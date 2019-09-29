« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander Arnold  (Read 6473 times)

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Trent Alexander Arnold
« on: September 29, 2019, 08:55:22 pm »
Only heard this from a few away games but think its boss

He came up to Anfield he started his first game
Went through Ben Davies he'll never be the same
He's been at Liverpool since he was 6 years old
His name is Trent Alexander Arnold
Logged

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • All is well
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #1 on: December 26, 2019, 10:23:44 pm »
Heard this after his goal tonight:

The scouser in our team
The scouser in our team
He's Alexander Arnold, he's Alexander Arnold
He's Alexander Arnold
The scouser in our team
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #2 on: December 30, 2019, 01:13:42 am »
Quote from: Perham on December 26, 2019, 10:23:44 pm
Heard this after his goal tonight:

The scouser in our team
The scouser in our team
He's Alexander Arnold, he's Alexander Arnold
He's Alexander Arnold
The scouser in our team

It was going last season too. I remember it on a bus in May. The words were "A Scouser in the team" then.
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline mikkocase

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #3 on: January 3, 2020, 01:57:44 am »
Whilst it's a reworked oldie, and not just about Trent, I can't help think this might well be a goer:

Woah, woah, woah,
We've got the best defence in the world,
We've got Robertson, Gomez, Virgil van Dijk,
And Trent Alexander Arno-o-o-o-old.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2020, 10:40:39 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on September 29, 2019, 08:55:22 pm
Only heard this from a few away games but think its boss

He came up to Anfield he started his first game
Went through Ben Davies he'll never be the same
He's been at Liverpool since he was 6 years old
His name is Trent Alexander Arnold

What tune is it sung to mate?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #5 on: January 15, 2020, 08:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on January 11, 2020, 10:40:39 pm
What tune is it sung to mate?
https://youtu.be/LSEBEIvjsSk
There's a link to it being sung. Not sure of the original tune though.
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,202
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #6 on: January 16, 2020, 03:09:54 am »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on January 15, 2020, 08:46:43 pm
https://youtu.be/LSEBEIvjsSk
There's a link to it being sung. Not sure of the original tune though.

The tune is from Push It by Salt N Pepa
Logged

Offline Joxer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • Rafas Redmen, We ride at dawn
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #7 on: February 4, 2024, 08:58:29 am »
Juvenile entry;

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh Trent Alexander Arnold
Hes The Scouser in our team!
From midfield or right back, well score in the attack
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh Trent Alexander Arnold

Rinse & Repeat multiple times
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #8 on: February 9, 2024, 11:34:19 am »
The Jean Arne Rise song could be reprised when he scores?
Logged

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,044
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Trent Alexander Arnold
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:21:35 pm »
To the tune of Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash

I hear our Trent a'comin', he's running down the wing,
He'll pass like Xabi Alonso and shoot like Stevie G,
Trent Alexander Arnold,
A Red like you and me,
Trent Alexander Arnold,
The Scouser in our team !!

When Trent was just a baby,
His daddy told him "Son,
you're gonna be a Red someday and win all that can be won"
Trent Alexander Arnold,
A Red like you and me,
Trent Alexander Arnold,
The Scouser in our team !!

They didn't see it coming,
Made Barca look like shite,
He took his corner quickly,
Then we fucking bounced all night !
Trent Alexander Arnold,
A Red like you and me,
Trent Alexander Arnold,
The Scouser in our team !!


By the talented Andy Hodgson !! (also did the Lucho song - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354109.0)

https://www.tiktok.com/@andyhodgson_music/video/7318006072432725280

https://twitter.com/andyhodgson110/status/1740732879481807256










« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:27 pm by mersey_paradiso »
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 