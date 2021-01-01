Jurgen done a similiar thing to what RAWKites do. We draw an imaginery line in the sand to denote what is morally slightly dubious and what is absolutely wrong and place ourselves in between.



When Saudi were offering big money for past it fabinho we took the money, told ourselves we were doing it with a heavy heart(as if that makes it alright) but were adamant we WOULDN't accept saudi ownership though. When FSG suggest multi - club ownership again we deem it morally dubious but allowable. Most people in life do this however and like them we become absolute experts at declaring how different this is from the real bastards at city.



As I see it, it is delicate balance, but if hitler was buying football clubs that would the thing that would be the new morally unacceptable thing and saudi ownership would suddenly become dubious but allowable overnight. I personally didn't want to accept the fabinho cash or multi club ownership, but I'm alone on that in here