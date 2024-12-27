As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
He still texts the players, that's nice.
A random post. But sometimes I just like to sit back and appreciate he is here. There will be a day he no longer manages this club. Its just great as of this moment, as the clock on my wall ticks - we are living in a period where this man is managing our club.No one on rawk needs reminding of this. But its great just to drink-in this reality.
Klopp was in Darwin earlier in December sampling the Aussie lager in a local boozer.
Wow I did not now a few months after this, he would announce he was leaving.
Lynx the Jinx
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238850.21880Copyright: SamAteTheRedAcid(Would tag him but dont know if that works)
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Mods, Mods - remove posting permissions quick - please
Now now On that same page, I see you are congratulating me when I say curse lifted after the Barca 4-0.
Oh wow, got me that did. The condition he left the club in was just unbelievably good. What a legacy and what a man.
Page created in 0.07 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.56]