I think this is an ideal game for us. Rodgers actually plays football so it should be an open game and that really suits us. I dont expect them to sit back for example.



They sat back against us at Anfield. In fact, they played a real no-nonsense style of football. Soyuncu for example tends to play a bit of football from the back but against us he was just hoofing everything into the stands. They of course may do it differently at home, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them go defensive and just hit it long to Vardy on the break.