I'm going to destroy every piece of wood in my house, knocking on it for all of these posts. Ugh. Yes, I think we're probably going to win the title, but no way am I assuming it yet. The math just isn't there. I mean, if the stars align ludicrously against us, we could be out of 1st by the end of January. Thankfully, that looks impossible at this point...but the fat lady isn't even in the building for me.
Side note: one of my students, a kid from Saudi Arabia, came to school today wearing a City shirt (he knows I love LFC). When I asked him why he likes them, his straight-faced response: "I love underdogs."