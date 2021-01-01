« previous next »
Klopp put himself on a pedestal anyone saying any different is being obtuse.
The man is a hero. Get in the bin if you're negative about him. Must be tiring being a 24 hour moral beacon of virtue.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:57:06 pm
Klopp put himself on a pedestal anyone saying any different is being obtuse.
he put himself on s pedestal? Whst the fuck are you talking about  :lmao When did he do that? What has he said to make you think that
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:44:15 pm
Really ?


Not so long ago, the Redbull Clubs were generally hated on here. Why they felt the need to announce this (coughPEPcough), after 7 games, I mean ffs at least wait until the following year, especially as he's not even clocking in for 3 months.

That's not me tearing him down by the way, not that I've seen any of that in here (still a bit to catch up on).

There were a couple of posts earlier on were the ones which were over the top. The bottom line for me is he is a free man, he can do what he wants. He is not our personal property. Besides which how many battles do people want to fight? We all know the way football has been going. I see this as a small fit for him, which suits his needs for now; that is all.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:00:03 pm
he put himself on s pedestal? Whst the fuck are you talking about  :lmao When did he do that? What has he said to make you think that

Fighting the good fight man. Taking on the PL, UEFA, FIFA over the number of games and scheduling. Commenting on how only certain teams can spend what they want. Speaking out about player welfare, speaking out about LGBTQ+ causes. Speaking up for the less well off in society. Hes done it all and if you dont think thats putting yourself on a pedestal then thats fine well agree to disagree. Its not exactly staying silent and staying out of the limelight though is it.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:57:06 pm
Klopp put himself on a pedestal anyone saying any different is being obtuse.

And you're obtuse for believing he's infallible.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:09:39 pm
And you're obtuse for believing he's infallible.

Haha where did I say hes infallible? I said people are allowed to disagree with things he does just as much as theyre allowed to champion him for other things hes done.

The fucking state of this place  ;D
What a shit show this thread is. - some would have you believe he bedded the Virgin Mary in front of Jesus, Joseph and the donkey

God knows what the response would be, had he have taken another managerial role in club football.

Cant we just be pleased for him and his family and wish him all the best?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:07:18 pm
Fighting the good fight man. Taking on the PL, UEFA, FIFA over the number of games and scheduling. Commenting on how only certain teams can spend what they want. Speaking out about player welfare, speaking out about LGBTQ+ causes. Speaking up for the less well off in society. Hes done it all and if you dont think thats putting yourself on a pedestal then thats fine well agree to disagree. Its not exactly staying silent and staying out of the limelight though is it.

Pep Guardiola has done all of these things
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:38 pm
I couldn't give two fucks mate.

So you would be fine with Jürgen taking a role with City or United?
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:14:01 pm
What a shit show this thread is. - some would have you believe he bedded the Virgin Mary in front of Jesus, Joseph and the donkey

God knows what the response would be, had he have taken another managerial role in club football.

Cant we just be pleased for him and his family and wish him all the best?
Ive not read any negative comments. Some people just pointing out how dortmund fans may be feeling (which I admit is a bit bizarre). But everything else is wishing him good luck and glad he is back in the game.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:14:01 pm
What a shit show this thread is. - some would have you believe he bedded the Virgin Mary in front of Jesus, Joseph and the donkey

God knows what the response would be, had he have taken another managerial role in club football.

Cant we just be pleased for him and his family and wish him all the best?

I think theyre has been maybe 2 posts that could be considered slightly over the top. Neither of those posts have commented on the fact he has taken up another job. The two people are upset at who he has chosen to be employed by.


Its not the same as the sport washers but its close enough to it. Pretty sure Stoa is Austrian and he cant be happy with what Red Bull have done to the football landscape there.

Imagine hed taken up a position at Chelsea and you had a German or Austrian poster coming on here telling everyone its not a big deal etc.

The people who are upset about this are allowed to be upset. It shouldnt affect someone elses day whether they are upset or not.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:15:44 pm
Pep Guardiola has done all of these things

And Im sure theres some people out there who see him as one of the best people in football. What is your point.

Yes he has also put himself on a pedestal. Ive no problem calling him a hypocritical twat due to who he has chosen to be employed by.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:18:40 pm
So you would be fine with Jürgen taking a role with City or United?

Well he hasn't.  ;D

I don;t give a fuck what he does outside of Liverpool. As long as he's happy and not doing something that brings him and his family universal shame, all is good with me.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:15:44 pm
Pep Guardiola has done all of these things

He's also bald and a drug cheat, it doesn;t count.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:48:16 pm

;D one of the funniest things i've seen on here in ages, well played Draex!
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:15:44 pm
Pep Guardiola has done all of these things

Things he gets slaughtered for on here. In the same way Henderson got stick for promoting equal rights and then taking the Saudi coin.

Klopp has every right to take the dough from red bull. As football fans we have every right to be disappointed that he put money above his legacy with Dortmund fans and football fans in general.
fuck me....talk about RAWK will eat itself... ;D ....this UEFA Nations League has got a lot to answer for
what a weird job to take, guess he has energy now

Our new training ground is based on the Red Bull setup with Klopp's input. He's been a fan of that setup for years. This isn't a new thing here with him.  We also went to Austria nearly evrey fuckin' summer for pre season for a reason too. ;D
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:03:21 pm
There were a couple of posts earlier on were the ones which were over the top. The bottom line for me is he is a free man, he can do what he wants. He is not our personal property. Besides which how many battles do people want to fight? We all know the way football has been going. I see this as a small fit for him, which suits his needs for now; that is all.

I agree mainly.

Just think this was pre-planned.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:15:44 pm
Pep Guardiola has done all of these things
When has Guardiola talked about LGTBQ causes? He certainly hasn't done it while being feted in AD.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:31:18 pm
I agree mainly.

Just think this was pre-planned.

No idea whether it was pre-planned or not. But I would say it was obvious he'd had his fill of the Premier League.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:23:55 pm
Things he gets slaughtered for on here. In the same way Henderson got stick for promoting equal rights and then taking the Saudi coin.

Klopp has every right to take the dough from red bull. As football fans we have every right to be disappointed that he put money above his legacy with Dortmund fans and football fans in general.

I guess it all depends on how you see Klopp/football managers. No doubt we dont want our manager to be an arsehole and to generally be a decent and likeable bloke, but some take it too far and treat them as if theyre social revolutionaries.

For me, he was a great football manager with bags of charisma. I didnt see him as anything more.
Hes always been a bit of a cheerleader of Red Bull oddly enough, and goodness knows Liverpool have been happy to deal with them too!

Anyway, good luck to him, GH did something similar no? A cushy job really while he waits for the Germany job.
