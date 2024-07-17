« previous next »
Depends when he put his bet on....  ;D

Na he'll be taking them on betfair.
Maybe not anymore considering the latest Argentina scandal...

Has the corned beef gone up again ?
The British press would be photoshopping his head to look like schitzel if he didn't win every game 7-0.
So the Klopp era is now a section of the club museum. How time flies 😞
Imagine if we'd have signed him.

Bet De Bruyne would have loved to play for someone like Jurgen.
Good to see Big Jurgen enjoying himself stress free. He deserves it.
The denim is coming back. He's assimilating back to German
De Bruyne. Fucking hell... Hahahaha!!!  ;D  ;D
Imagine if we'd have signed him.

Bet De Bruyne would have loved to play for someone like Jurgen.

:D
I look at klopp dress like that and just hear motorheads song "Time to play the game  !"
Quote from: NarutoReds on July 24, 2024, 05:20:27 am

Pictured above , from left to right, 65 year old Jason Donovan and Bungle from 1980s TV Show Rainbow (Who  is just out of rehab)
Good to see Big Jurgen enjoying himself stress free. He deserves it.
he looks like he's put on a couple of pounds as well. looks very healthy and happy.
Seeing this a few places, comments from today. Do we believe it? I have to say, selfishly, I'd be delighted to never have to go through the pain of seeing him manage someone else.
They've omitted some other parts of the full quote, I think he'll be back managing next season.


"Let's see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment," he said.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach. I didn't quit on a whim, it was a general decision.

"I've also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months.

"I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."
I saw quotes today from which I inferred that he doesn't want a full-time coaching job and, at the moment, not even a national team.
Ah, see above.
They've omitted some other parts of the full quote, I think he'll be back managing next season.


"Let's see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment," he said.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach. I didn't quit on a whim, it was a general decision.

"I've also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months.

"I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."

Yeah he will definitely be back. He will get bored with holidaying and he is a people person, a technical role doesn't work for him.
They've omitted some other parts of the full quote, I think he'll be back managing next season.


"Let's see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment," he said.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach. I didn't quit on a whim, it was a general decision.

"I've also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months.

"I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."

Yeah, he hasn't said anything we didn't really know already. His answer (in what seems to have been a German interview/talk) was "If I had to decide today whether I will ever coach a team again "Yes" or "No", my decision would be "No". Thankfully, I don't have to make that decision today. So, let's see what it'll be like in a few months".
Seeing this a few places, comments from today. Do we believe it? I have to say, selfishly, I'd be delighted to never have to go through the pain of seeing him manage someone else.

thats a perfect example of engagement farming by ESPN on Twitter!

Loads of snippets from quotes, from a coaching conference he was at, stuck together. The bit about the best clubs was his answer to being asked if hed coach Bayern, and his response was he already had coached the best clubs in the world  :P
