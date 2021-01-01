« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Ornstein just tweeted that Klopp 'politely rebuffed' the approach which I don't blame him for, for about a million different reasons.
Lone Star Red:
Ornstein just tweeted that Klopp 'politely rebuffed' the approach which I don't blame him for, for about a million different reasons.
*quietly takes off MAGA hat*
He can continue to enjoy his time off and figure out what to do later.  It's entirely possible Nagelsmann gets hired at a major club within the next year, so he could have that opportunity.  Or maybe he'd like to be on TV again for the World Cup and just enjoy retirement.

No need to rush back into a US gig, though I like the federation for trying.
I hope he does take an International job.
kvarmeismydad:
I hope he does take an International job.

Like gibraltar!
I think he's already mentioned that he won't be open to player-manager jobs.
Obviously the Germany job is the one he wants, but I think the US would be great for him. Might actually make me care about the USMNT, too. I'd rather see him take a long break and recuperate, though, so I'm glad he's said no.
I just want him to be happy.
Klopp couldn't wait to get out of Brexit Britain, so I doubt he's keen to head to Project 2025 USA.
Peabee:
Klopp couldn't wait to get out of Brexit Britain, so I doubt he's keen to head to Project 2025 USA.
Would have been good exposure for his presidential campaign though
paulrazor:
Has been made an honorary ambassador of the LFC foundation

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/foundation/news/jurgen-klopp-proud-be-named-first-ever-lfc-foundation-honorary-ambassador

Looking forward to the Jurgen Klopp brand Ferrero Rocher!
paulrazor:
Has been made an honorary ambassador of the LFC foundation

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/foundation/news/jurgen-klopp-proud-be-named-first-ever-lfc-foundation-honorary-ambassador

He mentioned this during the event at the Echo Arena and I wondered when it would be announced, he obviously jumped the gun a bit ;D
redgriffin73:
He mentioned this during the event at the Echo Arena and I wondered when it would be announced, he obviously jumped the gun a bit ;D

what with this, and his Arne Slot chant, Kloppo gives zero fucks with waiting for offical announcements  :P
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)

Samie:
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)



Where's his glasses and his original teeth?  ???
Samie:
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)



Was he particularly well known for wearing nike slides and whats with multiple of the same home shirt
