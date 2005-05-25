My two work colleagues are Chelsea ST holders and they had a spare ticket for the game at Anfield in April 2014 so I was in the Chelsea end for the 'Gerrard slip'That was something I would never do again (the Chelsea fans are vile). I still wonder how I got out unscathed, they twigged pretty much from the off my allegiance. I think it was YNWA that gave it away just before kick off. My two mates were more worried than I was though, lolAnyway, after that experience I can understand peoples reluctance to be vocal regarding our chances of seeing this premiership campaign through successfully but I really can't see how a squad like we have at the moment can possibly drop the points required to let City pip us to the post.Sheffield will be a tough opponent but I would go with our strongest 11 and make changes for the cup.