Chasing the Title

RedSamba

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3080 on: Today at 10:29:37 PM
I refuse to celebrate until we are 15 points clear and its the end of march
Let's talk about six, baby

Risto

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3081 on: Today at 10:30:39 PM
This increasingly looks like Liverpool's best chance of winning the league since May 1990.

However, I'm not even thinking about that. Just want to see us win as many games as possible and see were that takes us (hopefully breaking more records, but if not hopefully a genuine league challenge still awaits us).
Mister men

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3082 on: Today at 10:32:39 PM
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on Today at 09:42:27 PM
Its done. City will be all in on the cups now.

They won't get past Madrid.
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3083 on: Today at 10:35:22 PM
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December 16, 2019, 09:56:57 PM
Are they capable though? People keep saying this, but they can barely string 5 in a row together this season never mind 15.
Their longest league run is 3 wins in a row.
In all comps they've won 5 in a row twice. Included in those 2 runs are the might of Preston, Watford, Zagreb, Southampton twice after they got dicked 9-0, Aston Villa and Atalanta.
This isnt the same side they had last season or the season before. I'd be surprised if they manage to achieve 8 league wins in a row never mind 15.

4 wins going into tonight then a loss. Zagreb, Oxford, Arsenal in those 4.
They aren't putting pressure on us. The only side that can put pressure on us is ourselves if we drop stupid points, which looks highly unlikely.
Shady Craig

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3084 on: Today at 10:35:35 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 10:25:11 PM
Chasing history now in my opinion
Same mate, all that's left is to see how much points we win it by.
Mister men

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3085 on: Today at 10:36:33 PM
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:03:04 PM
It's done.

I offer myself up as a sacrificial lamb if we fail from here, but we won't.

Just a matter of time, and whether we go invincible and break 100.

Won't happen. We'll be resting players for champions league games come March.
vicar

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3086 on: Today at 10:36:52 PM
I'm not getting carried away until its done, but 13 points clear with a game in hand is just astonishing not even halfway through the season for us.
Just amazing.
Now is the time to just enjoy the football (if you haven't been so far), relax and watch an incredible team.
Fordy

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3087 on: Today at 10:38:16 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:25:32 PM
100

Ok, the aim has to be to go unbeaten then go ever the total is it is.

Then if not unbeaten go for passing the 100 points.
Lofty Ambitions

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3088 on: Today at 10:38:43 PM
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:36:52 PM
I'm not getting carried away until its done, but 13 points clear with a game in hand is just astonishing not even halfway through the season for us.
Just amazing.
Now is the time to just enjoy the football (if you haven't been so far), relax and watch an incredible team.
I wish I could. I just can't yet. Head says yes, heart says wait a bit. I have full trust on Klopp and the lads to go the distance, of course. 
Asam

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3089 on: Today at 10:38:55 PM

Great result for us tonight, shows how strong Wolves are
wige

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3090 on: Today at 10:39:26 PM
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:36:33 PM
Won't happen. We'll be resting players for champions league games come March.

That just means more Planet Origi and Shaq putting 5 past people :)
RedorRed

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3091 on: Today at 10:40:13 PM
Weve got Wolves twice...... Maureen parking the bus at another team and the Mancs.... who we seem to have a mental block with. So lets see how we look at the end of January!!!
Linudden

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3092 on: Today at 10:42:17 PM
If we still have a chance at triple digits or going unbeaten when the title is (hopefully) wrapped up, I'll discuss that then. For the moment I want to focus on 97 points.
Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3093 on: Today at 10:42:35 PM
Long way to go, so its still just one game at a time. Nothings really changed. The only thing that can do us is complacency, but I cant see Klopp allowing that to creep in.
Samie

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3094 on: Today at 10:42:57 PM
Wolves will probably play the exact team against us, they're a small squad and they'll be knackered. :D
lfc_col

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3095 on: Today at 10:43:52 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:40:13 PM
Weve got Wolves twice...... Maureen parking the bus at another team and the Mancs.... who we seem to have a mental block with. So lets see how we look at the end of January!!!

Relish it why be afraid
-Willo-

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3096 on: Today at 10:46:32 PM
Only games I'm worried about now are Everton (A), Spurs (A), Wolves (A).

The rest can get to fuck.
RedorRed

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3097 on: Today at 10:46:36 PM
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:43:52 PM
Relish it why be afraid
Im trying too.... but Im 52 years old.... I remember the last title, never ever thought it would be 30 years before we looked this good.
Each time weve been close something has happened..... the other team has gone unbeaten to the end.... Just struggling to relax
dai_bonehead

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3098 on: Today at 10:47:30 PM
Not done yet. Long way to go. Let's stay focused.
lfc_col

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3099 on: Today at 10:48:04 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:46:36 PM
Im trying too.... but Im 52 years old.... I remember the last title, never ever thought it would be 30 years before we looked this good.
Each time weve been close something has happened..... the other team has gone unbeaten to the end.... Just struggling to relax

i am 35 mate so this is new ground for me even after last season we have such a good side now i am just enjoying it
rodderzzz

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3100 on: Today at 10:48:50 PM
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:43:52 PM
Relish it why be afraid

Exactly, it's happening and you have to relish it because we'll never have a lead like this again maybe ever certainly not at this stage. Anyone who doesn't realise we're going to win it now hasnt watched us for the last two years or is basically saying that we're going to fuck up 7/8 maybe 9 games of our last 20 which just isn't going to happen
stockdam

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3101 on: Today at 10:49:13 PM
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 10:29:37 PM
I refuse to celebrate until we are 15 points clear and its the end of march

Agreed. There are many very good teams in the league and all it takes is a slight reduction in intensity or confidence from us. We will take one game at a time and keep increasing the lead.
Horizon

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3102 on: Today at 10:50:21 PM
What's even more exciting is that this is only the beginning . I would be shocked if we don't win multiple league titles under Klopp ,we are big favourites to retain it now.
Reeves

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3103 on: Today at 10:52:29 PM
I've thought from the beginning that we need to win it before we play Chelsea (penultimate game?). The similarities to the Gerrard slip game would be too pressurizing for my heart
Reeves

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3104 on: Today at 10:55:23 PM
Just looked at our fixture list. Spurs away on 11/1 and City away on 4/4 are the hardest games.
Shaun101

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3105 on: Today at 10:55:39 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:46:36 PM
Im trying too.... but Im 52 years old.... I remember the last title, never ever thought it would be 30 years before we looked this good.
Each time weve been close something has happened..... the other team has gone unbeaten to the end.... Just struggling to relax

Me too amigo, I am 49 and I have seen it snatched away on a few occasions and whilst this team is possibly the best I have ever seen technically , physicality and mentality wise I still will not take it for granted until its done

No singing  where gonna win the league  , no. bus welcomes  until it done and dusted

Keep it at lib pool lib pool  top of the league  and keep focused as a crowd as we need to play our part and not let any nerves transmit to the pitch, clinical and methodical like in the old days 😁
Desert Red Fox

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3106 on: Today at 10:56:04 PM
If we win (or, at least, don't lose) against Wolves and Sheffield Utd we will have remained unbeaten for an entire calendar year, from January 3rd 2019 (our loss against ADFC) to January 2nd 2020 (our game vs Sheffield)
