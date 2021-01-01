« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1073558 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,548
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 03:40:02 pm »
Logged

Offline SlotRightIn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:32:14 pm
Klopp: I would say I wont manage again but what do I know? I had a four-month break once and then the beautiful girl of Liverpool came along. Im only 57 soon and I dont just want to sit around and try to learn golf. I will be back here to watch games, no doubt about that.


____


Just my opinion but there's no chance he doesn't manage another club. Who knows who it will be but I just can't see him going into the semi retirement that is international football yet... Maybe I'm wrong,  I just hope no one convinces themselves it won't happen and then are hurt to see him at another club!

Wont be in England, and hes said he cant manage somewhere he doesnt speak the language. Hes knocked back Bayern on repeat so back to Dortmund?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm »
He is definitely managing again. I know some fans thought he would go on decades long backpacking tours of the world learning every culture and ritual under the sun, but he wont. He is a driven guy, he will have a decent break and then he will be bored and want to get back to having that high of football management.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm »
Cant see him managing in England or Germany unless its us or Dortmund.

We all know he doesnt speak Spanish/Italian, but you could maybe see them going hard for him.

If I had to bet - Id put it on a move back to Dortmund.

Dont think itd happen but hope he doesnt end up at Madrid, although that squad is shaping up to be tailor made for Klopp.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:53:45 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,961
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 04:53:21 pm »
He'll probably be managing the Formby five a side pub team before long. Ulla will kick him out of their Majorca villa after about four months for some peace. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 05:14:14 pm »
He's some man for one man
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12446 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:14:14 pm
He's some man for one man

An Irish saying if ever there was one! ;D
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12447 on: Yesterday at 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm
Cant see him managing in England or Germany unless its us or Dortmund.

We all know he doesnt speak Spanish/Italian, but you could maybe see them going hard for him.

If I had to bet - Id put it on a move back to Dortmund.

Dont think itd happen but hope he doesnt end up at Madrid, although that squad is shaping up to be tailor made for Klopp.
Of all the Spanish teams, I always had a feeling he might go to Atletico Madrid. Perhaps at a push Barca?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,962
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12448 on: Yesterday at 05:47:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
He is definitely managing again. I know some fans thought he would go on decades long backpacking tours of the world learning every culture and ritual under the sun, but he wont. He is a driven guy, he will have a decent break and then he will be bored and want to get back to having that high of football management.

I'm sure he will but it's doubtful he leaves Germany again for another full time job.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12449 on: Yesterday at 06:04:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
He is definitely managing again. I know some fans thought he would go on decades long backpacking tours of the world learning every culture and ritual under the sun, but he wont. He is a driven guy, he will have a decent break and then he will be bored and want to get back to having that high of football management.

I wouldn't be so sure about him managing again. He's really got nothing left to prove and he seems like a man of conviction. Wouldn't surprise me that he does something a bit different that takes him away from some of the cringe spotlight. The way supporters fawn and fanboy can be idiotic. Likewise, the way they can turn on a manager when results go south can be loathesome. He's been a true gent to engage in the long farewell, but I'm not convinced he necessarily enjoyed it or wants to engage in the managing element of modern football anymore.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12450 on: Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:04:28 pm
I wouldn't be so sure about him managing again. He's really got nothing left to prove and he seems like a man of conviction. Wouldn't surprise me that he does something a bit different that takes him away from some of the cringe spotlight. The way supporters fawn and fanboy can be idiotic. Likewise, the way they can turn on a manager when results go south can be loathesome. He's been a true gent to engage in the long farewell, but I'm not convinced he necessarily enjoyed it or wants to engage in the managing element of modern football anymore.

Like what?
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12451 on: Yesterday at 06:45:16 pm »
I feel he'll definitely manage again. While he needs a deserved long break, he was only 4 months or so into a supposed 1 year break after Dortmund when he came to Liverpool. Fair enough he was younger then, but I feel like he's not finished just yet. He said he wouldn't manage in England again and I believe he means that though.

Going to live in Spain, although he seems to love it there it may be in part to improve upon his Spanish...I wouldn't be surprised if he takes one of the big Spanish jobs a year or 2 down the line. Language is important to him sure, but I can remember lots of comments from German journalists etc. back in 2015 remarking upon how much his English had improved by the time of the first Liverpool press conference, living in Spain will accelerate that.
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • JFT97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12452 on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm »
I wouldn't be that astonished if he came back to Liverpool at some point. We all hope Arne Slot is a success, but if, after a couple of years, he's let go, might Klopp not be persuaded to return to Anfield?
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12453 on: Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm
I wouldn't be that astonished if he came back to Liverpool at some point. We all hope Arne Slot is a success, but if, after a couple of years, he's let go, might Klopp not be persuaded to return to Anfield?

I get the impression from him that he can quite easily close the book on a story and be content with it, no matter how much he wants to read it again.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12454 on: Yesterday at 07:16:17 pm »
Its not just a case of starting again elsewhere as a manager, hed have to rebuild his entire back room again. Thats an incredible undertaking, before he even starts on his new team and everything else that goes with that.

I think bar an international job like Germany hes done as a manager.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,578
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12455 on: Yesterday at 07:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Yesterday at 06:45:16 pm
I feel he'll definitely manage again. While he needs a deserved long break, he was only 4 months or so into a supposed 1 year break after Dortmund when he came to Liverpool. Fair enough he was younger then, but I feel like he's not finished just yet. He said he wouldn't manage in England again and I believe he means that though.

Going to live in Spain, although he seems to love it there it may be in part to improve upon his Spanish...I wouldn't be surprised if he takes one of the big Spanish jobs a year or 2 down the line. Language is important to him sure, but I can remember lots of comments from German journalists etc. back in 2015 remarking upon how much his English had improved by the time of the first Liverpool press conference, living in Spain will accelerate that.

not necessarily!  Hes going to be living in a sprawling villa, spending time with family and friends - most of them are likely not Spanish!  Theres an ex-pat' community there already, one of his big Mainz mates Christian Heidel lives there in the off season too.

His English was rusty coming here, but he still could communicate from the get-go, as hed learnt it from childhood as all Germans of his age and onwards have done.

 
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12456 on: Yesterday at 07:53:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
Like what?

How am I supposed to bloody know :)

Off the top of my head, maybe a bee keeper? Goat herder?
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12457 on: Yesterday at 07:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:40:02 pm


Beautiful piece that. The nod to Shankly with the Jurgen Lives Forever banner is one of many great touches.

Is he keeping that? Would like to think so as it totally encapsulates what he has done at the club.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,359
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12458 on: Yesterday at 09:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 07:53:18 pm
How am I supposed to bloody know :)

Off the top of my head, maybe a bee keeper? Goat herder?



Odelayee Odelayee Odelayee Hoo...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12459 on: Yesterday at 10:53:18 pm »
I'd be surprised if he never managed again.

These elite coaches are workaholics and that bug and drive will come back in some months time.

I also wouldn't be surprised if he manages Bayern Munich. I understand they are seen as the devil of German football and the board's behaviour is on a par with shysters like Real Madrid or Barca.

But he's also used to managing an elite club having managed us, and with Bayern he could feel he could win a European Cup and comfortably build a dynasty in that league without the stresses and strains of competing against a corrupt machine like Man City. It could be tempting.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12460 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm »
If he manages another club team it will be us. Pep goes in 12 months? Slot doesn't work out? Finished gta 6 ? Could see him here again in 2025 or 2026 if the stars align.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12461 on: Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:37:29 pm
not necessarily!  Hes going to be living in a sprawling villa, spending time with family and friends - most of them are likely not Spanish!  Theres an ex-pat' community there already, one of his big Mainz mates Christian Heidel lives there in the off season too.

His English was rusty coming here, but he still could communicate from the get-go, as hed learnt it from childhood as all Germans of his age and onwards have done.

 

With you! But I seem to remember him saying something about his Spanish and that he'd like to improve it (it was related to him saying he could converse on a basic level with the Spanish speaking members of the squad).
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 12:07:09 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm
If he manages another club team it will be us. Pep goes in 12 months? Slot doesn't work out? Finished gta 6 ? Could see him here again in 2025 or 2026 if the stars align.

Just sitting and watching Jurgen play GTA would be massively entertaining...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,438
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
On the language thing, I'm curious to know what role that plays when you go outside the "big" languages. I'd assume you need to speak Spanish in Spain and Italian in Italy. Probably French in France. But would a foreign manager be expected to speak Dutch to work in the Eredivisie, or is English the lingua franca given that foreign players likely arrive with zero understanding of the local lingo? Likewise in places like Greece or Turkey.  I recall seeing Konate interviewed during a preseason game in Hoffenheim or somewhere... both he and the interviewer were speaking English, even though Ibou played at Leipzig. The interviewer had just spoken to Klopp in German, so I don't think it was for the LFC audience's benefit.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,541
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 01:01:44 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:53:18 pm
I also wouldn't be surprised if he manages Bayern Munich. I understand they are seen as the devil of German football and the board's behaviour is on a par with shysters like Real Madrid or Barca.

But he's also used to managing an elite club having managed us, and with Bayern he could feel he could win a European Cup and comfortably build a dynasty in that league without the stresses and strains of competing against a corrupt machine like Man City. It could be tempting.

I don't really see that. It just feels like Bayern aren't a Klopp type of club. He very much has to put his heart into the whole project like he did at Mainz, like he did at Dortmund, like he did with us. I just don't think Bayern with their approach of looking for total domination by almost any means necessary are something that suits Klopp. He wants to win stuff, but he wants to win it the "right" way. I could see him with the German national team at one point, but I could also very much see him not managing again and just doing football stuff he just likes, like being a pundit for big tournaments, getting involved in grassroots coaching stuff or something like that, that allows him to still do football stuff, but doesn't come with the big pressure of everyday managing. I also don't see him returning to any of the clubs he has already managed. He doesn't seem to be that kind of guy who thinks he can just turn back time and re-live the old times. I could see him being there in an emergency like if Mainz were in danger of relegation and in need of a manager, but I don't really think he'll go back to an old club just for the sake of it.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,578
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 01:22:59 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:31:26 am
On the language thing, I'm curious to know what role that plays when you go outside the "big" languages. I'd assume you need to speak Spanish in Spain and Italian in Italy. Probably French in France. But would a foreign manager be expected to speak Dutch to work in the Eredivisie, or is English the lingua franca given that foreign players likely arrive with zero understanding of the local lingo? Likewise in places like Greece or Turkey.  I recall seeing Konate interviewed during a preseason game in Hoffenheim or somewhere... both he and the interviewer were speaking English, even though Ibou played at Leipzig. The interviewer had just spoken to Klopp in German, so I don't think it was for the LFC audience's benefit.

In Germany in the post game interviews, the non German players will often do interviews in English. A lot of players who go there will never learn a lot of the language, but for those who speak English, its easy to get away with that.   

Some coaches do work with translators of course - Ancelotti being one of the most famous who has. It was part of the issue Bayern players had with him, and Bayern swore after that not have a coach who couldnt speak some German.

In the Netherlands too like Germany, most people speak English, so for a coach going there if he has one of those languages, it wouldt be a problem.

Itd probably be really tedious though if you where in Spain or Italy and couldnt speak the language, as everything day to day would need translators.  And for a coach like Kloppo who is a huge communicator, itd just not work.

Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,967
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12466 on: Today at 01:40:30 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm
Wont be in England, and hes said he cant manage somewhere he doesnt speak the language. Hes knocked back Bayern on repeat so back to Dortmund?

He might take the next year and decide to learn Spanish. 
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12467 on: Today at 01:57:06 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:31:26 am
On the language thing, I'm curious to know what role that plays when you go outside the "big" languages. I'd assume you need to speak Spanish in Spain and Italian in Italy. Probably French in France. But would a foreign manager be expected to speak Dutch to work in the Eredivisie, or is English the lingua franca given that foreign players likely arrive with zero understanding of the local lingo? Likewise in places like Greece or Turkey.  I recall seeing Konate interviewed during a preseason game in Hoffenheim or somewhere... both he and the interviewer were speaking English, even though Ibou played at Leipzig. The interviewer had just spoken to Klopp in German, so I don't think it was for the LFC audience's benefit.

Cant remember who, but I read about Slot saying a new player struggled at Feyenoord because he couldnt speak English.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • Boss Tha
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12468 on: Today at 02:05:33 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:31:26 am
But would a foreign manager be expected to speak Dutch to work in the Eredivisie?

Steve MacLaren was a pioneer in that regard.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,438
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12469 on: Today at 02:08:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:22:59 am
In Germany in the post game interviews, the non German players will often do interviews in English. A lot of players who go there will never learn a lot of the language, but for those who speak English, its easy to get away with that.   

Some coaches do work with translators of course - Ancelotti being one of the most famous who has. It was part of the issue Bayern players had with him, and Bayern swore after that not have a coach who couldnt speak some German.

In the Netherlands too like Germany, most people speak English, so for a coach going there if he has one of those languages, it wouldt be a problem.

Itd probably be really tedious though if you where in Spain or Italy and couldnt speak the language, as everything day to day would need translators.  And for a coach like Kloppo who is a huge communicator, itd just not work.



Thanks, that confirms my suspicions.

A pity Jurgen's methods don't translate to Spanish or Italian, but not everyone can command the respect of Europe.
Logged

Online justsean

  • Two goals in his first two minutes of match commentary. Take a bow...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,852
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12470 on: Today at 03:29:45 am »
Be cool if he was tempted to manage Stuttgart in a few years. His dad Norbert was a die hard fan and its his hometown.

Theyre a champions league club now as well - just finished second in the Bundesliga. He could probably win it for them (the BuLi) if he was up for the challenge knowing him.

My money is on the national team job eventually though and loads of punditry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Up
« previous next »
 