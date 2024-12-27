« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 01:30:08 pm
I can't believe we were managed by the Trivago advert guy.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 02:01:04 pm
He still texts the players, that's nice.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 02:02:04 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 27, 2024, 02:01:04 pm
He still texts the players, that's nice.

As long as someone doesn't text him 'Boss, he hasn't beaten you' when we win the league

Then again, we'll have won the league
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 02:25:18 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on December 13, 2023, 04:52:04 pm
A random post. But sometimes I just like to sit back and appreciate he is here. There will be a day he no longer manages this club. Its just great as of this moment, as the clock on my wall ticks - we are living in a period where this man is managing our club.

No one on rawk needs reminding of this. But its great just to drink-in this reality.

Wow I did not now a few months after this, he would announce he was leaving.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 03:17:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 27, 2024, 06:22:44 am
Klopp was in Darwin earlier in December sampling the Aussie lager in a local boozer.

If they are both consenting adults, then it's really none of our business.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 03:39:53 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on December 27, 2024, 02:25:18 pm
Wow I did not now a few months after this, he would announce he was leaving.
Lynx the Jinx
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 03:56:22 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on December 27, 2024, 03:39:53 pm
Lynx the Jinx

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238850.21880


Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 04:25:41 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on December 27, 2024, 03:56:22 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238850.21880


Copyright: SamAteTheRedAcid

(Would tag him but dont know if that works)

Mods, Mods - remove posting permissions quick - please ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 04:47:28 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 04:48:02 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 04:25:41 pm
Mods, Mods - remove posting permissions quick - please ;D

Now now  ;D

On that same page, I see you are congratulating me when I say curse lifted  after the Barca 4-0. ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 27, 2024, 04:50:44 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on December 27, 2024, 04:48:02 pm
Now now  ;D

On that same page, I see you are congratulating me when I say curse lifted  after the Barca 4-0. ;)

Ok, I'll let you off ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm
Liverpool 2.0.

Love this from Jürgen, from the end of last season, he knew what was ahead  ;D

https://xcancel.com/Mxhbappe/status/1873936732166730187
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm
Oh wow, got me that did. The condition he left the club in was just unbelievably good. What a legacy and what a man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:51:23 am
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm
Oh wow, got me that did. The condition he left the club in was just unbelievably good. What a legacy and what a man.

Jurgen will be forever loved. He was more than just a manager. He was the modern day messiah that we needed at the time
