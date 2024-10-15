« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1170860 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,803
  • YNWA
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13040 on: October 15, 2024, 12:28:22 pm »
Let's not get this locked again, eh?
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13041 on: October 15, 2024, 02:05:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 15, 2024, 12:28:22 pm
Let's not get this locked again, eh?

That's a statement I've heard from a couple of mates when i was a younger man.... knowing full well we would....  :D
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,876
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13042 on: October 15, 2024, 05:06:08 pm »
Quote from: bossjon on October 15, 2024, 09:04:19 am
The problem is that we for better or worse put our players and managers on another moral pedestal then other clubs, probably since Shanklys legacy and he sat the standard for everyones moral compass. I can actually get that other clubs think we are to much in that aspect.

Henderson and Klopp put on a role and a myth that they (more the club) kind of created of them, they are just normal guys who likes money like most people (to be fair they are probably "better" than most people in here in terms of moral). They can spout standard "harmless" talking points about hbqt, equality, community, no to racism etc that don't offend anyone and Liverpool fans think they are mother Teresa, but just like the politicians that say the same thing they are still in it for connivence and the money like everyone else.
You can never please anyone, Shankly would never stand for UKs invasions of Iraq or support the Israeli occupation of Palestine etc etc, if Klopp would've said that today many people on RAWK would go berserk. We support and arm the Saudi dictatorship with our taxes, both parties, but then cry wolf when Gerrard works there, is such a hypocrisy from everyone involved.

I cant understand though why players put up with it and try to play something there are not. Just be quiet or honest like Zlatan, Maradona, Cantona etc dont seem to give a fuck or have "controversial" opinions, and in the end people actually respect that more than this PR-created holier than Jesus that many players (and managers) put forward which in 90% of cases are just PR.

Still love Klopp though
Good post mate. The difference nowadays is that everyone involved in football is so under the microscope. Compared to days gone by we know absolutely everything about them and they are frequently asked about off the field stuff. That reached another level I think during lockdown and with BLM. Plus with the way the game has changed and the unbelievable wealth that can be earned by taking jobs in other countries, they have a level of temptation there that past legends wouldnt have been exposed to. Im sure a lot of those blokes whove ended up on the after dinner circuit or have had to sell medals wouldn't have said no to a year or two in Saudi earning a shit load of cash and living like royalty.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,263
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13043 on: October 15, 2024, 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: bossjon on October 15, 2024, 09:04:19 am
The problem is that we for better or worse put our players and managers on another moral pedestal then other clubs, probably since Shanklys legacy and he sat the standard for everyones moral compass. I can actually get that other clubs think we are to much in that aspect.

can't say i feel too fussed, or sympathise with, supporters of other clubs thinking we care too much about morals.

do find it a little strange though that you seem to be speaking out against putting people on pedestals, but in the next breath youre telling us that you know exactly what our iconic but long dead manager's politics would be when applied to modern political examples.

isn't that a textbook example of putting someone on a pedestal? then you put cantona ibrahimoviic and maradona on a pedestal by saying that they're honest (because they're knobheads, they must be honest), whereas british taxpayers are hypocrites because of government arms sales?! bit strange all round, not sure i followed it.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,650
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 11, 2024, 02:57:54 pm
Ah, he's on mute thankfully so didn't see it. Rawk is a better place for it :D

Only shame is I can still see their posts when someone quotes them 🤪
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,990
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 09:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 11, 2024, 02:32:46 pm
Red bull set a precedent that if you made structural changes to the 2nd club in a mco. Then you could pretend that there was no individual or entity with decisive decision making then it was fine for 2 teams from a mco to compete against each other.

That is exactly what City Group and Ineos have done with Girona and Nice. They can now compete in the same competitions. To say that the Red Bull precedent hasn't enabled City Group and Ineos to pursue a mco model is absurd.

Klopp is now the equivalent of Brailsford, Begiristrain et al. Heading up organisations and working with clubs that Red Bull, City Football Group and INeos pretend not to have a decisive influence over.

It is a farce and a sham brings up questions of sporting integrity and is something I hoped Klopp wouldn't have got involved in.

That is not is not comparing the morality of the three organisations just the sporting integrity implications.

Fucking hell hahaha
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,777
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:10:27 pm
Fucking hell hahaha

Klopp - Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.
Brailsford- Director of Sport INEOS.
Begiristain- Director of Football City Football Group.

As I said my point wasn't a question of the morality of the individuals or the organisations but purely about the absurd situation of appointing an individual as the head of a group and then denying Red Bull, INEOS or City Football group have any decisive influence of clubs within that group.

Looking at Klopp in particular this is from the Red Bull press release.

Jürgen Klopp will take on new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, starting on January 1, 2025  his first appointment since stepping down from a hugely successful spell in charge of Premier League giants Liverpool.
In his new position, the charismatic German will oversee Red Bulls international network of soccer clubs. He will not be involved in the clubs day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy. Additionally, the 57-year-old will support the organisations global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

So on one hand Red Bull are completely open about having a network of clubs. Then the next minute they are saying that they don't have a decisive influence over RB Salzburg so they can play in the same competitions as RB Leipzig. It is a complete sham, damages the integrity of the sport and is something I hoped Klopp would not get involved in.

It is not comparing him to other individuals or other sporting groups in a moral sense. I just find it disappointing that Kloppo who described himself as a Football romantic and a traditionalist is getting involved with something that for me damages football.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,402
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm »
Give it a rest, Al. You've made your feelings clear, how many more times do you want to make the same point over and over?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,777
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm
Give it a rest, Al. You've made your feelings clear, how many more times do you want to make the same point over and over?

I was just clarifying my point of view. I felt forced to do that because of the usual posters deliberately taking one line completely out of context.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,803
  • YNWA
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13049 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,560
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13050 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm


 ;D

I hope it took minutes, literal minutes, to produce that work of art...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,848
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 01:26:48 am »
Meme generators, dude... you can find one for anything, it takes seconds
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,560
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 01:29:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:26:48 am
Meme generators, dude... you can find one for anything, it takes seconds

Was that not the joke?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,848
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 03:19:13 am »
Well then you should have used the Rainier Wolfcastle meme generator ;)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,560
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 03:23:22 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:19:13 am
Well then you should have used the Rainier Wolfcastle meme generator ;)

Point taken... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 