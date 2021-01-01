Is he yeah? Interesting, that.



Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.



Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!



Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived). He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that reallyHence they never actually bought a house.