The last 1 or 2 fixtures of the year are always very upsetting, and have been particularly upsetting in the last two years when we've been in such an incredible position to win the league. With our fitness and intensity, Klopp seems to get excellent results in December anyway, but the results are not everything... I can still be upset if the FA/Premier League fails to maintain a proper competition.



For today's game, it was clear to see that our players were extremely tired in the last 15 minutes. We could've easily let a goal in there and surrended two points. Fortunately, Wolves were also extremely tired having played two days ago and they were also too drunk to score. In the end we have a game that is basically abnormal. In previous seasons it's the same thing, players are not functioning at their normal level, the game turns into Russian roulette at times and where the ball ends up is not based on true quality, stratety or whatever it is that made us so good for the rest of the season.



This is when records can be spoilt and normality ruined just because the FA wants to make millions more in finances, because for the English organization this money is more important than the actual regard of players and a balanced competition. We've always seen weird things happening with so many games changing the landscape of a season. Many a good team's progress has been ruined by this schedule, and even if the results are good in December, the intense sacrifice will result in a stumble later, it's just a matter of how big that stumble will be cos no team can sprint all the way, especially with this schedule in December, and the way the League Cup and FA Cup fixtures are piled on in January.



Many will place their heads in the sand and say, ''no we don't have a problem here" but the fact is we had to intentionally drop out of the League Cup, a competition we are proudly having the best record at, so clearly, the schedules are not functioning properly... we've ended up in a situation where people just accept that this is the way it is and that teams don't feel like participating and drop out, and at some point early it could happen in the FA Cup too. Do all countries have this strange situation where they want to fall out of the domestic Cups ASAP?



Some might say the December schedule is interesting, cos it provides that stiff test and extra hurdle that is characteristic of this league. It's like saying, Jack and Jill are good boys and girls, but let's see if they will remain good if we make them work tirelessly and beat them up over Christmas and New Year, let's then see how they react going forward. Of course it is absurd. Of course the organizers don't plan this way. It's more likely they're counting the money and don't care what happens to Jack and Jill, if they're injured, their records spoilt, season ruined or chances of performing for England or Whoever at the top level is spoilt.