I also wouldn't be surprised if he manages Bayern Munich. I understand they are seen as the devil of German football and the board's behaviour is on a par with shysters like Real Madrid or Barca.



But he's also used to managing an elite club having managed us, and with Bayern he could feel he could win a European Cup and comfortably build a dynasty in that league without the stresses and strains of competing against a corrupt machine like Man City. It could be tempting.



I don't really see that. It just feels like Bayern aren't a Klopp type of club. He very much has to put his heart into the whole project like he did at Mainz, like he did at Dortmund, like he did with us. I just don't think Bayern with their approach of looking for total domination by almost any means necessary are something that suits Klopp. He wants to win stuff, but he wants to win it the "right" way. I could see him with the German national team at one point, but I could also very much see him not managing again and just doing football stuff he just likes, like being a pundit for big tournaments, getting involved in grassroots coaching stuff or something like that, that allows him to still do football stuff, but doesn't come with the big pressure of everyday managing. I also don't see him returning to any of the clubs he has already managed. He doesn't seem to be that kind of guy who thinks he can just turn back time and re-live the old times. I could see him being there in an emergency like if Mainz were in danger of relegation and in need of a manager, but I don't really think he'll go back to an old club just for the sake of it.