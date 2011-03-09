I was emotionally drained last season and genuinely didn't think that I could actually 'enjoy' another season of such intensity, but when it's only us being intense (or only us on this level of intensity) it's actually rather pleasant. Let's just keep it this way - pretty please.



Yep, this is/was me too.Wrote in another thread somewhere that I'd much rather we just surged ahead early doors and put some ridiculous daylight between us and the nearest contenders. Don't get me wrong, I love the drama of scrapping it to the last games, but I've just taken too much of an emotional beating with this in recent years, and now I just want us to dominate the fuck out of everybody and everything standing in our way. I just think with a title win under our belt, we'll probably be able to enjoy closely fought campaigns much more philosophically and "enjoyably" in the future, but we NEED that long absent title win to happen first in order to do away with the 30 odd years of angst that always seems to haunt us with every recent attempt.Not only this, but I don't want us being "gifted" the title in some closely fought, last minute fixtures. I want it to be hard on the record that we just fucking surged ahead blitzkrieg style.... and took it....no ifs buts or maybe's.....So yeah...still a way to go, but I'm liking the way this is unfolding thusfar!!