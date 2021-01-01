So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Klopp put himself on a pedestal anyone saying any different is being obtuse.
Really ?Not so long ago, the Redbull Clubs were generally hated on here. Why they felt the need to announce this (coughPEPcough), after 7 games, I mean ffs at least wait until the following year, especially as he's not even clocking in for 3 months.That's not me tearing him down by the way, not that I've seen any of that in here (still a bit to catch up on).
he put himself on s pedestal? Whst the fuck are you talking about When did he do that? What has he said to make you think that
And you're obtuse for believing he's infallible.
Fighting the good fight man. Taking on the PL, UEFA, FIFA over the number of games and scheduling. Commenting on how only certain teams can spend what they want. Speaking out about player welfare, speaking out about LGBTQ+ causes. Speaking up for the less well off in society. Hes done it all and if you dont think thats putting yourself on a pedestal then thats fine well agree to disagree. Its not exactly staying silent and staying out of the limelight though is it.
I couldn't give two fucks mate.
What a shit show this thread is. - some would have you believe he bedded the Virgin Mary in front of Jesus, Joseph and the donkey
God knows what the response would be, had he have taken another managerial role in club football.Cant we just be pleased for him and his family and wish him all the best?
Pep Guardiola has done all of these things
So you would be fine with Jürgen taking a role with City or United?
There were a couple of posts earlier on were the ones which were over the top. The bottom line for me is he is a free man, he can do what he wants. He is not our personal property. Besides which how many battles do people want to fight? We all know the way football has been going. I see this as a small fit for him, which suits his needs for now; that is all.
I agree mainly.Just think this was pre-planned.
Things he gets slaughtered for on here. In the same way Henderson got stick for promoting equal rights and then taking the Saudi coin.Klopp has every right to take the dough from red bull. As football fans we have every right to be disappointed that he put money above his legacy with Dortmund fans and football fans in general.
