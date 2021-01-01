« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12720 on: Today at 11:37:15 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:27:05 am
Sounds a bit of a shit job to be honest, especially after managing Dortmund and Liverpool.

I reckon he'll do it for 18 months and then become the Germany manager after the next World Cup.

Get paid stupid money to work less hours and be out of the limelight, while still working in football, and can spend time with his family.

Would fucking love that job me   ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12721 on: Today at 11:45:38 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:13 am
Minority shareholder with no position on the board of directors

So not really much control if any

Ta :thumbup
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12722 on: Today at 11:47:33 am
Lost count of the number of posters that used to insist that Klopp hated buying footballers at Liverpool and it was his choice to not do transfers even when we desperately needed players. It was bollocks of course and hopefully theyll now realise that since hes taken a job in an organisation that exist to trade players for profit as if theyre livestock. Or maybe theyll just choose to not buy anybody anymore. Who knows eh?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12723 on: Today at 11:48:24 am
Some overreactions as usual.

good luck to him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12724 on: Today at 11:48:44 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:08:27 am
It's a disgusting move. Red Bull are as plastic as a club can be. They are what is wrong with modern football. Not on the same level as man city with their oil dictatorship money, but they're very close. For Klopp it's clear why he took the job. It's a way to stay in touch with football, it's not that stressful a job as being manager or sporting director and it's basically a nice side gig for him while he's waiting for the job he actually wants. I'm still disappointed that he took that job...

I mean, I think the Red Bull teams are as plastic as the next guy, but even still, they can't be described as being anywhere near as bad as a team owned by a bloodthirsty, despotic regime which has never found a human right it couldn't abuse, uses slave labour and systemically oppresses the majority of its population.

Yeah, Red Bull drinks are a bit shit, and the multi-club thing is tacky, but is that much worse than being owned by a pharmaceutical company? The main difference between them and (say) Bayer, is that Bayer AG has been at the game for a lot longer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12725 on: Today at 11:50:49 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:47:33 am
Lost count of the number of posters that used to insist that Klopp hated buying footballers at Liverpool and it was his choice to not do transfers even when we desperately needed players. It was bollocks of course and hopefully theyll now realise that since hes taken a job in an organisation that exist to trade players for profit as if theyre livestock. Or maybe theyll just choose to not buy anybody anymore. Who knows eh?

Isn't your post an oxymoron?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12726 on: Today at 11:53:57 am
Could be an asset to us in signing players from those clubs in future ? Good luck to him miss the fella.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12727 on: Today at 11:58:00 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:37:15 am
Get paid stupid money to work less hours and be out of the limelight, while still working in football, and can spend time with his family.

Would fucking love that job me   ;D

Yeah, I'd love it as a nobody, but for him it'll obviously never match the excitement you get from having managed huge clubs. Of course, I'm not sure he's really looking for that anymore, so fair enough.

On another note - There's no need to do all the 'whataboutism' comparing Red Bull to other regimes. They're shit, they're all shit, and it's a pretty shit move IMO. I hate any multi-club operations, they're crap for the sport.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12728 on: Today at 11:59:38 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:08:27 am
It's a disgusting move. Red Bull are as plastic as a club can be. They are what is wrong with modern football. Not on the same level as man city with their oil dictatorship money, but they're very close. For Klopp it's clear why he took the job. It's a way to stay in touch with football, it's not that stressful a job as being manager or sporting director and it's basically a nice side gig for him while he's waiting for the job he actually wants. I'm still disappointed that he took that job...

Is there a prize for the oddest most over the top reaction?! Disgusting?! Bloke has grafted for years and he's now been offered a role that likely suits him perfectly for where he is career wise. Good luck to him.
