I don't think goal difference is relevant unless city beat us 3-1.It's on head to head now so GD won't matter against Leicester(we beat them twice) and as long as we only lose by 1 to city it won't matter against them either.
Actually it's a bit ambiguous but looks like we can lose by 1 to City:
https://www.premierleague.com/news/1262217
Actually just ignore me. The head to head only comes in if points, goal difference and goals scored is tied.
"The new rule has been introduced ahead of the 2019/20 season, and will come into effect if teams are level on points, goal difference and goals scored."