To the tune of Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny CashI hear our Trent a'comin', he's running down the wing,He'll pass like Xabi Alonso and shoot like Stevie G,Trent Alexander Arnold,A Red like you and me,Trent Alexander Arnold,The Scouser in our team !!When Trent was just a baby,His daddy told him "Son,you're gonna be a Red someday and win all that can be won"Trent Alexander Arnold,A Red like you and me,Trent Alexander Arnold,The Scouser in our team !!They didn't see it coming,Made Barca look like shite,He took his corner quickly,Then we fucking bounced all night !Trent Alexander Arnold,A Red like you and me,Trent Alexander Arnold,The Scouser in our team !!By the talented Andy Hodgson !!