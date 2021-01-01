« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

ByrdmanLFC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12840 on: Today at 05:14:33 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:02:06 pm
Doesn't he do advertisements over in Germany for a shady insurance company or something?

Yeah Deutsche Vermögensberatung, they are like a pyramid scheme. Always found it extremely weird seeing him in those ads, especially because that company is known to be shady as fuck
Fitzy.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12841 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm
Pearl clutching over this is something I just cant do.

Hes a hero. Literally couldnt care less if hes joined a big organisation as part of his post-LFC life.
masher

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12842 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm
Not sure if this is true about our fan base in general or this is just RAWK but some proper weirdos in here. Easy to preach morality from their keyboards.
A-Bomb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12843 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Was Effes lurking in the manger?

:lmao

Nah it wasnt on his laptop!
markmywords

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12844 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm
Jurgen done a similiar thing to what RAWKites do.  We draw an imaginery line in the sand to denote what is morally slightly dubious and what is absolutely wrong and place ourselves in between.

When Saudi were offering big money for past it fabinho we took the money, told ourselves we were doing it with a heavy heart(as if that makes it alright) but were adamant we WOULDN't accept saudi ownership though.  When FSG suggest multi - club ownership again we deem it morally dubious but allowable.  Most people in life do this however and like them we become absolute experts at declaring how different this is from the real bastards at city. 

As I see it, it is delicate balance, but if hitler was buying football clubs that would the thing that would be the new morally unacceptable thing and saudi ownership would suddenly become dubious but allowable overnight.  I personally didn't want to accept the fabinho cash or multi club ownership, but I'm alone on that in here
Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12845 on: Today at 05:39:39 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:46:11 pm
Dave Grohl and now Jurgen.

Not be a good few weeks for the public perception of nice guys

What's up with Dave Grohl?
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12846 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:38:31 pm
Jurgen done a similiar thing to what RAWKites do.  We draw an imaginery line in the sand to denote what is morally slightly dubious and what is absolutely wrong and place ourselves in between.

When Saudi were offering big money for past it fabinho we took the money, told ourselves we were doing it with a heavy heart(as if that makes it alright) but were adamant we WOULDN't accept saudi ownership though.  When FSG suggest multi - club ownership again we deem it morally dubious but allowable.  Most people in life do this however and like them we become absolute experts at declaring how different this is from the real bastards at city. 

As I see it, it is delicate balance, but if hitler was buying football clubs that would the thing that would be the new morally unacceptable thing and saudi ownership would suddenly become dubious but allowable overnight.  I personally didn't want to accept the fabinho cash or multi club ownership, but I'm alone on that in here

Dont think many here are happy about multi club ownership. Plenty have certainly spoken out about LFC wanting in on it.

Football is a long slippery slope anyway. Liverpool gladly buy from Red Bull clubs, no one has an issue with those players coming here either.   Its impossible to excist in this sport at this level these days without it being an utter shit show of moral hurdles. UEFA, FIFA are so in deep with far more dubious people than Red Bull, yet we all cheer our team on in the CL, or the world club championships when its held in the emirate states, and have little problem with the club going on warm weather training out their either etc etc. 

I dont think Klopp has ever spoken out against red bull has he? Not sure hes done anything here, its others whove decided for him that hes being a hypocrite.
Red_Mist

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12847 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm
The one and only time Ive drunk red bull is about 20 years ago when I drank a whole jug of vodka red bull in a Wetherspoons. When I went home afterwards I went for a piss and pulled the sliding bathroom door clean off its hinges. I was like the Incredible Hulk, without the shredded clothes or green skin. Horrible stuff, never drunk it since!

This sad tale has nothing to do with Jürgen who is and always will be a Liverpool legend and can do whatever the feck he wants with the rest of his life.
Eeyore

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12848 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:30:55 pm
Pearl clutching over this is something I just cant do.

Hes a hero. Literally couldnt care less if hes joined a big organisation as part of his post-LFC life.

So you would be fine if he becomes the City manager next season or accepts a role with them?
Rhi

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12849 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:48:31 pm
So you would be fine if he becomes the City manager next season or accepts a role with them?

Pack it in with this straw man stuff Al.
Garlic Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12850 on: Today at 06:02:08 pm
Good luck to him. Im not remotely surprised he decided to swerve the dugout for a bit. Pretty sure it was Mike Gordon that said Jurgen would be running a major organisation if he wasnt in football, such is the strength of his leadership qualities.

Not sure why anyone gives a shit what the Dortmund fans think of it, hes not managed them for nearly a decade, he doesnt owe anyone a lifetime of loyalty, including us.
Draex

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12851 on: Today at 06:05:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:39:39 pm
What's up with Dave Grohl?

Cheated on his wife and had a child with the affair woman
Pistolero

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12852 on: Today at 06:06:11 pm
Turning believers into bellends...
Eeyore

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12853 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:52:45 pm
Pack it in with this straw man stuff Al.

When he left Liverpool.

"Whatever will happen in the future I don't know now but no club, no country for the next year. No other English club ever, I can promise that," said Klopp at a press conference.

No strawman just disappointed that he has gone back on his word.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12854 on: Today at 06:08:43 pm
It;s a Wenger type role at FIFA for fucks sakes. He's not coaching anyone.  And the only break in his clause is for the German national job.
