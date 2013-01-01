« previous next »
Because we never do things the easy way - Istanbul and Barcelona being two prime examples of this. While logic and stats and everything about the team and the club as a whole all point towards us winning the league fairly comfortably, we are only at the halfway mark. We know that City can put a run of wins together because they've done it before. A couple of unexpected slip-ups and a few more injuries to key players, having to focus again on the Champions league could all have an adverse effect. So one game at a time for me until it's a mathematical certainty.

Unlike us.  I mean are we not on a better run than theirs?  ::) ???
Yes, but City's incredible run, although possible, would also have to coincide with us dropped a hell of a lot of points at the same time.

Combine them both and it's very unlikely.
Agree very unlikely, but not impossible!

Agree very unlikely, but not impossible!

Of course, it's not impossible but you can hardly blame people for getting excited.

If I told you you had an 89% probability of winning the lottery you'd be feeling pretty confident.
Of course, it's not impossible but you can hardly blame people for getting excited.

If I told you you had an 89% probability of winning the lottery you'd be feeling pretty confident.

Of course anyone would. But thats a probability based on what??? Youve made it up? Trust me in my head I think weve got this. I wont honwever get carried away. Its like running a marathon and being a good few miles ahead of the person behind you. Anything can happen. And thats relying on one person alone. A key injury here and there. Etc. Do I think we will win it? Yes. Will I sing it from the mountaintops ... nope. Almost half way.almost. Let that sink in.
Wary of what happened last year, I'll keep looking at the target line all the way though, currently it's 99 points, which would equal our second-best run-in of the PL era.

Hopefully it drops down, but as seen from last year, it can't be taken for granted until City actually drop points. Hopefully we can go there and bring it down ourselves. We deserved to get a draw from the game last year for sure. Their wins against Arsenal and Leicester were a bit too comfortable for me to rule out them going on a crazy run just yet.

Given we finish against Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A) and Newcastle (A) I'd really prefer for the title to be wrapped up before those three games since that's definitely very shaky ground to be chased on. Thus, keep the pace up through this difficult schedule and then hopefully reap the rewards as the fixture list gets kinder (on paper) from February onwards.
Unlike us.  I mean are we not on a better run than theirs?  ::) ???
We are, but it's going to end at some point. Hopefully not for a while though. Don't get me wrong, this team is amazing and it's an absolute pleasure to watch them, but I guess some of the disappointments of  the last 30-odd years have messed with my head somewhat!

Of course anyone would. But thats a probability based on what??? Youve made it up? Trust me in my head I think weve got this. I wont honwever get carried away. Its like running a marathon and being a good few miles ahead of the person behind you. Anything can happen. And thats relying on one person alone. A key injury here and there. Etc. Do I think we will win it? Yes. Will I sing it from the mountaintops ... nope. Almost half way.almost. Let that sink in.

No, I haven't made it up.

Probability is calculated on odds. These are the current implied probabilities to win the league from current positions:

Liverpool - 89%
Manchester City - 10.5%
Leicester City - 0.5%
Of course, it's not impossible but you can hardly blame people for getting excited.

If I told you you had an 89% probability of winning the lottery you'd be feeling pretty confident.
No, I don't blame anyone for getting excited. This team is amazing. Up there with the late 80s team for me. Back then though we expected to win the league every year because that's what we had done consistently for the previous decade. Hopefully, if we win it this season it will be the start of a similar period. But we have to win it first.

I'm not going to celebrate until we see Guardiola with the pencils in.
The longer we keep the pedal to the metal and grab three points at all cost, the lower the required form for hitting the target line will get. To me that's the main thing here.

Wolves and Sheffield are critical games in that aspect. Going to Spurs with 58 points on the board is crucial to keep the momentum up and lowering the target form to the end of the season from the current 90-point equivalent to 87.
