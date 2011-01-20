« previous next »
Chasing the Title

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3720
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine
1987 league cup final was pretty mad (Rush scored, we lost....impossible)

We lost against Norwich straight after that as well.

Another one that's often forgotten is the 1990 FA cup semi final. I thought it was a cert given we'd beaten the same opposition 9-0 earlier in the season.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3721
The important thing is to get the campaign over the line, everything beyond that is a bonus.
Newcastle blew a 12 point lead.
Manu blew an 8 point lead with 5 games to play.
Liverpool blew a 3 point lead with 3 games to play.
GH failed to get a win in the final 5 games that would have secured top 3 (2000).
There are a ton of cautionary tales of counting chickens before they're hatched.
The good thing is Klopp bristles whenever someone says the title is done and I'm sure he is drilling that into the players.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3722
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3723
We have the mentality to win this, but it will only take a couple of dodgy results to open the door to a challenge (even though I don't think that is very likely).

We have a 13 point lead with a game in hand; losing that amount of points would see us aiming for 97 plus points, so you would expect clubs below us to lose points proportionately also.  But, well, City can never be ruled out...

That said, all we have to do is keep doing what we've been doing for the past 15 months.  Last year it was the draws that killed us, so we have to keep even them to a minimum, never mind losses.

But it's honestly pointless to look so far ahead.  What will be will be.  I'm just taking it one result at a time, savouring the lead, the reaction of rivals, and occasionally indulging in the anticipation of April/May.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3724
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose
Were really not, youve just listened to too much Sky about us bottling leads and being the only team top at Xmas not to win the title (which isnt even true).

13/14 we were third with ten games left, four points off the top team....which was Chelsea. You never hear that though. 08/09 I dont think there was ever a point where anyone had us as favourites let alone big ones. And both of those seasons to be fair we fucking smashed it after the new year, Id take that sort of bottling form this season.



13/14 was odd. We were top at Christmas but then had a bitch of a week with Chelsea and City away. We were pretty much best after that date too.

08/09 we were top and twatted Newcastle 5-1 and things were looking good. We didnt have a bad January but drew a few and United went in that crazy run without conceding before we closed the gap a bit from March.

Youre right though, we were never really favourites either time, maybe not last year either. Now we are but I think we can handle it.

The gap may come down in January a bit, but maybe thats a good thing to them play our game in hand. I think by the end of Jan well still have a big enough lead to feel confident but can see it coming down a little.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3725
There's no doubt to me that we will drop points/have a 'blip'at some stage and that the media plus lots of fans will start to pile pressure on us but it feels different to any other year because of what we did last year IMO. This team has proved themselves capable of putting lots of wins together and also coming back from adversity. Last season the turning point was when City beat us - had we gone 10 points clear in that game we'd have gone on to win it no doubt about it - I think City would have dropped points after it as well but it was just such a psychological blow.

The other 2 times we had a good chance to win it it was always neck and neck. That United team that beat us to it in 09 had a ridiculous front line - ronaldo, Rooney, Berbatov and Tevez.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3726
Now the league is in the bag, go all out for the CL. Being undefeated will be nice but not at the expense of the CL. Only one trophy makes you an all time great team and thats winning the Euripean Cup. Win the European Cup back to back and this will go down as one fo the great all time great teams. Nobody considers Arsenal's invincibles as an all tiem great team.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3727
Quote from: UntouchableLuis
There's no doubt to me that we will drop points/have a 'blip'at some stage and that the media plus lots of fans will start to pile pressure on us but it feels different to any other year because of what we did last year IMO. This team has proved themselves capable of putting lots of wins together and also coming back from adversity. Last season the turning point was when City beat us - had we gone 10 points clear in that game we'd have gone on to win it no doubt about it - I think City would have dropped points after it as well but it was just such a psychological blow.

The other 2 times we had a good chance to win it it was always neck and neck. That United team that beat us to it in 09 had a ridiculous front line - ronaldo, Rooney, Berbatov and Tevez.

We out scored them though. They won it with all those 1-0 wins they churned out in the new year.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3728
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS
We out scored them though. They won it with all those 1-0 wins they churned out in the new year.

And the Macheda effect.

Whatever happened to him?
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3729
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
And the Macheda effect.

Whatever happened to him?

Plays for Panithinaikos

After journeying around England for Doncaster and Birmingham Etc

Sounds like it took him a while to realise he actually wasnt going to be Ronaldo mkII

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3730
Quote from: LFC when it suits
Now the league is in the bag, go all out for the CL. Being undefeated will be nice but not at the expense of the CL. Only one trophy makes you an all time great team and thats winning the Euripean Cup. Win the European Cup back to back and this will go down as one fo the great all time great teams. Nobody considers Arsenal's invincibles as an all tiem great team.

I guess when you constantly look like an idiot you can afford to make posts like this but still....what a stupid post ;D
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3731
Quote from: LFC when it suits
Now the league is in the bag, go all out for the CL. Being undefeated will be nice but not at the expense of the CL. Only one trophy makes you an all time great team and thats winning the Euripean Cup. Win the European Cup back to back and this will go down as one fo the great all time great teams. Nobody considers Arsenal's invincibles as an all tiem great team.

Are you out of your fucking mind?


Id expect a united fan to come out with that to put the mockers on us
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3732
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
And the Macheda effect.

Whatever happened to him?

They pulled that bastard from absolutely nowhere, he won them the league and then he disappeared into obscurity. The c*nt.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3733
Quote from: LFC when it suits
Now the league is in the bag, go all out for the CL.

There are 19 games left to play. It most assuredly isn't 'in the bag'.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3734
Quote from: spider-neil
They pulled that bastard from absolutely nowhere, he won them the league and then he disappeared into obscurity. The c*nt.

Howard Webb deserved a medal too just for the Spurs game that season. Maybe thats why Taylor refs us like he does, trying to become the most successful league winning referee.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3735
Fail to win at spurs and united at home the press/entire country will be at us. Wheels are coming off Thats where games then start bizarrely getting harder to win. Opposition smell blood and a bit of fear, few of our players start second guessing themselves all of a sudden. Whats more City will smell it and probably win 16 on the trot etc

Of course not just those two teams but anyone. Sheff Utd tomorrow have lost once away all season and scared city. Can happen anytime if we are not 100% focused

Everyone has us winning every game which is ridiculous. When our next dropped points come we have to be prepared for the idiocy that will follow
