Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 254263 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 06:16:50 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:08 PM
For those still being wary , do you envisage a point where you'll accept its ours before it's mathematically certain? Maybe one win needed with ten games to play. Madly that might even be possible !
I will do that the moment we hit 2.0 expected points average. Win 3, Draw 1, Lose 1, rinse, repeat. That we can absolutely do now matter what. Not long to go, hopefully.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 06:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 06:16:50 PM
I will do that the moment we hit 2.0 expected points average. Win 3, Draw 1, Lose 1, rinse, repeat. That we can absolutely do now matter what. Not long to go, hopefully.

So youre waiting for us to get worse before you accept we are gonna win it? Or have I been whooshed??
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 06:31:10 PM »
Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on Today at 10:50:05 AM
Since our last title win, we finished in 2nd place only 3 times (IIRC) before JK arrived. In those years, yes, we were more or less challenging for the title, definitely chasing the title, based on the monumental efforts of individuals that left in the short-/ medium term afterwards. In the following year or years, we fell apart until the next cycle/ manager.

For Jürgen Klopps team to even mount a second successive title challenge is outstanding and underlines how different the platform for our potentially first title win is. Teams being kept together, system before individuals, a focus on the right mentality, etc.

While I believe we have one hand on the title already, we could be sitting on merely 45-50 points just as well given how some games have gone, so until ManCity drop below the maximum of 90 points I will still remain only cautiously optimistic and just enjoy every minute of this ride, as historic as it may turn out to be.

As for breaking records, resting players for other cups, etc.: Lets win this title and discuss the options later!

Cheers

welcome to rawk, agree with your post

happy new year
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 06:36:06 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:08 PM
For those still being wary , do you envisage a point where you'll accept its ours before it's mathematically certain? Maybe one win needed with ten games to play. Madly that might even be possible !
Of course! If we need one win with 10 games to play, even the biggest pessimist will be celebrating. Theres a tipping point when you know youll feel it. Were not there yet. If you think we are there now, you havent been watching football for long enough.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 07:00:33 PM »
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 07:08:14 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 06:36:06 PM
Of course! If we need one win with 10 games to play, even the biggest pessimist will be celebrating. Theres a tipping point when you know youll feel it. Were not there yet. If you think we are there now, you havent been watching football for long enough.

That's a matter of opinion. That feeling is ambiguous and we know more than most that it's not over until it's over. Given Istanbul, Alaves, West Ham, Dortmund, Barca and our league runs in 08/09, 13/14 and last year our fanbase knows more than most it's not over until it's over. I'm confident but I won't celebrate until we lift the trophy. I'll keep all that pent up frustration and elation until we actually lift the trophy and not waste abit of it before. Still doesn't stop me feeling confident and believing though.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 07:14:22 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 07:08:14 PM
That's a matter of opinion. That feeling is ambiguous and we know more than most that it's not over until it's over. Given Istanbul, Alaves, West Ham, Dortmund, Barca and our league runs in 08/09, 13/14 and last year our fanbase knows more than most it's not over until it's over. I'm confident but I won't celebrate until we lift the trophy. I'll keep all that pent up frustration and elation until we actually lift the trophy and not waste abit of it before. Still doesn't stop me feeling confident and believing though.

I'm still scarred by missing out to Derby in 1972. Just like Arsenal in 1989 lost the title in the last game.

So I'll only celebrate if Henderson has the trophy in his hands.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 07:20:52 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:14:22 PM
I'm still scarred by missing out to Derby in 1972. Just like Arsenal in 1989 lost the title in the last game.

So I'll only celebrate if Henderson has the trophy in his hands.
When Phil Coutinho banged in the winner against City in 14, I celebrated like wed won it. I thought the tipping point had well and truly tipped. Unfortunately football is littered with firsts, and Liverpool are often involved, both good and bad from our point of view. Its a twat of a sport. And a magic one. Expect the unexpected...or dont.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 07:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 07:08:14 PM
That's a matter of opinion. That feeling is ambiguous and we know more than most that it's not over until it's over. Given Istanbul, Alaves, West Ham, Dortmund, Barca and our league runs in 08/09, 13/14 and last year our fanbase knows more than most it's not over until it's over. I'm confident but I won't celebrate until we lift the trophy. I'll keep all that pent up frustration and elation until we actually lift the trophy and not waste abit of it before. Still doesn't stop me feeling confident and believing though.

celebratory wanks all round then eh? ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 07:29:31 PM »
We are in an unbelievable position one which I never thought was possible at the start of the season we have to remember Klopp is a winner he has proven this at all 3 clubs he has been at so im fairly confident.

There is always that slip in 2014 and the fact we went very close last season so I can understand why we especially are keeping the champers on ice.

2019 was a great year and if we get the title 2020 will be even better for me  :wave

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 07:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 07:20:52 PM
When Phil Coutinho banged in the winner against City in 14, I celebrated like wed won it. I thought the tipping point had well and truly tipped. Unfortunately football is littered with firsts, and Liverpool are often involved, both good and bad from our point of view. Its a twat of a sport. And a magic one. Expect the unexpected...or dont.

Were really not, youve just listened to too much Sky about us bottling leads and being the only team top at Xmas not to win the title (which isnt even true).

13/14 we were third with ten games left, four points off the top team....which was Chelsea. You never hear that though. 08/09 I dont think there was ever a point where anyone had us as favourites let alone big ones. And both of those seasons to be fair we fucking smashed it after the new year, Id take that sort of bottling form this season.

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 07:36:41 PM »
My two work colleagues are Chelsea ST holders and they had a spare ticket for the game at Anfield in April 2014 so I was in the Chelsea end for the 'Gerrard slip'

That was something I would never do again (the Chelsea fans are vile). I still wonder how I got out unscathed, they twigged pretty much from the off my allegiance. I think it was YNWA that gave it away just before kick off. My two mates were more worried than I was though, lol  :)

Anyway, after that experience I can understand peoples reluctance to be vocal regarding our chances of seeing this premiership campaign through successfully but I really can't see how a squad like we have at the moment can possibly drop the points required to let City pip us to the post.

Sheffield will be a tough opponent but I would go with our strongest 11 and make changes for the cup.

 
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 07:41:43 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 12:38:21 AM
One of the problems with their 'project' and money no object approach is that they have now pushed transfer fee's to stratospheric proportions so when they need to dip back into the market for replacements as players move on or retire i.e David Silva,  Fernandino, etc. i tot has become more difficult to find quality players and the prices are crazy. Don't forget they have FFP problems and are subjected to a current investigation which has been conveniently kicked into the end of the season.  Regardless its become more difficult to replace those players in the market.

FFP is a joke they will just use one of their UAE based companies as a sponsor to balance the books.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 07:44:07 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 07:34:28 PM
Were really not, youve just listened to too much Sky about us bottling leads and being the only team top at Xmas not to win the title (which isnt even true).

Haha! Ive never had Sky and cant remember the last time I watched it.

I was talking about mad things you never wouldve dreamt would happen. Barca last year. Half time in Istanbul. Etc
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 07:45:47 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 07:44:07 PM
Haha! Ive never had Sky and cant remember the last time I watched it.

I was talking about mad things you never wouldve dreamt would happen. Barca last year. Half time in Istanbul. Etc

The actual crazy stuff is pretty much always in our favour ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 07:47:54 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 07:45:47 PM
The actual crazy stuff is pretty much always in our favour ;)
Except when its not ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 07:50:39 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 07:47:54 PM
Except when its not ;)

Like when?  I only remember Michael Thomas?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 07:58:27 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 07:50:39 PM
Like when?  I only remember Michael Thomas?
1987 league cup final was pretty mad (Rush scored, we lost....impossible)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 07:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 07:58:27 PM
1987 league cup final was pretty mad (Rush scored, we lost....impossible)

OK, that's two occasions.  Also, that one had long been forgotten.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 08:01:03 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 07:59:37 PM
OK, that's two occasions.  Also, that one had long been forgotten.
Not by me. I was gutted!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 08:03:18 PM »
Wimbledon....a 50/1 shot at best
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 08:06:11 PM »
Look, Im not trying to be negative. Im REALLY positive about our chances this year. I am honest. Who wouldnt be?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 08:09:19 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 06:36:06 PM
Of course! If we need one win with 10 games to play, even the biggest pessimist will be celebrating. Theres a tipping point when you know youll feel it. Were not there yet. If you think we are there now, you havent been watching football for long enough.

Or you could say that they've been watching football long enough to know that a point lead this big has never been overturned? ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 08:13:28 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 08:06:11 PM
Look, Im not trying to be negative. Im REALLY positive about our chances this year. I am honest. Who wouldnt be?
I guess it's the difference between 'are we going to win the league ' and 'have we won the league'?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 08:20:22 PM »
Any chance Everton take something tomorrow then? Has Ancelotti got the memo yet about losing to our title rivals?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 08:25:34 PM »
Quote from: bailey90 on Today at 08:09:19 PM
Or you could say that they've been watching football long enough to know that a point lead this big has never been overturned? ;)
You celebrating then? ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 08:27:27 PM »
The league is done, this team is too good, our biggest challenge would be to see if we could stay undefeated all season, I think we can do that plus win the Champions league.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 08:34:55 PM »
Not arsed about being unbeaten, win the league and go all for it for Big Ole Ears again
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 08:46:16 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 08:34:55 PM
Not arsed about being unbeaten, win the league and go all for it for Big Ole Ears again
Im all aboard that train.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 08:51:04 PM »
I refuse to celebrate untill it's over the line.

However unlikely they seem, the most bizarre events do take place in sports.

1998 WRC title decided with Sainzs car breaking down 300 meters before the finishing line, thus handing the title to Mitsubishis Tommi Mäkinen springs to mind.

Different sports and circumstances, but you get the gist.

And I'm a pessimist, so there's that too  ;D
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 08:58:58 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 08:34:55 PM
Not arsed about being unbeaten, win the league and go all for it for Big Ole Ears again
Same here regarding the unbeaten run, but go for the treble. And why not?

I was hoping the kids could do a trick to Villa, but I was expecting more fit players then and Villa to underestimate us. None of that happened. But the FA Cup is a real trophy and it falls between league and CL games; we shouldn't discard it now. And if come the end of March, beginning of April we end up securing the League, focus on CL and FA Cup, screw the unbeaten run. Play the kids in the league from that point.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 08:59:40 PM »
Remember watching that live. Couldnt believe my eyes

Sport can throw up crazy things when least expected

Get to the end of January with the same or similar lead and its over in my eyes
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 09:04:41 PM »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 06:23:47 PM
So youre waiting for us to get worse before you accept we are gonna win it? Or have I been whooshed??
Once we need an average of 2.0 points per game to secure the league I will say it is done. Were close arent we, 2.2 or something like that?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3713 on: Today at 09:10:40 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:20:22 PM
Any chance Everton take something tomorrow then? Has Ancelotti got the memo yet about losing to our title rivals?

We don't HAVE any title rivals this year.

And frankly, I am fine with that.  Our few title challenges in the past 30 years - and we can probably count them on one hand - have usually been nail biters, and we were never really favourites to clinch it.  After so many years of mockery for being the bridesmaid it's good to have a shot at winning it so emphatically, beyond all doubt other than the tin hat brigade.

Next year will be harder, but fuck that off for now.  One game at a time. Let's just enjoy the ride.
