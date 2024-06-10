« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1089959 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12520 on: June 10, 2024, 06:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 10, 2024, 02:14:49 pm
last thing I want to do is contrubute more about another manager in the Kloppo thread, but that there is a mad take  ;D Imagine saying not winning a league is better than winning a league.
David Moyes likes this.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12521 on: June 10, 2024, 07:26:00 pm »
He was a pleasure to watch the best centre half I have seen, read the game like no other.. Despite his talent he was humble and just an ordinary bloke. I hope the guy gets through this.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12522 on: June 10, 2024, 09:05:54 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on June 10, 2024, 07:26:00 pm
He was a pleasure to watch the best centre half I have seen, read the game like no other.. Despite his talent he was humble and just an ordinary bloke. I hope the guy gets through this.
Wrong thread? 🤔
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12523 on: June 11, 2024, 10:25:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 10, 2024, 09:05:54 pm
Wrong thread? 🤔
I think he's talking about Klopp's playing career at Mainz and how he's coping with leaving LFC  ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12524 on: June 13, 2024, 04:42:48 pm »
All seems a bit meh without Jurgen doesn't it?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12525 on: June 13, 2024, 07:10:28 pm »
yep!

Hes back in Liverpool again though, for Taylor Swift concert   ;D

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8KgbkZsDRr/
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12526 on: June 13, 2024, 07:19:48 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12527 on: June 13, 2024, 08:19:18 pm »
Lucky Umut gets to touch him up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12528 on: June 13, 2024, 09:25:13 pm »
Haha. It's unhealthy how much I love this man. I'm a Swifty equivalent.
A Kloppy if you will.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12529 on: June 13, 2024, 09:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 13, 2024, 04:42:48 pm
All seems a bit meh without Jurgen doesn't it?

No Kloppo, No party.

(That and the dud ending of the season makes this a drag).
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12530 on: June 13, 2024, 09:37:26 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12531 on: Yesterday at 03:29:17 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12532 on: Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm »
I can see a 'Retired Jurgen' meme developing here... ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12533 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12534 on: Yesterday at 06:14:03 pm »
Much better!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12535 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm »
Is that Vinny from Brassic with Kloppo there
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12536 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Jurgen's social media shows he's a bit of a dork... and I'm so there for it...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 08:02:10 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
Jurgen's social media shows he's a bit of a dork... and I'm so there for it...
he's having a blast. I love it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 08:55:34 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
Jurgen's social media shows he's a bit of a dork... and I'm so there for it...

Reflects badly on other previous' managers lack of antic buffoonery re: selfies on the Gram.

Why won't you caper more, Rafa?
