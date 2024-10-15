Fucking hell hahaha



Klopp - Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.Brailsford- Director of Sport INEOS.Begiristain- Director of Football City Football Group.As I said my point wasn't a question of the morality of the individuals or the organisations but purely about the absurd situation of appointing an individual as the head of a group and then denying Red Bull, INEOS or City Football group have any decisive influence of clubs within that group.Looking at Klopp in particular this is from the Red Bull press release.Jürgen Klopp will take on new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, starting on January 1, 2025  his first appointment since stepping down from a hugely successful spell in charge of Premier League giants Liverpool.In his new position, the charismatic German will oversee. He will not be involved in the clubs day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy. Additionally, the 57-year-old will support the organisations global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.So on one hand Red Bull are completely open about having a network of clubs. Then the next minute they are saying that they don't have a decisive influence over RB Salzburg so they can play in the same competitions as RB Leipzig. It is a complete sham, damages the integrity of the sport and is something I hoped Klopp would not get involved in.It is not comparing him to other individuals or other sporting groups in a moral sense. I just find it disappointing that Kloppo who described himself as a Football romantic and a traditionalist is getting involved with something that for me damages football.