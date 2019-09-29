if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Heard this after his goal tonight:The scouser in our teamThe scouser in our teamHe's Alexander Arnold, he's Alexander ArnoldHe's Alexander ArnoldThe scouser in our team
Only heard this from a few away games but think its bossHe came up to Anfield he started his first gameWent through Ben Davies he'll never be the sameHe's been at Liverpool since he was 6 years oldHis name is Trent Alexander Arnold
What tune is it sung to mate?
https://youtu.be/LSEBEIvjsSkThere's a link to it being sung. Not sure of the original tune though.
