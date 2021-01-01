It's a disgusting move. Red Bull are as plastic as a club can be. They are what is wrong with modern football. Not on the same level as man city with their oil dictatorship money, but they're very close. For Klopp it's clear why he took the job. It's a way to stay in touch with football, it's not that stressful a job as being manager or sporting director and it's basically a nice side gig for him while he's waiting for the job he actually wants. I'm still disappointed that he took that job...



I mean, I think the Red Bull teams are as plastic as the next guy, but even still, they can't be described as being anywhere near as bad as a team owned by a bloodthirsty, despotic regime which has never found a human right it couldn't abuse, uses slave labour and systemically oppresses the majority of its population.Yeah, Red Bull drinks are a bit shit, and the multi-club thing is tacky, but is that much worse than being owned by a pharmaceutical company? The main difference between them and (say) Bayer, is that Bayer AG has been at the game for a lot longer.