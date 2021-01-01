« previous next »
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 07:10:29 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 02:17:28 pm
Our great teams in the 80's were full of tories and Thatcher lovers. Could you imagine the arguing and virtue signalling if social media existed back then if the news got out.

And Tommy Smiths comments about Howard Gayle dont bear repeating.
Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Have we voted if we remove all mention of Klopp from our history books yet? Seems like a landslide inevitability.
Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 07:17:39 pm »
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak · 1m
🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed he has struck a partnership deal with Red Bull.

Its his third major brand partnership deal since joining #LFC.

He is also partnered with McNasty's and Telekom in Hungary.

Fuck sake, it's been in the work years.. RedBull Liverpool soon.
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 07:29:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:10:29 pm
And Tommy Smiths comments about Howard Gayle dont bear repeating.

Wasn't Emlyn Hughes a Tory as well?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 07:37:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:29:31 pm
Wasn't Emlyn Hughes a Tory as well?
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1057/s41293-016-0032-6

The city of Liverpool was Tory for decades.
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 07:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:17:39 pm

Fuck sake, it's been in the work years.. RedBull Liverpool soon.

Wouldn't be a problem going by what seems to be the consensus in this thread. We'd play our home games with white shirts and red pants. Instead of YNWA we'd play a Red Bull commercial before each match. Take down the "This is Anfield"-sign and replace it with a giant bull head. After all, what Red Bull has been doing to clubs like Salzburg is not a big deal and people should just get on with it, right?
Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 07:38:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:29:31 pm
Wasn't Emlyn Hughes a Tory as well?

Burn them all





Jurgen YNWA

Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm »
Are we... the baddies?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:44:15 pm
P.S. Al is taking you off his Christmas card list.

Man City is putting him on theirs
Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm »
Absolutely love the way the posters who have incessantly moaned about the likes of City and Chelsea exploiting loopholes. Are now fully prepared to ignore Red Bull. Who have gone to extraordinary lengths to circumvent 50+1, naming the club after the brand, using the brand image and even pretending Red Bull don't own Leipzig.

Suddenly that doesn't matter. Loopholes are fine.

You can think Kloppo was an amazing coach, did an amazing job and still be disappointed he has joined a repulsive organisation.

Think nuance and shades of grey.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:43:48 pm
Absolutely love the way the posters who have incessantly moaned about the likes of City and Chelsea exploiting loopholes. Are now fully prepared to ignore Red Bull. Who have gone to extraordinary lengths to circumvent 50+1, naming the club after the brand, using the brand image and even pretending Red Bull don't own Leipzig.

Suddenly that doesn't matter. Loopholes are fine.

You can think Kloppo was an amazing coach, did an amazing job and still be disappointed he has joined a repulsive organisation.

Think nuance and shades of grey.

I've never shown any interest in the RB clubs, no real interest in footy outside of LFC to be honest, so I've just read up on them now. What they did with 5th tier SSV Markranstädt to create RB Leipzig doesn't bother me, it looks like, from what I've read, that they just bought the playing licence of the club to create a new club and SSV Markranstädt have carried on in the lower tiers. There's obviously the shenanigans with the name to get the RB in there.

The Salzburg stuff is dodgy though, basically wiping the old club from the history books, that's shit that.

City and Chelsea are still far worse
Jurgen YNWA

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:43:48 pm
Absolutely love the way the posters who have incessantly moaned about the likes of City and Chelsea exploiting loopholes. Are now fully prepared to ignore Red Bull. Who have gone to extraordinary lengths to circumvent 50+1, naming the club after the brand, using the brand image and even pretending Red Bull don't own Leipzig.

Suddenly that doesn't matter. Loopholes are fine.

You can think Kloppo was an amazing coach, did an amazing job and still be disappointed he has joined a repulsive organisation.

Think nuance and shades of grey.

Why are you trying to make this into such a big thing? No one has excused what Red Bull are, you are the one making all these weird points, bringing other clubs into it. You seem to want everyone to share your view for some reason, at the end of the day every one has their own opinion. I never live my life through other people, players and managers come and go, the club stays the same.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm »
50 shades of Jurgen..

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 08:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:24 pm
50 shades of Jurgen..



Can we keep your fantasies out of this?
Jurgen YNWA

Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 08:04:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:01:25 pm
Can we keep your fantasies out of this?

Don't tell me I'm the only one whose thought about Klopp tying them up blindfolded and explaining gegenpressing for 8 hours straight..
Online skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 08:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:04:03 pm
Don't tell me I'm the only one whose thought about Klopp tying them up blindfolded and explaining gegenpressing for 8 hours straight..

With Pep Lijnders in the room watching and drinking a Red Bull.
King Kenny.

Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:04:03 pm
Don't tell me I'm the only one whose thought about Klopp tying them up blindfolded and explaining gegenpressing for 8 hours straight..

With Lijnders in the background annoying you.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 08:06:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:56:00 pm
I've never shown any interest in the RB clubs, no real interest in footy outside of LFC to be honest, so I've just read up on them now. What they did with 5th tier SSV Markranstädt to create RB Leipzig doesn't bother me, it looks like, from what I've read, that they just bought the playing licence of the club to create a new club and SSV Markranstädt have carried on in the lower tiers. There's obviously the shenanigans with the name to get the RB in there.

The Salzburg stuff is dodgy though, basically wiping the old club from the history books, that's shit that.

City and Chelsea are still far worse

What they did with Leipzig was to circumvent the 50+1 rule. They bought 49% of the club and then created 17 fan shares which they basically sold to themselves or Red Bull employees. That meant fans had no say in ticket prices, no say in what colour the team played in and above all removed fans from having any say in how the club was run.

They the did what Neville has done at Salford and just pumped money in and made the lower leagues completely uncompetitive.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12978 on: Today at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:44 pm
With Lijnders in the background annoying you.

More intensity Jurgen. As he smacks your arse with his book.
Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12979 on: Today at 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:57:39 pm
Why are you trying to make this into such a big thing? No one has excused what Red Bull are, you are the one making all these weird points, bringing other clubs into it. You seem to want everyone to share your view for some reason, at the end of the day every one has their own opinion. I never live my life through other people, players and managers come and go, the club stays the same.

Not being funny but you quite rightly complain about City. Red Bull created the pathway for sports washing. What they did by circumventing the rules to promote Red Bull as a brand was followed by the Sportswashers to cleanse their reputation.

They are not on the same level but Red Bull led the way. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"
