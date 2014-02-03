« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 253644 times)

Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 06:16:50 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:08 PM
For those still being wary , do you envisage a point where you'll accept its ours before it's mathematically certain? Maybe one win needed with ten games to play. Madly that might even be possible !
I will do that the moment we hit 2.0 expected points average. Win 3, Draw 1, Lose 1, rinse, repeat. That we can absolutely do now matter what. Not long to go, hopefully.
Online TomDcs

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 06:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 06:16:50 PM
I will do that the moment we hit 2.0 expected points average. Win 3, Draw 1, Lose 1, rinse, repeat. That we can absolutely do now matter what. Not long to go, hopefully.

So youre waiting for us to get worse before you accept we are gonna win it? Or have I been whooshed??
Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 06:31:10 PM »
Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on Today at 10:50:05 AM
Since our last title win, we finished in 2nd place only 3 times (IIRC) before JK arrived. In those years, yes, we were more or less challenging for the title, definitely chasing the title, based on the monumental efforts of individuals that left in the short-/ medium term afterwards. In the following year or years, we fell apart until the next cycle/ manager.

For Jürgen Klopps team to even mount a second successive title challenge is outstanding and underlines how different the platform for our potentially first title win is. Teams being kept together, system before individuals, a focus on the right mentality, etc.

While I believe we have one hand on the title already, we could be sitting on merely 45-50 points just as well given how some games have gone, so until ManCity drop below the maximum of 90 points I will still remain only cautiously optimistic and just enjoy every minute of this ride, as historic as it may turn out to be.

As for breaking records, resting players for other cups, etc.: Lets win this title and discuss the options later!

Cheers

welcome to rawk, agree with your post

happy new year
Online Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 06:36:06 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:08 PM
For those still being wary , do you envisage a point where you'll accept its ours before it's mathematically certain? Maybe one win needed with ten games to play. Madly that might even be possible !
Of course! If we need one win with 10 games to play, even the biggest pessimist will be celebrating. Theres a tipping point when you know youll feel it. Were not there yet. If you think we are there now, you havent been watching football for long enough.
Online dudleyred

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 07:00:33 PM »
Online Marty 85

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 07:08:14 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 06:36:06 PM
Of course! If we need one win with 10 games to play, even the biggest pessimist will be celebrating. Theres a tipping point when you know youll feel it. Were not there yet. If you think we are there now, you havent been watching football for long enough.

That's a matter of opinion. That feeling is ambiguous and we know more than most that it's not over until it's over. Given Istanbul, Alaves, West Ham, Dortmund, Barca and our league runs in 08/09, 13/14 and last year our fanbase knows more than most it's not over until it's over. I'm confident but I won't celebrate until we lift the trophy. I'll keep all that pent up frustration and elation until we actually lift the trophy and not waste abit of it before. Still doesn't stop me feeling confident and believing though.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 07:14:22 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 07:08:14 PM
That's a matter of opinion. That feeling is ambiguous and we know more than most that it's not over until it's over. Given Istanbul, Alaves, West Ham, Dortmund, Barca and our league runs in 08/09, 13/14 and last year our fanbase knows more than most it's not over until it's over. I'm confident but I won't celebrate until we lift the trophy. I'll keep all that pent up frustration and elation until we actually lift the trophy and not waste abit of it before. Still doesn't stop me feeling confident and believing though.

I'm still scarred by missing out to Derby in 1972. Just like Arsenal in 1989 lost the title in the last game.

So I'll only celebrate if Henderson has the trophy in his hands.
Online Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 07:20:52 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:14:22 PM
I'm still scarred by missing out to Derby in 1972. Just like Arsenal in 1989 lost the title in the last game.

So I'll only celebrate if Henderson has the trophy in his hands.
When Phil Coutinho banged in the winner against City in 14, I celebrated like wed won it. I thought the tipping point had well and truly tipped. Unfortunately football is littered with firsts, and Liverpool are often involved, both good and bad from our point of view. Its a twat of a sport. And a magic one. Expect the unexpected...or dont.
Online Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 07:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 07:08:14 PM
That's a matter of opinion. That feeling is ambiguous and we know more than most that it's not over until it's over. Given Istanbul, Alaves, West Ham, Dortmund, Barca and our league runs in 08/09, 13/14 and last year our fanbase knows more than most it's not over until it's over. I'm confident but I won't celebrate until we lift the trophy. I'll keep all that pent up frustration and elation until we actually lift the trophy and not waste abit of it before. Still doesn't stop me feeling confident and believing though.

celebratory wanks all round then eh? ;)
Online Legs

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 07:29:31 PM »
We are in an unbelievable position one which I never thought was possible at the start of the season we have to remember Klopp is a winner he has proven this at all 3 clubs he has been at so im fairly confident.

There is always that slip in 2014 and the fact we went very close last season so I can understand why we especially are keeping the champers on ice.

2019 was a great year and if we get the title 2020 will be even better for me  :wave

Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 07:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 07:20:52 PM
When Phil Coutinho banged in the winner against City in 14, I celebrated like wed won it. I thought the tipping point had well and truly tipped. Unfortunately football is littered with firsts, and Liverpool are often involved, both good and bad from our point of view. Its a twat of a sport. And a magic one. Expect the unexpected...or dont.

Were really not, youve just listened to too much Sky about us bottling leads and being the only team top at Xmas not to win the title (which isnt even true).

13/14 we were third with ten games left, four points off the top team....which was Chelsea. You never hear that though. 08/09 I dont think there was ever a point where anyone had us as favourites let alone big ones. And both of those seasons to be fair we fucking smashed it after the new year, Id take that sort of bottling form this season.

Online RubenScouse

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 07:36:41 PM »
My two work colleagues are Chelsea ST holders and they had a spare ticket for the game at Anfield in April 2014 so I was in the Chelsea end for the 'Gerrard slip'

That was something I would never do again (the Chelsea fans are vile). I still wonder how I got out unscathed, they twigged pretty much from the off my allegiance. I think it was YNWA that gave it away just before kick off. My two mates were more worried than I was though, lol  :)

Anyway, after that experience I can understand peoples reluctance to be vocal regarding our chances of seeing this premiership campaign through successfully but I really can't see how a squad like we have at the moment can possibly drop the points required to let City pip us to the post.

Sheffield will be a tough opponent but I would go with our strongest 11 and make changes for the cup.

 
