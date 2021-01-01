On the language thing, I'm curious to know what role that plays when you go outside the "big" languages. I'd assume you need to speak Spanish in Spain and Italian in Italy. Probably French in France. But would a foreign manager be expected to speak Dutch to work in the Eredivisie, or is English the lingua franca given that foreign players likely arrive with zero understanding of the local lingo? Likewise in places like Greece or Turkey. I recall seeing Konate interviewed during a preseason game in Hoffenheim or somewhere... both he and the interviewer were speaking English, even though Ibou played at Leipzig. The interviewer had just spoken to Klopp in German, so I don't think it was for the LFC audience's benefit.
In Germany in the post game interviews, the non German players will often do interviews in English. A lot of players who go there will never learn a lot of the language, but for those who speak English, its easy to get away with that.
Some coaches do work with translators of course - Ancelotti being one of the most famous who has. It was part of the issue Bayern players had with him, and Bayern swore after that not have a coach who couldnt speak some German.
In the Netherlands too like Germany, most people speak English, so for a coach going there if he has one of those languages, it wouldt be a problem.
Itd probably be really tedious though if you where in Spain or Italy and couldnt speak the language, as everything day to day would need translators. And for a coach like Kloppo who is a huge communicator, itd just not work.