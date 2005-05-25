I think that January will not be as good to us as the first half of the season. It's not because our fixtures are more difficult than City's; we would normally have the squad to overcome that. But I think that we usually start the season strongly, play everyone out of the park, and injuries pile up right around January. I don't know if that's a coincidence or by design. City seem slightly on a different "schedule" (for the lack of a better word) and tend to start slower but ramp up their performances in the second half. For me, January would be a "damage limitation" month and it's unfortunate that we ended up with tougher fixture list. But we kick back into gear by March, so we should be fine for the rest of the season.



Coincidentally or not, we have one ever-present CB and three others that rotate in one spot. That's very unbalanced. As much as I love each and every one of them, and each one is making the position his own while playing, each of Matip, Lovren and Gomez succumbs to an injury at some time. We need to develop one of the youngsters quickly. I think that was our Achilles heel last season, when home draws with those out lost us the title IMHO, and the injury problem is happening again in January, though this time around we are far better off points-wise. This issue needs addressing.