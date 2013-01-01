« previous next »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 01:25:28 AM
Struggling to compute this, lads.

aren't we all  ;D  ??? :P
I'm not unclenching until mathematics tell me to.
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 12:59:52 AM
Implied probability update:

Liverpool - 93.5%
City - 6%
Leicester - 0.5%


That is great. But ita bollocks
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:43:08 AM
I'm not unclenching until mathematics tell me to.

But what if by bringing Nat Phillips back someone doesn't file form 147B and we get a 30 point deduction?
I say when we have the trophy in hand maybe it will be time...
Bluemoon wants Pep gone. Wins two titles in a row with 198 points, can not keep up with this Red Machine he helped create the next season and they want him gone.

Their supporters are embarrassing. The Veruca Salt of Football.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:33:52 AM
I'm not getting ahead of myself but the tears in other fans post's can be felt through twitter is a sight to be hold.  ;D :D Honestly I feel that the only people who will be happy for us to win is Liverpool supporters.

Anyone and everyone who says they genuinely love the game of football should be behind a Liverpool title win over an Abu Dhabi win.

Personally, I think there is a ridiculously long way to go yet. This Liverpool team and the entire setup at the club these days are simply breathtaking, but I'm not getting ahead of myself either. I've seen us lift loads of league titles and I've seen us blow a few too. I'm keeping my powder dry for some time yet.

Despite my personal feelings, it's clear we are witnessing something very special.
Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:43:55 AM
That is great. But ita bollocks

It's not bollocks. You clearly don't understand how odds work but that's fine.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:49:43 AM
Bluemoon wants Pep gone. Wins two titles in a row with 198 points, can not keep up with this Red Machine he helped create the next season and they want him gone.

Their supporters are embarrassing. The Veruca Salt of Football.

This is what our club is capable of and it's why everyone is so terrified of us.

Imagine it. You have the supposed best manager in the world. He gets you 198 points in two seasons, wins you two titles ... yet they want him out.

Thing is though, the only guy they could get in to beat this Liverpool side is the current Liverpool manager.  :wave

Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:43:55 AM
That is great. But ita bollocks

It's actually not
I thought before the season started that if we could put some daylight between us and them then they'd give up the league. Winning it twice in a row and then seeing that the team who pushed you to the very end has only improved in the meantime has got to be demotivating. They'll focus on Europe and the domestic cups, they seem resigned to it already.
I'm keeping myself awake wargaming worst case scenarios with us having less than perfect second half of season but we still manage to win the league;

Here's one; Let's say Manchester City have an absolutely fantastic second half of season - say win 18, draw 1 of their last 19 (No way are they winning all their games), that would have them finishing on 93 pts - and let's say we have a bad second half of the season (not going to happen!) - say win as little as 13, draw 3 and lose 4 of our remaining 20 games, that would have us finishing on 94 pts so we'd still be champions - given that i'd expect us to do a lot better than that worst case scenario and Manchester City to do worse than the almost perfect scenario I outlined I hope and expect the gap at the end to be 10-15 pts, whisper it but maybe even more.

I need to get some sleep..
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 01:53:39 AM
This is what our club is capable of and it's why everyone is so terrified of us.

Imagine it. You have the supposed best manager in the world. He gets you 198 points in two seasons, wins you two titles ... yet they want him out.

Thing is though, the only guy they could get in to beat this Liverpool side is the current Liverpool manager.  :wave



Imagine having such a bunch of absolute spoiled lottery winning bitches as a fan base?
Even the least optimistic Liverpool supporter would feel that the league is won now.
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 02:02:29 AM
I thought before the season started that if we could put some daylight between us and them then they'd give up the league. Winning it twice in a row and then seeing that the team who pushed you to the very end has only improved in the meantime has got to be demotivating. They'll focus on Europe and the domestic cups, they seem resigned to it already.

If that happens, I hope Liverpool FC dumps Man City out of the Champions League - that would be epic!
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:36:30 AM
Even the least optimistic Liverpool supporter would feel that the league is won now.

 ;D

its not even january yet.
hopefully the unbearable scale will be off the chart come may

im still struggling to take it all in to be honest. Savouring it all in but its difficult. The sheer dominance of 2019.

Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:36:30 AM
Even the least optimistic Liverpool supporter would feel that the league is won now.
Nope. Leagues are not won by December.
Tie a yellow ribbon around the old oak tree, because the title's coming home
Assuming we don't Devon Loch it. We've got Chelsea as our last home game. What a party that would be. "F*ck off Chelsea FC. You aint got no history. 6 European Cups and 19 Leagues. That's what we call history!" Hopefully followed by a return to Istanbul. What a seaaon this is shaping up to be.
The league is won, done, dusted. We are the champions, if we somehow dont win the league this season then were the biggest bottlers in world football. No excuses.

But thats not gana happen, its over. Were the champions of England and it feels so good  :lickin
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on November  6, 2019, 10:12:30 AM
Neck on the line time, if we win on Sunday we'll be 12/15 points ahead by the turn of the year.

I posted this in November a few days before we played them.

Not bad eh? 

Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:06:26 AM


But thats not gana happen, its over. Were the champions of England and it feels so good  :lickin

Behave yourself - we're in a fantastic position, but the league isn't won yet....
Not won till the fat lady sings the Maths.
I'm going to destroy every piece of wood in my house, knocking on it for all of these posts. Ugh. Yes, I think we're probably going to win the title, but no way am I assuming it yet. The math just isn't there. I mean, if the stars align ludicrously against us, we could be out of 1st by the end of January. Thankfully, that looks impossible at this point...but the fat lady isn't even in the building for me.

Side note: one of my students, a kid from Saudi Arabia, came to school today wearing a City shirt (he knows I love LFC). When I asked him why he likes them, his straight-faced response: "I love underdogs."
If its not won from here, there is definitely a curse and I think well need to start burning witches. 
With City dropping points and Leicester challenge fizzling meekly - our situation and position get better and better. In 30 years, we have never strongly placed to win the league as we are now. I fully understand the excitement of the masses. I am excited too.

Nonetheless, after waiting for 30 bloody years, after 30 years of hurt and disappointment, I believe I am patient to wait for another 5 months or so for this to become a reality so that I can that I can release all these emotions that have been bottling up inside for ages. Its almost over but until its all sewn up and weve won it ... I will not say anything blasphemous to jinx us

And we are so so good that I want no #7 to be the icing on the cake to go along with #19
We have got ourselves into a good position. But Man City are a formidable team and we also have a very heavy fixture schedule, injuries and possible international breaks to contend with. There's also some other teams fighting for European positions, and with new managers who will be extra motivated to get something from games against us. We still need things to go well for us, as well continue to keep up this relentless pace if we want to wrap up the title. Let's not stop there either, there is the FA cup which we haven't had great success with, and there's also our Champions League title to defend as well. Still plenty up for grabs, plenty to play for and much to look forward to. I'm sure the team will be taking it 1 game at a time as they have done for the past 2-3 seasons. Can't wait to see the action unfold, so far it has been fantastic and all gone our way.

Quote from: MNAA on Today at 04:24:22 AM
With City dropping points and Leicester challenge fizzling meekly - our situation and position get better and better. In 30 years, we have never strongly placed to win the league as we are now. I fully understand the excitement of the masses. I am excited too.

Nonetheless, after waiting for 30 bloody years, after 30 years of hurt and disappointment, I believe I am patient to wait for another 5 months or so for this to become a reality so that I can that I can release all these emotions that have been bottling up inside for ages. Its almost over but until its all sewn up and weve won it ... I will not say anything blasphemous to jinx us

And we are so so good that I want no #7 to be the icing on the cake to go along with #19
And #2.
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:36:30 AM
Even the least optimistic Liverpool supporter would feel that the league is won now.

No chance. Am I very hopeful? Yes. Do I feel we've won it? No.

It's the only trophy I haven't seen the Reds win. Suffered heart-break in 08/09 and 13/14. Until we're 15 pts ahead with 8 matches remaining, I'm not going to think we've sewn it up.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:17:20 PM
We need a gap of 16 points going to the Etihad to win it there with 6 to play. Very possible.

I want to win it the game before. I want those c*nts to give us a guard of honour, and the City fans in the stadium going ballistic, all 73 of them
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:42:17 PM
If we still have a chance at triple digits or going unbeaten when the title is (hopefully) wrapped up, I'll discuss that then. For the moment I want to focus on 97 points.

If you want to take a safer approach, then you could focus on the next game and stick to one game at a time  ;)
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:31:32 AM
No chance. Am I very hopeful? Yes. Do I feel we've won it? No.

It's the only trophy I haven't seen the Reds win. Suffered heart-break in 08/09 and 13/14. Until we're 15 pts ahead with 8 matches remaining, I'm not going to think we've sewn it up.

Agree, I've been a supporter since the 80s and though I've seen a few league wins. It's just been too long since the last and there have been too many "nearly" seasons too. We've become a little more patient and quietly optimistic over the years.. no more counting chickens.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:15:54 AM
If its not won from here, there is definitely a curse and I think well need to start burning witches.

 :o

indeed
The fat lady is clearing her voice and readying the red ribbons.

Top 4 form wins it for us from here. Which is the minimum I see us doing from here, and thats if we have injuries to key players too.

Keep our heads and keep playing with the same desire and commitment we currently are and we will be league champions. Possibly much more than that too.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:15:54 AM
If its not won from here, there is definitely a curse and I think well need to start burning witches. 

Grobbelaar might know one in particular
