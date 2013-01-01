Wary of what happened last year, I'll keep looking at the target line all the way though, currently it's 99 points, which would equal our second-best run-in of the PL era.



Hopefully it drops down, but as seen from last year, it can't be taken for granted until City actually drop points. Hopefully we can go there and bring it down ourselves. We deserved to get a draw from the game last year for sure. Their wins against Arsenal and Leicester were a bit too comfortable for me to rule out them going on a crazy run just yet.



Given we finish against Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A) and Newcastle (A) I'd really prefer for the title to be wrapped up before those three games since that's definitely very shaky ground to be chased on. Thus, keep the pace up through this difficult schedule and then hopefully reap the rewards as the fixture list gets kinder (on paper) from February onwards.