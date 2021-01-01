« previous next »
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13120 on: Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:23 pm
Is he yeah? Interesting, that.

Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.

Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!

Jurgen needed somewhere to put his own trophies to be fair
Jookie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13121 on: Yesterday at 01:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:44:53 am
I'm blaming FSG. The club own the house, and it's they who are selling because Arne chose not to live in it.

FSG Out!!!  :D

I think its likely being sold to help fund a January signing or to build up the funds to replace Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah this summer.

House sale plus what we can bring in for Alisson and Robertson to fund purchases.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13122 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:23 pm
Is he yeah? Interesting, that.

Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.

Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!

Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived).   He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never  a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that really  ;D  Hence they never actually bought a house.
red_Mark1980

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13123 on: Today at 06:01:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived).   He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never  a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that really  ;D  Hence they never actually bought a house.

Even more so when he and his wife recently became  grandparents.

He was also quite vocal about the fact he couldn't really go out around Liverpool.

Yes he'd walk his dogs to the Freshfield but he'd be mobbed if he went out for a pint in town.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13124 on: Today at 11:11:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:46:01 am
Jürgen's house in Freshfield is up for sale if any of us millionaire Reds on RAWK fancy buying a piece of LFC history. It was also home to Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers before jürgen.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/154262996#/?channel=RES_BUY

I'd have to get rid of the AstroTurf around the pool, I'm afraid. I'm not Luton Town you know.

That gym is taking up too much garden space, Im out
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

vblfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13125 on: Today at 01:35:55 pm »
I would guess very few football managers expect to stay anywhere beyond the next season or so. So imagine thinking of spending a load of money and energy to redecorate when you could be sacked off at no notice and moved from say Liverpool to Milan or Barcelona or where ever at a moments notice. Amazing lifestyle but also always potentially temporary.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13126 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Didnt Rogers live their too, rented it from Gerrard I think
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13127 on: Today at 02:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:38:00 pm
Didnt Rogers live their too, rented it from Gerrard I think

he boughht it from Gerrard, then Rodgers rented it to Jürgen for a bit, then the club bought it from Rodgers.

Id hazard a guess that much of that decoration is from when Gerrard was there, like the godawful pink room for his girls  ;D

Like vblfc said, a manager isn;t really going to waste time decorating a rented home, even one who was as secure as a manager has ever been in his job as Klopp was.
Nick110581

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13128 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
The fake grass round the pool 😂
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13129 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm »
Some comments from Jürgen about joining Red Bull, from an interivew he did with Toni Kroos:

"You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be."

I didn't want to step on anyone's toes  definitely not, Klopp remarked. Personally, I have a deep affection for all my previous clubs. I realize that my actions may be interpreted differently at home compared to abroad.

"I have to be honest. I dont know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy,

"It was always evident to me that I wouldnt simply do nothing," Klopp shared. "And when the opportunity with Red Bull surfaced, I realized it is genuinely outstanding.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13130 on: Today at 03:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:23:23 pm
he boughht it from Gerrard, then Rodgers rented it to Jürgen for a bit, then the club bought it from Rodgers.

Id hazard a guess that much of that decoration is from when Gerrard was there, like the godawful pink room for his girls  ;D

Like vblfc said, a manager isn;t really going to waste time decorating a rented home, even one who was as secure as a manager has ever been in his job as Klopp was.

I did think that room said Alex Curran

Why did the club buy it?
