtorbenpieknik

Re: Chasing the Title
I think it's done. City have to have a half season that is better than their 100 point season AND we have to slip into form that would struggle to get into the CL places for the whole half of the season.

If City win every single game left they only get 95 points. To get 95 points we need 40 points from 19 games. Basically 2 points a game. That equates to 76 points in a season. Again, that's a 4th place finish most seasons.

We basically only need to be as good as Liverpool circa 16/17 for the rest of the season and city have to win every single game. We are miles better than 16/17 and city won't win every game. 

In fact, Leicester will probably finish 2nd.
Mister men

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 12:17:50 PM
Nothing Man City have done since 2008 deserves any respect whatsoever. That's like saying we should respect Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson because they pushed other competitors to be better.

This.
Mister men

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: vorsprungtorbenpieknik on Today at 01:38:04 PM
I think it's done. City have to have a half season that is better than their 100 point season AND we have to slip into form that would struggle to get into the CL places for the whole half of the season.

If City win every single game left they only get 95 points. To get 95 points we need 40 points from 19 games. Basically 2 points a game. That equates to 76 points in a season. Again, that's a 4th place finish most seasons.

We basically only need to be as good as Liverpool circa 16/17 for the rest of the season and city have to win every single game. We are miles better than 16/17 and city won't win every game. 

In fact, Leicester will probably finish 2nd.

Leicester will not finish second not a chance in hell.
SP

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:49:16 PM
Leicester will not finish second not a chance in hell.

City will focus on the Cups - and as the CL fixtures pile up, they are likely to rest players in PL games. Leicester do not have that distraction. City are more likely 2nd, but circumstances tilt the board more to Leicester than you would normally expect.
MJD-L4

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: vorsprungtorbenpieknik on Today at 01:38:04 PM
I think it's done. City have to have a half season that is better than their 100 point season AND we have to slip into form that would struggle to get into the CL places for the whole half of the season.

If City win every single game left they only get 95 points. To get 95 points we need 40 points from 19 games. Basically 2 points a game. That equates to 76 points in a season. Again, that's a 4th place finish most seasons.

We basically only need to be as good as Liverpool circa 16/17 for the rest of the season and city have to win every single game. We are miles better than 16/17 and city won't win every game. 

In fact, Leicester will probably finish 2nd.

I genuinely believe 11 more wins will be enough for us to win it this season. For some reason I've got a really strong feeling City are going to end on 87 points.

Cannot see Leicester beating that total at all. They'll finish 3rd quite comfortably, possibly with even more points than they had in their title winning season.

I think we can win it at the emptyhad by beating Abu Dhabi FC on 4th April.
