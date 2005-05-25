« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 243153 times)

Online Lfc18ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:08:09 PM
I'm old enough to remember the sides of the late 70s and 80s. We were a juggernaut plowing on. Years of history, success and respect allowing us to march on regardless of the occasional bad run of form even years when we didn't win the league. We were Liverpool.

This current team however are relentless. An absolute machine. We are not chasing the title we are reestablishing a dynasty. The silverware we collect this season is just the start of a new chapter in our history.

Now we are a red Jurgen-aut
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 PM »
Both VAR decisions spot on in our game today. Don't get what all the fuss is about.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 10:31:16 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 10:01:45 PM
It's the same, isn't it? Pass for the goal was adjudged to be illegal.

I don't think so.

Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 10:01:45 PM
Villa game, ref blew between the shot and the ball crossing the line. VAR couldn't intervene.
Referee stopped the play. Therefore VAR cannot intervene.

Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 10:01:45 PM
Liverpool game, ref blew after the ball had crossed the line.
Referee didn't stop the play. VAR can intervene.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic. Thinks "irony" means "like metal". Shite!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 PM »
The last 1 or 2 fixtures of the year are always very upsetting, and have been particularly upsetting in the last two years when we've been in such an incredible position to win the league. With our fitness and intensity, Klopp seems to get excellent results in December anyway, but the results are not everything... I can still be upset if the FA/Premier League fails to maintain a proper competition.

For today's game, it was clear to see that our players were extremely tired in the last 15 minutes. We could've easily let a goal in there and surrended two points. Fortunately, Wolves were also extremely tired having played two days ago and they were also too drunk to score. In the end we have a game that is basically abnormal. In previous seasons it's the same thing, players are not functioning at their normal level, the game turns into Russian roulette at times and where the ball ends up is not based on true quality, stratety or whatever it is that made us so good for the rest of the season.

This is when records can be spoilt and normality ruined just because the FA wants to make millions more in finances, because for the English organization this money is more important than the actual regard of players and a balanced competition. We've always seen weird things happening with so many games changing the landscape of a season. Many a good team's progress has been ruined by this schedule, and even if the results are good in December, the intense sacrifice will result in a stumble later, it's just a matter of how big that stumble will be cos no team can sprint all the way, especially with this schedule in December, and the way the League Cup and FA Cup fixtures are piled on in January.

Many will place their heads in the sand and say, ''no we don't have a problem here" but the fact is we had to intentionally drop out of the League Cup, a competition we are proudly having the best record at, so clearly, the schedules are not functioning properly... we've ended up in a situation where people just accept that this is the way it is and that teams don't feel like participating and drop out, and at some point early it could happen in the FA Cup too. Do all countries have this strange situation where they want to fall out of the domestic Cups ASAP?

Some might say the December schedule is interesting, cos it provides that stiff test and extra hurdle that is characteristic of this league. It's like saying, Jack and Jill are good boys and girls, but let's see if they will remain good if we make them work tirelessly and beat them up over Christmas and New Year, let's then see how they react going forward. Of course it is absurd. Of course the organizers don't plan this way. It's more likely they're counting the money and don't care what happens to Jack and Jill, if they're injured, their records spoilt, season ruined or chances of performing for England or Whoever at the top level is spoilt.
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 11:06:17 PM »
Its not over but it is looking very good indeed. We have built up some margin for error in the second half of the season, as the first half season has been out of this world. You dont want to slacken off and assume anything though. January looks like a tough month.

As for the FA Cup, why not? Hopefully we win it. Everton will be a very tricky customer, as Ancelotti will have them well organized. Obviously they will be desperate to knock us out too. Still, I hope we win and go far in the competition. We have the squad to go for all prizes before us, and we should, and we will see what it brings.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,440
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 PM »
Quote from: Lfc18ynwa on Yesterday at 10:08:32 PM
Now we are a red Jurgen-aut

WundaVAR.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 11:12:39 PM »
We are the halfway point of the season now. If we match city's record for the first half of the season which is won 12 drawn 2 lost 5 we get 93 points, bearing in mind that the maximum Leicester in second can get is 96 points. Leicester or City have to be near perfect from here onwards, while we just have to about equal city or Leicester's record for the first half of the season.  :-X


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:27 PM by Mr_Shane »
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 PM »
Half way status: Played 19 Win 18 Draw 1 Loss 0.......55 points......Happy New Year!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,370
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:31:16 PM
I don't think so.
Referee stopped the play. Therefore VAR cannot intervene.
Referee didn't stop the play. VAR can intervene.

Think we're talking at cross purposes here, and are agreement!
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Si senor

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 PM »
This team is simply incredible, the winning mentality is simply unreal, what Jurgen klopp has done since taking over is simply unrivalled. Having been close to winning the Premier league before only to be disappointed, you don't have that fear with this squad of players and manager. To have 55 points half way through the season is unbelievable.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 PM »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:18:47 PM
Half way status: Played 19 Win 18 Draw 1 Loss 0.......55 points......Happy New Year!
Not to mention weve very quietly gone ahead on goal difference too, for anyone who still worries about that sort of thing.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 11:40:55 PM »
It would be funny if Everton got something from City but that will not happen. They will find a way to lose somehow. Having said that they are not really good enough to stop them
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:28 PM by KevLFC »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 12:25:02 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:40:07 PM
Not to mention weve very quietly gone ahead on goal difference too, for anyone who still worries about that sort of thing.

To be fair, if we were to throw away our points lead, our goal difference would be nowhere near what City's and Leicester's would be given we would have lost 5 games to be in that situation. Us losing 5 games and City winning 5 games gives you a minimum of a 10 goal swing in their favour.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 12:26:00 AM »
We are on 55 points after 19 games

Man City have 41 after 20 games


They can only finish on 95 points if they win their remaining 18 games


Of their remaining fixtures these look like the ones where they could drop points:

12/01 Aston Villa AWAY - Villa are in the bottom 3 and need the points.

18/01 Crystal Palace HOME - Bogey team for Man City - Townsend screamer.

21/01 Sheffield United AWAY - Man City didn't look like getting anything until the Referee got in the way.

22/02 Leicester AWAY - This is interesting as City are away to Madrid 4 days later - If Pep believes the title is gone then I can see him resting key players.

07/03 Man Utd AWAY - Beat them at home so they will probably e fighting for a Champions League place as well.

21/03 Chelsea AWAY - Yet another team fighting for Champions League football.

04/04 Liverpool HOME - 6 point swing

Plus their last 6 games (all barring Newcastle) are with teams currently in the bottom 7.

However:

Norwich beat them - 3 points
Newcastle drew against them - 2 points
plus Southampton took them to 70 minutes 1 nil up



 
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 12:26:31 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:40:07 PM
Not to mention weve very quietly gone ahead on goal difference too, for anyone who still worries about that sort of thing.

I thought this to myself earlier today also, in seasons gone by city always had GD as a kind of backup plan if  it came down to that but, shocking, city have let in 23 goals to our 14 and people are bemoaning our lack of clean sheets..... don't get me wrong, I'd love Alison to get golden glove and Salah or Mane to get golden boot, but over all that, I'd share it around the team and fuck the individual accolades over making us league champions again.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 03:13:20 AM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 12:26:00 AM
We are on 55 points after 19 games

Man City have 41 after 20 games


They can only finish on 95 points if they win their remaining 18 games


Of their remaining fixtures these look like the ones where they could drop points:

12/01 Aston Villa AWAY - Villa are in the bottom 3 and need the points.

18/01 Crystal Palace HOME - Bogey team for Man City - Townsend screamer.

21/01 Sheffield United AWAY - Man City didn't look like getting anything until the Referee got in the way.

22/02 Leicester AWAY - This is interesting as City are away to Madrid 4 days later - If Pep believes the title is gone then I can see him resting key players.

07/03 Man Utd AWAY - Beat them at home so they will probably e fighting for a Champions League place as well.

21/03 Chelsea AWAY - Yet another team fighting for Champions League football.

04/04 Liverpool HOME - 6 point swing

Plus their last 6 games (all barring Newcastle) are with teams currently in the bottom 7.

However:

Norwich beat them - 3 points
Newcastle drew against them - 2 points
plus Southampton took them to 70 minutes 1 nil up

Dont they also have Tottenham away? That's a tough one for us so surely same applies to them too.
Logged
Help my friend who is aspiring to be a sports journalist get an internship by viewing his blog. He writes better stuff than most other sports journo's: http://tomkellywriting.wordpress.com/

Offline mercury

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 04:58:02 AM »
There's nothing this season to suggest that City will or can win all of their remaining fixtures. 

It's coming home.  We just need to keep our focus and, fingers crossed, avoid significant injuries.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,013
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 06:16:33 AM »
Has anyone led the league from start to finish before?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline kloppagetime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 06:23:28 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:16:33 AM
Has anyone led the league from start to finish before?
Chelsea in 05/06 those first Mourinho Chelsea teams we're as relentless as the side we have now with of course financial doping compared to ourselves as we've built this team on a modest budget.

Just shows how great Klopp is he's definitely one of the all time great managers as he doesn't need endless cash to turn a side into a legendary outfit.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:05 AM by kloppagetime »
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 07:05:12 AM »
It's time to add one or two excellent players in addition to Minamono to the squad to further strengthen the team in the light of the great drain on the energy and strength on the team that the season has been.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 07:25:58 AM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:05:12 AM
It's time to add one or two excellent players in addition to Minamono to the squad to further strengthen the team in the light of the great drain on the energy and strength on the team that the season has been.

We should always be looking at strengthening the squad - it's just keeping the players happy when they're not getting a game that is the hardest thing.

Players want to play and no matter what people might say about footballers sitting on the bench happy to get their millions every week, they aren't happy - they want to be involved and playing in the first team.

Logged


Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 07:56:55 AM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:05:12 AM
It's time to add one or two excellent players in addition to Minamono to the squad to further strengthen the team in the light of the great drain on the energy and strength on the team that the season has been.

I know everyone looked absolutely shattered but I've never seen Robertson look like he did yesterday. I think a left footed left back is essential in January.
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 08:30:47 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:40:07 PM
Not to mention weve very quietly gone ahead on goal difference too, for anyone who still worries about that sort of thing.

Doesn't worry me much at all, since this season any tie will be decided first by head-to-head. And we've beat them 3-1 so far.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 08:34:36 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:16:33 AM
Has anyone led the league from start to finish before?
We didn't lead from start i don't think
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,440
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 08:35:45 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 06:23:28 AM
Chelsea in 05/06 those first Mourinho Chelsea teams we're as relentless as the side we have now with of course financial doping compared to ourselves as we've built this team on a modest budget.

Just shows how great Klopp is he's definitely one of the all time great managers as he doesn't need endless cash to turn a side into a legendary outfit.

And our team plays better football too.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 