Absolutely love the way the posters who have incessantly moaned about the likes of City and Chelsea exploiting loopholes. Are now fully prepared to ignore Red Bull. Who have gone to extraordinary lengths to circumvent 50+1, naming the club after the brand, using the brand image and even pretending Red Bull don't own Leipzig.



Suddenly that doesn't matter. Loopholes are fine.



You can think Kloppo was an amazing coach, did an amazing job and still be disappointed he has joined a repulsive organisation.



Think nuance and shades of grey.



I've never shown any interest in the RB clubs, no real interest in footy outside of LFC to be honest, so I've just read up on them now. What they did with 5th tier SSV Markranstädt to create RB Leipzig doesn't bother me, it looks like, from what I've read, that they just bought the playing licence of the club to create a new club and SSV Markranstädt have carried on in the lower tiers. There's obviously the shenanigans with the name to get the RB in there.The Salzburg stuff is dodgy though, basically wiping the old club from the history books, that's shit that.City and Chelsea are still far worse