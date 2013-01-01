We have got ourselves into a good position. But Man City are a formidable team and we also have a very heavy fixture schedule, injuries and possible international breaks to contend with. There's also some other teams fighting for European positions, and with new managers who will be extra motivated to get something from games against us. We still need things to go well for us, as well continue to keep up this relentless pace if we want to wrap up the title. Let's not stop there either, there is the FA cup which we haven't had great success with, and there's also our Champions League title to defend as well. Still plenty up for grabs, plenty to play for and much to look forward to. I'm sure the team will be taking it 1 game at a time as they have done for the past 2-3 seasons. Can't wait to see the action unfold, so far it has been fantastic and all gone our way.



