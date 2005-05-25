Since our last title win, we finished in 2nd place only 3 times (IIRC) before JK arrived. In those years, yes, we were more or less challenging for the title, definitely chasing the title, based on the monumental efforts of individuals that left in the short-/ medium term afterwards. In the following year or years, we fell apart until the next cycle/ manager.
For Jürgen Klopps team to even mount a second successive title challenge is outstanding and underlines how different the platform for our potentially first title win is. Teams being kept together, system before individuals, a focus on the right mentality, etc.
While I believe we have one hand on the title already, we could be sitting on merely 45-50 points just as well given how some games have gone, so until ManCity drop below the maximum of 90 points I will still remain only cautiously optimistic and just enjoy every minute of this ride, as historic as it may turn out to be.
As for breaking records, resting players for other cups, etc.: Lets win this title and discuss the options later!
Cheers