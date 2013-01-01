I'm not getting ahead of myself but the tears in other fans post's can be felt through twitter is a sight to be hold. Honestly I feel that the only people who will be happy for us to win is Liverpool supporters.



Anyone and everyone who says they genuinely love the game of football should be behind a Liverpool title win over an Abu Dhabi win.Personally, I think there is a ridiculously long way to go yet. This Liverpool team and the entire setup at the club these days are simply breathtaking, but I'm not getting ahead of myself either. I've seen us lift loads of league titles and I've seen us blow a few too. I'm keeping my powder dry for some time yet.Despite my personal feelings, it's clear we are witnessing something very special.