presumably you find RB more palatable than LFC (and maybe Dortmund) too then, given we take sponsorship from standard chartered who help launder money for terrorists to use to kill civilians?



What's the story on standard chartered, I know it's shady but I don't know what it actually is as an issue. I haven't got a stance because I don't know enough to comment or think on it.I just know accepting sponsorship from direct arms dealers doesn't pass the sniff test for me, where as red bull is shitty behavior but not one I am actively fighting because you have to pick your fights to function in society.If we want to go down the rabbit hole then hate all football because most shirt and boot and perhaps even ball manufacturers are using sweatshop labor.Or hate all modern technology and the phone I am typing on as most items of modern electronics use conflict materials that can only be mined from slave labor mines run by armed groups in the DRCAgain you draw your line of what you can/will stand against, keep to that, and accept the drawbacks and problems of what you aren't actively against. Because you can't fight every social battle so you fight the ones you can, and accept the issues with what you aren't directly fighting against.