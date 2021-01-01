I feel he'll definitely manage again. While he needs a deserved long break, he was only 4 months or so into a supposed 1 year break after Dortmund when he came to Liverpool. Fair enough he was younger then, but I feel like he's not finished just yet. He said he wouldn't manage in England again and I believe he means that though.



Going to live in Spain, although he seems to love it there it may be in part to improve upon his Spanish...I wouldn't be surprised if he takes one of the big Spanish jobs a year or 2 down the line. Language is important to him sure, but I can remember lots of comments from German journalists etc. back in 2015 remarking upon how much his English had improved by the time of the first Liverpool press conference, living in Spain will accelerate that.