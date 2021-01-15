« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

afc tukrish

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:59:12 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 05:10:46 pm
I cannot tell you enough how fucking weird some of you are.



 ;D
Dim Glas

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:55:16 pm
Why? he said the same when he left Dortmund & took the LFC job a few months later. Btw what's the difference between how Bayer Leverkusen developed into a Club & how RB Leipzig have developed into a club. The 50+1 system seems archaic and doesn't allow anybody but Bayern Munich to be competitive. You've got great big German clubs stuck in bundesliga 2 who are a mess on and off the pitch & can't compete, then you've got Bayern winning the league year after year. It's embarrassing for any league where a team can win a league 11 years in a row.

Bayer Leverkusen started as a works team. Not sure how you think that is the same as RB Leipzig.

But I agree, not sure what the extreme reaction to this news is to be honest.

RB Leipzig though are shit, and righfully protested throughout, and the snide way they got their status in Germany isnt to be celebrated. The general principle of 50+1 is great though, even if there are a lot of issues around it, but its sort of the last bastion of meaningful fan led football at the highest level. The sport is eating itself as any PL team fan should finally see by now. Very little to be proud of, and hard to be moralistic while working within it, or even pumping money into it as fans.
Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:02:11 pm
People are so ridiculously tedious these days with their purity tests. You would think he did a Gerrard.

I am just glad he is not managing anywhere, this is pretty much the best situation.
Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm
Unless they get hit for 115 charges. You wouldn't bet against Man City winning 11 in a row either.
Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:07:56 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm
Unless they get hit for 115 charges. You wouldn't bet against Man City winning 11 in a row either.

Eventually Pep is leaving and I think they will go down a level. They will always be a force obviously but they probably will not be as all conquering as they have been.
classycarra

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:47:14 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
But working for FSG for nearly a decade is sound?

I’m no fan of MCOs and football clubs being franchised like the RB group have, but have they really been any worse for the sport than the mass American investors and their hedge fund mentalities?

Yes!*

*that may change down the line, but yes definitely RB are significantly worse for football than FSG**

**circumstances have so far prevented the worst things FSG have lined up, personally speaking - closed shop super league breakaway and MCO
gamble

  • andproctor
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm
Hes earnt the right to do whatever he likes.

Perfect job for him, not day to day which takes him away from family yet still a good earner.

Can understand why dortmund fans dont like them but klopp is free to still work wherever he wants.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
But working for FSG for nearly a decade is sound?

Im no fan of MCOs and football clubs being franchised like the RB group have, but have they really been any worse for the sport than the mass American investors and their hedge fund mentalities?

The perfect owner doesnt exist, but I think state ownership and people like Roman Abramovich are a different kettle of fish compared to the rest.

Have FSG bought Liverpool changed the name to Liverpool Red Sox, changed the badge to a red sock, changed the club colours to red, white and blue and refused to acknowledge the club's history before their takeover? Red Bull have done all those things to Casino Salzburg (changing the name, changing the badge, changing the club colours, refusing to acknowledge the history) when they took over. And we're not talking about a club playing in some lower division that was founded 10 years before that. Salzburg were in the Bundesliga, had been founded in 1933 and had quite some history with quite some success. There's quite a big difference between what (our) American investors with their hedgefund mentalities and Red Bull have been doing.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:06:22 pm
Not sure how Im going to sleep at night after this news.
Crosby Nick

  RAWK Scribe
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:06:22 pm
Not sure how Im going to sleep at night after this news.

Drinking too many highly caffeinated drinks?
elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:18:32 pm
Good luck to the boss, he has earned it.
What exactly is his new job though? Ot is  it a new role they created to position Klopp?
Wabaloolah

  Matchday Commentator
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm
When he left Liverpool.

"Whatever will happen in the future I don't know now but no club, no country for the next year. No other English club ever, I can promise that," said Klopp at a press conference.

No strawman just disappointed that he has gone back on his word.
he's not managing any club though is he so he's not gone back on his word
kavah

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:41:50 pm
exiledintheUSA

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:43:45 pm
Certainly tell its an International break.
Hazell

  RAWK Scribe
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 05:10:46 pm
I cannot tell you enough how fucking weird some of you are.

Hope big Jurg enjoys his new job when the time comes.

:D
Yorkykopite

  RAWK Writer
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:48:31 pm
So you would be fine if he becomes the City manager next season or accepts a role with them?

Jeez, where did THAT come from?
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Whilst with us, he gave us everything he had. He invested everything, emotionally, physically and mentally. Whats more, and the brilliance of the man - he could translate that into every other person in the club, including the millions of fans across the globe.

He gave us the best moments, the best nights, the most successful and euphoric period for a generation.

When he arrived, he had to carry the burden of the past 30 years and the 30 years before that. He made it look easy. But look at how disheveled he was by the end, and look how healthy he looks now.

How bloody ungrateful are we to judge his next professional challenge - having given us the most golden moments consistently for over 30 years. Were a disgrace of a fan base for not supporting him in his next move. Hes an LFC legend - an absolute dream.

And some people cant even wish him well on his next adventure. Because they feel hard done by, get a fucking grip, Juergen deserves better.
Stockholm Syndrome

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
Fwiw I actually find Red Bull as more palatable to me that current Dortmund

I'm happier with a club bending the 50+1 rule than a club accepting a sponsorship from arms dealers.

Someone mentioned drawing a line of what you think is moral and not, and sticking to that and that's basically what everyone has to do to function. Draw your line and stick to it, and be accepting of the drawbacks/criticisms of what you are ok with.

I don't think anything Klopp has done is going against his line nor is it diminishing everything he has done, or everything he has supported. You can be left leaning and take various stances on human rights, and work for a bit corporation
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm
https://youtu.be/R0bvRNPSV74?si=y6yr4WasspH0pLnl

Short memories, enjoy him and wish him well.
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm
"This is the best club in the world, I don't care what other people think." "We will not live forever here because at one point we will go back to Germany, whenever that will be, but it was always clear we will stay connected

Lets stay connected. Its not like hes gone to United, Everton or fucking Man City.
Eeyore

  Campaigns
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
Fwiw I actually find Red Bull as more palatable to me that current Dortmund

I'm happier with a club bending the 50+1 rule than a club accepting a sponsorship from arms dealers.

Someone mentioned drawing a line of what you think is moral and not, and sticking to that and that's basically what everyone has to do to function. Draw your line and stick to it, and be accepting of the drawbacks/criticisms of what you are ok with.

I don't think anything Klopp has done is going against his line nor is it diminishing everything he has done, or everything he has supported. You can be left leaning and take various stances on human rights, and work for a bit corporation

Dortmund fans protested against the arms dealer sponsorship though. Klopp then fist pumped those fans at a testimonial and then joined Dortmund's rivals weeks later.

The disappointment for me is that Klopp used the fan culture at Dortmund and Liverpool and has now joined Red Bull who are the anti fan culture multinational.

I want Klopp to do well but that would mean Red Bull doing well. For me it is a similar situation to Rafa at Chelsea.
classycarra

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
Fwiw I actually find Red Bull as more palatable to me that current Dortmund

I'm happier with a club bending the 50+1 rule than a club accepting a sponsorship from arms dealers.
presumably you find RB more palatable than LFC (and maybe Dortmund) too then, given we take sponsorship from standard chartered who help launder money for terrorists to use to kill civilians?
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
Given that hes got a break clause in his contract for the Germany job, I dont see him staying there very long.

And imagine being the Germany manager? Klopp is available and wants your job.  Theres no pressure lad!
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Al's turned on Klopp now? Bloody hell, there'll be no one left :D
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:30:55 pm
Pearl clutching over this is something I just cant do.

Hes a hero. Literally couldnt care less if hes joined a big organisation as part of his post-LFC life.

This seems like the right attitude to me. 
DangerScouse

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
Drinking too many highly caffeinated drinks?

 ;D
Yorkykopite

  RAWK Writer
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Al's turned on Klopp now? Bloody hell, there'll be no one left :D

Apparently if you're not absolutely pissed off with Klopp about this it means you don't mind if he becomes the next manager of Man City.
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm
Dortmund fans protested against the arms dealer sponsorship though. Klopp then fist pumped those fans at a testimonial and then joined Dortmund's rivals weeks later.

The disappointment for me is that Klopp used the fan culture at Dortmund and Liverpool and has now joined Red Bull who are the anti fan culture multinational.

I want Klopp to do well but that would mean Red Bull doing well. For me it is a similar situation to Rafa at Chelsea.

And what about Kenny, when he went Blackburn - how did / do you feel about that?
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm
Apparently if you're not absolutely pissed off with Klopp about this it means you don't mind if he becomes the next manager of Man City.

:D ah, how lovely
Eeyore

  Campaigns
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm
Apparently if you're not absolutely pissed off with Klopp about this it means you don't mind if he becomes the next manager of Man City.

Hyperbole even for you mate. All I have expressed is disappointment that Klopp has joined one of Dortmund's rivals and an organisation I see as anti fan culture.
Peabee

  Matchday Commentator
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12910 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
You shouldn't put someone on a pedestal. Klopp loves football yeah, but he also loves money.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 12:31:46 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
presumably you find RB more palatable than LFC (and maybe Dortmund) too then, given we take sponsorship from standard chartered who help launder money for terrorists to use to kill civilians?

What's the story on standard chartered, I know it's shady but I don't know what it actually is as an issue. I haven't got a stance because I don't know enough to comment or think on it.

I just know accepting sponsorship from direct arms dealers doesn't pass the sniff test for me, where as red bull is shitty behavior but not one I am actively fighting because you have to pick your fights to function in society.

If we want to go down the rabbit hole then hate all football because most shirt and boot and perhaps even ball manufacturers are using sweatshop labor.

Or hate all modern technology and the phone I am typing on as most items of modern electronics use conflict materials that can only be mined from slave labor mines run by armed groups in the DRC

Again you draw your line of what you can/will stand against, keep to that, and accept the drawbacks and problems of what you aren't actively against. Because you can't fight every social battle so you fight the ones you can, and accept the issues with what you aren't directly fighting against.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 12:35:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm
Dortmund fans protested against the arms dealer sponsorship though. Klopp then fist pumped those fans at a testimonial and then joined Dortmund's rivals weeks later.

The disappointment for me is that Klopp used the fan culture at Dortmund and Liverpool and has now joined Red Bull who are the anti fan culture multinational.

I want Klopp to do well but that would mean Red Bull doing well. For me it is a similar situation to Rafa at Chelsea.

And the Dortmund fans are some of the best in the world, I have no problem with them. But I do with the club.

You say Klopp used the fan culture as if this was his end goal, to exploit the fans for his personal gain. He was a part of it, he is a part of it.

Again the point of my post is you draw your lines on what is acceptable, and nothing Klopp has done taking this job works against what he has stated he stands for. He can be left leaning, for human rights, a lover of football, and work for a massive corporation. I imagine a bunch of our own fans do exactly the same.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 12:59:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Hyperbole even for you mate. All I have expressed is disappointment that Klopp has joined one of Dortmund's rivals and an organisation I see as anti fan culture.

Leipzig arent a rival of BVB. Its like saying Man City is a Liverpool rival - they arent.

Im sure loads of BVB fans are upset at Jürgen, but theyll get over it.

People have views of their hero's, that  actually isnt reality. Klopp is a highly motivated football man who loves the sport and wants to be involoved in it again. This hell see as the perfect job for how he feels now. Not on the touchline, none of that stress that was clearly wearing him down, but still with a big imput into the sport he loves.
Offline him_15

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12914 on: Today at 03:57:09 am »
A pretty good move for Jurgen IMO.
Offline lindylou100

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 08:41:44 am »
Just sounds like Klopp wants to focus on something he enjoys, player development. Taking this role means he can oversee more player development in a unified way than he would at a single club. I wouldnt be surprised if this was his way of working on improving players for the benefit of the German national team. Theyve been crap lately and lets not forget the role he played in transforming our own academy.

Ill be interested to see what sort of impact he has in future.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Hyperbole even for you mate. All I have expressed is disappointment that Klopp has joined one of Dortmund's rivals and an organisation I see as anti fan culture.

It's not quite "all". You also "expressed" this.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:48:31 pm
So you would be fine if he becomes the City manager next season or accepts a role with them?
Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12917 on: Today at 08:44:39 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm
And what about Kenny, when he went Blackburn - how did / do you feel about that?

Not really the same though is it?
Online B0151?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12918 on: Today at 09:16:58 am »
Im sorry but i don't have sympathy with German football fans being so protective of a system and club model that saw Bayern Munich winning 11 in a row (and another long streak before that). I get they are protective of fan ownership but i don't think their league works. They should have more elite clubs than just Bayern...

Hopefully Xabi breaking that streak ensures a new dawn of competition but it's more likely Bayern will go on another run of 10...
Offline kezzy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12919 on: Today at 09:18:49 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm


For me, he was a great football manager with bags of charisma. I didnt see him as anything more.

Spot on, I couldnt have summed it up any better. 
