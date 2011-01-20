We have the mentality to win this, but it will only take a couple of dodgy results to open the door to a challenge (even though I don't think that is very likely).



We have a 13 point lead with a game in hand; losing that amount of points would see us aiming for 97 plus points, so you would expect clubs below us to lose points proportionately also. But, well, City can never be ruled out...



That said, all we have to do is keep doing what we've been doing for the past 15 months. Last year it was the draws that killed us, so we have to keep even them to a minimum, never mind losses.



But it's honestly pointless to look so far ahead. What will be will be. I'm just taking it one result at a time, savouring the lead, the reaction of rivals, and occasionally indulging in the anticipation of April/May.