Because we never do things the easy way - Istanbul and Barcelona being two prime examples of this. While logic and stats and everything about the team and the club as a whole all point towards us winning the league fairly comfortably, we are only at the halfway mark. We know that City can put a run of wins together because they've done it before. A couple of unexpected slip-ups and a few more injuries to key players, having to focus again on the Champions league could all have an adverse effect. So one game at a time for me until it's a mathematical certainty.

Unlike us.  I mean are we not on a better run than theirs?  ::) ???
Yes, but City's incredible run, although possible, would also have to coincide with us dropped a hell of a lot of points at the same time.

Combine them both and it's very unlikely.
Agree very unlikely, but not impossible!

Agree very unlikely, but not impossible!

Of course, it's not impossible but you can hardly blame people for getting excited.

If I told you you had an 89% probability of winning the lottery you'd be feeling pretty confident.
Of course, it's not impossible but you can hardly blame people for getting excited.

If I told you you had an 89% probability of winning the lottery you'd be feeling pretty confident.

Of course anyone would. But thats a probability based on what??? Youve made it up? Trust me in my head I think weve got this. I wont honwever get carried away. Its like running a marathon and being a good few miles ahead of the person behind you. Anything can happen. And thats relying on one person alone. A key injury here and there. Etc. Do I think we will win it? Yes. Will I sing it from the mountaintops ... nope. Almost half way.almost. Let that sink in.
Wary of what happened last year, I'll keep looking at the target line all the way though, currently it's 99 points, which would equal our second-best run-in of the PL era.

Hopefully it drops down, but as seen from last year, it can't be taken for granted until City actually drop points. Hopefully we can go there and bring it down ourselves. We deserved to get a draw from the game last year for sure. Their wins against Arsenal and Leicester were a bit too comfortable for me to rule out them going on a crazy run just yet.

Given we finish against Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A) and Newcastle (A) I'd really prefer for the title to be wrapped up before those three games since that's definitely very shaky ground to be chased on. Thus, keep the pace up through this difficult schedule and then hopefully reap the rewards as the fixture list gets kinder (on paper) from February onwards.
Unlike us.  I mean are we not on a better run than theirs?  ::) ???
We are, but it's going to end at some point. Hopefully not for a while though. Don't get me wrong, this team is amazing and it's an absolute pleasure to watch them, but I guess some of the disappointments of  the last 30-odd years have messed with my head somewhat!

Of course anyone would. But thats a probability based on what??? Youve made it up? Trust me in my head I think weve got this. I wont honwever get carried away. Its like running a marathon and being a good few miles ahead of the person behind you. Anything can happen. And thats relying on one person alone. A key injury here and there. Etc. Do I think we will win it? Yes. Will I sing it from the mountaintops ... nope. Almost half way.almost. Let that sink in.

No, I haven't made it up.

Probability is calculated on odds. These are the current implied probabilities to win the league from current positions:

Liverpool - 89%
Manchester City - 10.5%
Leicester City - 0.5%
Of course, it's not impossible but you can hardly blame people for getting excited.

If I told you you had an 89% probability of winning the lottery you'd be feeling pretty confident.
No, I don't blame anyone for getting excited. This team is amazing. Up there with the late 80s team for me. Back then though we expected to win the league every year because that's what we had done consistently for the previous decade. Hopefully, if we win it this season it will be the start of a similar period. But we have to win it first.

I'm not going to celebrate until we see Guardiola with the pencils in.
The longer we keep the pedal to the metal and grab three points at all cost, the lower the required form for hitting the target line will get. To me that's the main thing here.

Wolves and Sheffield are critical games in that aspect. Going to Spurs with 58 points on the board is crucial to keep the momentum up and lowering the target form to the end of the season from the current 90-point equivalent to 87.
It's 'our' equivalent of the shite posted on GOT, Redcafe or Blue Moon.

EU Law requires at least one poster to contribute drivel. That's ours, otherwise RAWK'll face sanctions at the ECJ. Or something.

I've not paid attention to him since he said we should throw the League Cup AND the CWC.  I get more sense reading The Esk.
The longer we keep the pedal to the metal and grab three points at all cost, the lower the required form for hitting the target line will get. To me that's the main thing here.

Wolves and Sheffield are critical games in that aspect. Going to Spurs with 58 points on the board is crucial to keep the momentum up and lowering the target form to the end of the season from the current 90-point equivalent to 87.

Yep, less games remaining = less chances to mess things up.

Plus, we never have an expected points of exactly 3 over any opposition so our expected total rises with each win along the way.
I'm not going to celebrate until we see Guardiola with the pencils in.

Yep, less games remaining = less chances to mess things up.

Plus, we never have an expected points of exactly 3 over any opposition so our expected total rises with each win along the way.

Once our target line warrants 2 points/game I'm confident to say it's not much of a title chase around anymore since we managed that total even without half the current team a few years ago.

Right now it's still 2.35 points/game and that is the equivalent of a 14-5-1 or 15-2-3 run. That's still a lot of work ahead to reach that. Even 13-7-0 wouldn't be enough if City somehow won all their remaining games, last-season style but without the Newcastle slip.

Hopefully City will lower the target line by slipping up, but I'll hang on for a bit and say that we're still in a title race even though it might appear distant right now. That is, because this City side is not your normal Ferguson or Wenger side. This is a way more mean machine than them.
Deep down I dont think many genuinely said they could win it, but with the game in hand and us to come at home for them there was a chance they could keep the run going and get the gao down to 2 points I think. Id still have backed us to take more points than them from that point but my concern was they could be in touching distance at this point.

Happy to be completely wrong and now I can revert to fretting over City!

The stats show we have every chance of getting to mid 90s at the least so even they shouldnt get too close but Ive lived through too many near misses to get completely carried away yet (while at the same time living every minute and acknowledging this side is completely different to all those who have come close since 1990).

The other thing with Leicester was no European football and a settled side with no injuries all season, plus the factor of other fans happy to see their team roll over for "another fairy story" and to stop Liverpool if they could stay close.

As soon as they had that draw with Norwich though you could see they didn't have it in them. Brendo shat the bed in that game and then set up all wrong for Liverpool and City.
It seems as though most of the country are telling us the title is ours and the race is over - and as much as I'd like to agree, we've been burnt once too many times to start celebrating.

At the end of the day, we still have really tough games visiting Spurs and Man City, we've got to go to Woodison, and United and Chelsea at Anfield won't be a walk in the park either.

So for all of the opposing fans or media saying its over, it ain't over.. till its over.
Because we never do things the easy way - Istanbul and Barcelona being two prime examples of this. While logic and stats and everything about the team and the club as a whole all point towards us winning the league fairly comfortably, we are only at the halfway mark. We know that City can put a run of wins together because they've done it before. A couple of unexpected slip-ups and a few more injuries to key players, having to focus again on the Champions league could all have an adverse effect. So one game at a time for me until it's a mathematical certainty.

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

We never do things the easy way is an exaggeration.  We didn't build our success with dramatic twists and finishes every single year in every competition since we've been in existence. We've had some historic games and moments  but that's part of football. 

City are capable, however City haven't shown that all season long and don't have the same side they had last year. That doesn't mean it's unlikely but all the noise from them and everything they've done so far, including with the lack of Kompany,Laporte and Sane, and the fact that they've had 2 back to back seasons of historic runs, has taken a lot out of them.

We got plenty of games, but just because we had Istanbul, and barca last year, doesn't mean that we'll have the same type of dramatic events in the league.

We never do things the easy way is an exaggeration.  We didn't build our success with dramatic twists and finishes every single year in every competition since we've been in existence. We've had some historic games and moments  but that's part of football. 

City are capable, however City haven't shown that all season long and don't have the same side they had last year. That doesn't mean it's unlikely but all the noise from them and everything they've done so far, including with the lack of Kompany,Laporte and Sane, and the fact that they've had 2 back to back seasons of historic runs, has taken a lot out of them.

We got plenty of games, but just because we had Istanbul, and barca last year, doesn't mean that we'll have the same type of dramatic events in the league.



In fairness I'm 25, and I'm yet to see Liverpool win something without any drama... Even the Carling Cup final against Cardiff had to be won in a horrible way!
In fairness I'm 25, and I'm yet to see Liverpool win something without any drama... Even the Carling Cup final against Cardiff had to be won in a horrible way!

Understood, but we aren't in a cup competition, anything can happen in those, in a final or a two legged fixture. The experience of last year for this side has given them invaluable experience and it's shown. The same can be said about Kiev and how we used that last year. Our mentality is why I'm confident in this side. It's grown more and more through out Klopp's time. It's not over, and they won't be thinking that either but we are in the best position possible, better than last year, and better than we've been in 30 years.

I remember saying last year that if we don't win the league, that we can be better even with a 97 point season.
We never do things the easy way is an exaggeration.  We didn't build our success with dramatic twists and finishes every single year in every competition since we've been in existence. We've had some historic games and moments  but that's part of football. 

City are capable, however City haven't shown that all season long and don't have the same side they had last year. That doesn't mean it's unlikely but all the noise from them and everything they've done so far, including with the lack of Kompany,Laporte and Sane, and the fact that they've had 2 back to back seasons of historic runs, has taken a lot out of them.

We got plenty of games, but just because we had Istanbul, and barca last year, doesn't mean that we'll have the same type of dramatic events in the league.
Yes, I agree to some extent. I am old enough to remember us winning leagues and cups routinely back in the 70s and 80s but in the 2000s we have struggled to get over the line, even when we were overwhelming favourites (e.g. cup finals  v Alaves, Cardiff, Birmingham). Of course, none of this has any bearing on whether we will win the league this year for the players and manager and many fans, but for me it's in my head, chipping away at the hard facts and logic. I'm afraid I won't be able to relax till it's mathematically in the bag.

Also agree that City don't look as strong this year. The injuries to Sane and Laporte and not replacing Kompany have deffo affected them. Maybe they've peaked - it's also going to be difficult to replace Aguero and D Silva. Fingers crossed!!

Once our target line warrants 2 points/game I'm confident to say it's not much of a title chase around anymore since we managed that total even without half the current team a few years ago.

Right now it's still 2.35 points/game and that is the equivalent of a 14-5-1 or 15-2-3 run. That's still a lot of work ahead to reach that. Even 13-7-0 wouldn't be enough if City somehow won all their remaining games, last-season style but without the Newcastle slip.

Hopefully City will lower the target line by slipping up, but I'll hang on for a bit and say that we're still in a title race even though it might appear distant right now. That is, because this City side is not your normal Ferguson or Wenger side. This is a way more mean machine than them.

13-7-0 would be enough - that means City draw their game with us and drop 2 points.
13-7-0 would be enough - that means City draw their game with us and drop 2 points.

I thought about that yesterday evening but somehow must've left my brain in bed today  ;D Anyway, you're absolutely right in that 97 points is the target line if we draw with City and 96 points is the one if we beat them.

Make that 12-8-0 that might not be enough then.
Be massive fannies all you want it's all over bar the shouting, this team is winning 14 of its next 20 and City are dropping several more points.
West Ham away confirmed 29th January
Its in the bag lads but to be sure, lets take it one game at a time.
West Ham away confirmed 29th January

Is there a gap between Wolves away and that and how does this fit in with a fourth FA Cup round?
Is there a gap between Wolves away and that and how does this fit in with a fourth FA Cup round?

Wolves is a Thursday night so assuming FA Cup the weekend in between.
Remember when pundits and fans of other teams were clutching at straws saying our defence wasn't the best this season, and that we were leaking goals?
If City were to win 18 and only draw 2 of their last 20 games, we'd have to lose at least 6 matches from the next 20 games to lose the league.

Which is nearly 1 in every 3 games of the next 20. A team that's only lost one game in a season and a half.

Plus city have been shite and have shown little to prove they can turn it around
Plus city have been shite and have shown little to prove they can turn it around

Our boot has been on their throat for a while now.
Leicester's hopes ended drawing 1-1 with Norwich, surprised so many Liverpool fans wanted City to beat them.

The ease in which City blew away Arsenal and Leicester (two supposedly tough fixtures) got me a tad worried, but our performance last night had me buzzing again

With the rearranged West Ham game we now have an awkward six games coming up in the league

Wolves (H) Sheff (H) Spurs (A) Utd (H) Wolves (A) West Ham (A)

If we still have a 9 or more points lead after these then we'll win the league.
The ease in which City blew away Arsenal and Leicester (two supposedly tough fixtures) got me a tad worried

Arsenal are a Mickey Mouse side at the moment. City played them at the perfect time.
Wolves is a Thursday night so assuming FA Cup the weekend in between.

Sunday 19th January
Man utd (h)

Thursday 23rd January
Wolves (a)

Sat/Sun 25th/26th January
Fa Cup 4th round

Wednesday 29th January
West Ham (a)

Saturday 1st February
Southampton (h)

****Winter Break****

Saturday 15th February
Norwich (a)
